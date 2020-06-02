Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Korean telecommunications service provider KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) (OTC:KTCNF) [030200:KS].

This is an update of my prior article on KT Corporation published on February 17, 2020. KT Corporation's share price has declined marginally by -6% from KRW25,000 as of February 14, 2020 to KRW24,850 as of June 1, 2020 since my last update. KT Corporation trades at 2.6 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, versus its historical five-year and 10-year mean forward consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples of 2.7 times and 3.3 times, respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at 0.45 times P/B, and offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.5%.

There have been signs in recent months that Koo Hyun-mo could possibly bring positive change for KT Corporation as the company's new CEO, which includes improved corporate governance and a renewed focused on profitability. Furthermore, a new dividend policy currently under discussion could be a potential re-rating catalyst for the stock. For example, a commitment to a minimum absolute dividends per share figure will be viewed in a positive light.

However, with limited clarity on Koo Hyun-mo's new plans and the company's new dividend policy at the moment, I choose to retain my Neutral rating for KT Corporation for the time being till I see real and substantial changes.

Readers have the option of trading in KT Corporation shares listed either on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker KT, or on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 030200:KS. For KT Corporation shares listed as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange, average daily trading value for the past three months is decent at approximately $10 million, but it is relatively lower compared to shares listed in Korea.

For KT Corporation shares listed in Korea, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Korea Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $23 million and market capitalization is above $4.9 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own KT Corporation shares listed in Korea include T. Rowe Price Associates, APG Asset Management, Wellington Management Company and Acadian Asset Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Positive Signs Following New CEO Appointment

In my prior update on KT Corporation published on February 17, 2020, I highlighted that the company had appointed Koo Hyun-mo as its new CEO. The new CEO appointment was notable for the fact that Koo Hyun-mo is the first long-tenured employee to become CEO in over 10 years, as past CEOs have been hired hands.

In recent months, there have been signs that Koo Hyun-mo could possibly bring positive change for KT Corporation as the company's new CEO.

Local media The Korea Herald reported on March 30, 2020, Koo Hyun-mo "relinquished his title as chairman, vowing independent and future-oriented management" which was "part of efforts to maximize roles of other decision-makers to improve its (KT Corporation's) business decision-making process."

In the past decade or more, the chairman and CEO at KT Corporation have been the same person, which is a significant red flag in terms of corporate governance. However, more time is needed to see if this is merely a cosmetic change, or a clear signal that the company wants to improve its corporate governance.

Another positive sign is that there seems to be a renewed focused on profitability under the new CEO's watch.

KT Corporation emphasized at its 1Q2020 earnings call on May 13, 2020 that "in line with the management direction of our new CEO, KT will turn this adversity into an opportunity by focusing on customer-centric innovation and profitability enhancements." Koo Hyun-mo was also reported as saying at KT Corporation's shareholder meeting in end-March 2020 that he "pledged to improve the company’s profitability of existing businesses."

More importantly, profitability needs to be driven by revenue growth focused on enhancing customer value, rather than just cost-cutting. Therefore it is noteworthy that Koo Hyun-mo "elevated field-oriented departments like the Customer Division and Network Operation Division to the status of bodies under the direct control of the CEO" according to an article published by Korea News World on April 23, 2020.

In addition, KT Corporation has significant real estate on the company's books that is not reflected in the company's share price. I noted in my prior article on KT Corporation published on February 17, 2020, the appraised value of KT Corporation's real estate exceeds KRW8 trillion, according to a NH Investment & Securities sell-side analyst report (not publicly available) published on October 21, 2019. Similarly, a March 17, 2020 news article published in The Korea Times quoted a official from KT Corporation claiming that "our assets including land we hold is estimated at 8 trillion won."

In contrast with the appraised value of KT Corporation's real estate, KT Corporation's current market capitalization is only KRW6 trillion. If the new CEO could do anything to realize the value of KT Corporation's real estate such as outright disposals or sale-and-leaseback transactions, the market is likely to react positively to such value-accretive actions.

At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 13, 2020, KT Corporation noted that "in the near future as soon as feasible, our new CEO will communicate with the market related to the overall corporate vision, strategy and shareholder return policy." KT Corporation's future share price performance will be heavily dependent on whether the CEO's new plans and subsequent execution live up to the market's expectations.

I discuss about KT Corporation's shareholder return policy in the next section.

New Dividend Policy Could Be A Potential Re-rating Catalyst

KT Corporation offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 4.4%, based on the company's FY2019 dividends per share of KRW1,100. Market consensus expects KT Corporation's dividends per share to grow by +1.7% YoY and +1.6% YoY to KRW1,119 and KRW1,138 in FY2020 and FY2021, respectively. In other words, KT Corporation offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 4.5% and 4.6%, respectively.

While KT Corporation's consensus forward dividend yields are decent and the company has been consistently paying out dividends for five consecutive years since FY2015, analysts' conservative expectations of a low single-digit dividend growth for the next two years suggest that the market is uncertain of how to forecast the company's future dividends.

At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 13, 2020, KT Corporation disclosed that "the management and the Board of Directors have a consensus that we need to actually come up with a dividend policy that is more predictable for the market." The company also added at the recent earnings call that "the midterm dividend policy outlook" is currently under discussion and will be announced publicly after it is confirmed.

In the best case scenario, KT Corporation could possibly commit to a progressive dividend policy where dividends grow in tandem with earnings, and the prior year's dividends per share act as a floor even if earnings decline.

Even if a progressive dividend policy is not possible, a commitment to a minimum absolute dividends per share figure will help to ensure that future dividends are "more predictable for the market" in the words of management. This will be seen as a positive signal that KT Corporation has become more shareholder-friendly and willingly to return excess capital to shareholders.

When KT Corporation announces its new dividend policy and mid-term dividend outlook, and if that turns out to be more positive than what the market expects, this could act as a positive re-rating catalyst for the stock.

Valuation

KT Corporation trades at 3.2 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 2.6 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its share price of KRW24,850 as of June 1, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean forward consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples were 2.7 times and 3.3 times, respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 10.7 times and 10.4 times, respectively.

KT Corporation also trades at 0.45 times P/B, which represents a significant discount to its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.61 times and 0.68 times, respectively.

KT Corporation seems inexpensive on other valuation metrics as well. Kopernik Global Investors, an asset management firm, which invests globally and owns shares of KT Corporation, highlighted in its 1Q2020 investor conference call on April 16, 2020, that KT Corporation is relatively cheap compared with its US peer Verizon Communications (VZ) based on the Enterprise Value-to-Subscribers ratio.

Comparing KT Corporation Against Verizon Communications Using The Enterprise Value-to-Subscribers Ratio

Source: Kopernik Global Investors' 1Q2020 Presentation Slides

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for KT Corporation include the new CEO failing to implement new initiatives in future that are value-accretive and shareholder-friendly, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.