Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q1 2020 Update

The top three positions are O-I Glass, DXC Technology, and Oshkosh Corp., and they add up to ~59% of the portfolio.

Atlantic Investment Management’s 13F portfolio value decreased from $338M to $177M. The number of positions increased from 14 to 18.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Alex Roepers’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Roepers’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2020. Please visit our Tracking Alex Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q4 2019.

This quarter, Roepers’ 13F portfolio value decreased ~48% from $338M to $177M. The number of holdings increased from 14 to 18. The top three holdings are at ~59% while the top five are at ~82% of the 13F assets: O-I Glass (NYSE:OI), DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC), Oshkosh Corp. (NYSE:OSK), Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA), and WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK).

Atlantic Investment Management’s annualized returns since the flagship fund’s inception in 1992 through 2017 were impressive at ~16%. Last two years, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 Index. To know more about activist investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

Note: In an interview this March, Roepers disclosed that his firm is short Tesla (TSLA). Also, they were long several mid-sized businesses in Europe: Atos SE (OTCPK:AEXAY) of France, G4S (OTCPK:GFSZY) of UK, Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY) of Germany, Prysmian Group (OTCPK:PRYMY) of Italy, and Solvay SA (OTCQX:SVYSF) of Belgium.

New Stakes:

Oshkosh Corp.: OSK is a top three ~13% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between $49 and $95 and the stock currently trades at $71.82.

Note: OSK had a previous roundtrip. It was a minutely small ~0.65% portfolio stake as of Q3 2018. Next quarter saw the position built to a large ~8% stake at prices between $53 and $73. The disposal last quarter was at prices between $69.75 and $95.50.

Axalta Coating (AXTA): AXTA is a fairly large 5.22% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $13.67 and $31 and it is now at $23.11.

Acuity Brands (AYI), Aptiv plc (APTV), Dana Inc. (NYSE:DAN), Masco Corp. (MAS), Mohawk Industries (MHK), Navistar International (NAV), and W. R. Grace (GRA): These are minutely small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) new positions established this quarter. DAN, MHK and GRA are back in the portfolio after a quarter’s gap.

Stake Disposals:

Capri Holdings (CPRI) previously Michael Kors: CPRI was a large (top three) ~15% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2019 at prices between $25.50 and $37 and increased by ~40% last quarter at prices between $27.75 and $39.50. This quarter saw the entire stake disposed at prices between $7.50 and $38. The stock currently trades at ~$15.

Allegheny Technologies (ATI), Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB), Mosaic Company (MOS), and J. M. Smucker (SJM): These minutely small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) positions were disposed during the quarter.

Stake Increases:

DXC Technology: DXC is a large (top three) ~19% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2018 at prices between $50 and $94. There was a ~130% stake increase in Q3 2019 at prices between $29.50 and $57. This quarter saw another ~80% stake increase at prices between $9.31 and $37.50. The stock currently trades at $14.21. For investors attempting to follow, DXC is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: In a March interview, Roepers said he expects DXC to trade above $30 per share within a few months.

Lear Corp.: The large (top five) ~12% LEA stake was built last quarter at prices between $106 and $142. The stock is now near the low end of that range at ~$106. There was a ~9% stake increase this quarter.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI): FTI is a fairly large 6.69% of the portfolio position built this quarter at prices between ~$5 and ~$22. The stock is now at $7.40.

Stake Decreases:

O-I Glass previously Owens Illinois: OI is Roepers’ largest position at ~26% of the 13F portfolio. It is a very long-term stake. In 2008, the position was minutely small and was built to 11.2M shares by 2012 through consistent buying. It was sold down by ~40% the following year but was rebuilt to 12.2M shares in 2014 at prices between $24 and $35. Recent activity follows: Last three quarters had seen a ~85% stake increase at prices between $8.50 and $20. The stock is currently at $7.66. This quarter saw an ~18% selling.

Note: In an April interview, Roepers said he expects OI to earn $2 per share in 2021.

WestRock Co.: The large (top five) 11.25% WRK position was built last quarter at prices between $33.50 and $43.25. The stock is currently below that range at ~$28. This quarter saw a ~17% selling.

Note: In an April interview, Roepers said he has a 12-18-month price target of $42 for WestRock based on 8x EV-to-EBITDA multiple.

Eastman Chemical (EMN): EMN was a large stake established in Q4 2015 at prices between $65 and $74. The position was since sold down. Recent activity follows: It was rebuilt in Q1 2019 at prices between $71 and $85. Last two quarters had seen a ~45% selling at prices between $61.50 and $83.90. That was followed with another ~75% selling this quarter at prices between $38 and $79. The stock is now at ~$68.

Timken Co. (TKR): TKR was a very small position established in Q3 2018 at prices between $43 and $52. The stake was built to a very large stake in Q1 2019 at prices between $36.50 and $45. Last quarter saw a ~43% selling at prices between $41 and $57. The position was almost sold out this quarter at prices between $24.25 and $58.50. The stock is now at $42.54.

Huntsman Corp. (HUN): HUN was a ~5% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2017 at prices between $23 and $27. The five quarters through Q2 2019 had seen a combined ~50% selling at prices between $17.35 and $35.30. That was followed with another two-thirds selling next quarter at prices between $18.25 and $23.50. Last quarter saw the position almost eliminated at prices between $21.50 and $25. The stock currently trades at $18.15. This quarter also saw a ~40% selling.

Nomad Foods (NOMD): The very small ~1% NOMD stake was established last quarter. This quarter saw a ~12% trimming.

Kept Steady:

None.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Roepers’ 13F stock holdings in Q1 2020:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.