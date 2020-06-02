Despite "some" uncertainties surrounding stocks, there are some remarkable bright spots in the market as well.

There is no shame in taking profits after extraordinary gains in this market.

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) has appreciated by about 40% since its mid-March bottom.

Why does this market continue to climb higher? After all, this is with the U.S. unemployment rate approaching 20% and with riots raging across the country. Furthermore, 40% rallies in a 5-week period is not a typical phenomenon.

Will the SPX continue to go higher?

I think so, but "only" to around the 3,150 level. It's likely only a matter of time before stock prices become more reflective of the real economy. Continued coronavius disruptions should contribute to an unpredictable and unstable economic environment going forward. Furthermore, technical factors suggest that the SPX will get quite overbought if it reaches my higher-end target of 3,150.

We can already see the RSI well above 60. Elevating the market to 3,150 should put the RSI firmly in the critically overbought category (70-75).

Therefore, it seems quite plausible that we will see choppy, volatile price action for some time in the SPX as well as in most equities in general. In fact, the SPX could potentially retest the mid-March lows, or roughly around the 2,400-2,500 level, before a W-shaped bottom is put in later this summer.

No Shame in Taking Profits

There is no shame in taking profits in any market, but especially in this one. In this uncertain atmosphere, it is better to lock in solid gains rather than watch them decline or even disappear completely (in a worst-case scenario). Furthermore, there is always the option to buy back into a stock at a lower level. Therefore, after abnormally sharp profits in several sectors, we recently decided to realize some profits and do some re-balancing in our portfolio.

Recent Positions

Banks - This group was enormously oversold and was selling at a remarkably cheap valuation relative to its future earnings potential.

Financial ETF (XLF)

This was around the time when we were accumulating some key banks like JPM, Goldman Sachs (GS), Wells Fargo (WFC), and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE).

We got out of this trade approximately 8 days after this sector had bottomed.

JPMorgan (JPM)

In just 8 days, some of these banks returned 20-30%. Now, we can probably use a pullback, but banks are essentially showered with limitless capital. Thus, they will very likely benefit from the perpetual money printing environment over the long term.

Source: Albright Investment Group

We still like banks longer term, but there could be sideways or downward price action in the short to intermediate term.

Other Exits

We also exited General Electric (GE) and Boeing (BA) after picking up shares near the recent bottom. I think that stocks like GE and BA have potential to grow long term, but it will likely require quite some time to turn these companies around.

More Bright Spots

Our gold/silver/miner (GSM) segment had remained one of our favorite and heavily weighted sectors for over a year now. GSMs remain steady at about 20% of portfolio holdings, and this sector has surged by around 43% so far this quarter. With the Fed's policy to continuously expand its balance sheet and the fiat monetary base, GSMs as well as Bitcoin and certain other digital assets should do quite well going forward.

GSM Portfolio Q2 2020

It's Not All About Bitcoin, You Know...

Notable Leaders in the Digital Asset Segment

Cardano (ADA-USD)

ADA/Cardano surged by about 40% inside of one week. This was a good time to realize profits after this extraordinary move. There will be an opportunity to buy back in on a notable pullback, in my view. We see more upside potential in this name after a moderate pullback of around 20% occurs.

Ethereum (ETH-USD)

ETH was up by 30% in about a week. It may be time for a slight pullback or a consolidation period, but the overall uptrend looks very constructive for Ethereum.

Link (LINK-USD)

Link is another name we recently took profits in after a 30% move in just one week. We can see that it is not all about Bitcoin, as the gold standard of cryptocurrencies appreciated by only around 10% in this same time frame.

Bottom Line

Our portfolio strategy remains cautious regarding stocks in the medium term. However, we are bullish on GSMs in the short, intermediate and long term. Also, while Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other digital assets are likely to remain relatively volatile, they could appreciate significantly in the intermediate and long term. Our portfolio holdings include about 20% GSMs and roughly 20% in non-GSM stocks and bond ETFs.

We also have a considerable Bitcoin and digital asset position split up around 20 digital asset projects. After some recent profit-taking, we have accumulated a substantial cash position as well, which we plan to deploy towards equities at lower levels sometime this summer.

Our Q2 portfolio results over the first 2 months of this quarter

Disclosure: QTD our diversified portfolio is up by roughly 30%, and our YTD return is approximately 32%.

