Overall, I think LVGO will disrupt the healthcare industry in a massive way and in the process will generate substantial value for shareholders.

Usually, I'm a value investor, but the recent COVID-19 pandemic has really made me take a good hard look at my portfolio. Many of my value stocks are still substantially below February highs and are showing no signs of recovery, while the few growth stocks I own are up substantially even from February levels. After some deliberation, I have decided to start moving my portfolio to strong growth companies with clear competitive advantages and large TAMs. For the reasons discussed in this article, Livongo (LVGO) is the first stock I'm adding as part of my new strategy.

What is Livongo?

As most investors should know, the US healthcare system is currently garbage due to skyrocketing drug costs, substantial administrative infrastructure, and a multitude of other problems. One major problem with the system is the fact that it isn't designed to care for the 147 million people with chronic diseases. Most of the time, sufferers have to manage these conditions on their own with limited guidance.

Livongo is a personalized healthcare solution for sufferers of chronic illnesses. Powered by AI, data science, and human touch when needed, its solution enables members to save money, live healthier lives, and get hyper-personalized health guidance when needed.

Source: investor presentation

As an example, the diabetes solution offers members a cellular-connected interactive blood glucose meter, unlimited blood glucose test strips, personalized Health Nudges to support behavior change, digital tools across mobile, web, and email, as well as coaching and monitoring.

Total Addressable Market (TAM)

TAM is an important metric for any growth stock, and LVGO has no shortage of TAM. According to the IPO prospectus, the US has 147 million people with at least one chronic illness, with 40% of these people having two or more. Currently, LVGO is only focused on diabetes, which by itself is a $28.2 billion market, but it plans to start expanding into the hypertension market, which is worth another $18.5 billion. Keep in mind that this is just short term TAM.

Source: investor presentation

Over the long term, LVGO plans to expand into adjacent markets like mental illnesses, weight management, pre-diabetes, and more. In total, chronic illnesses cost the US healthcare system $3.7 trillion per year, so the opportunity is quite massive, and when that market is saturated, there is still potential for international expansion.

Competitive advantage

LVGO's business model provides it with many of the competitive advantages that traditional SaaS companies possess, but it also has its own unique advantages.

Firstly, it has substantial switching costs. Many members are quite old and resistant to change, so they'll naturally be hesitant to switch to new solutions, especially considering it could be harmful to their health. In addition, it could be quite time consuming and emotionally hard to do so, as it would require moving large amounts of data and seeing a completely new health expert. This competitive advantage will increase over time as trust between LVGO and patients grow.

Secondly, LVGO's AI engine allows it to personalize each person's experience over time as more and more data enters the system, meaning the service gradually becomes more valuable as time goes on. Over time, this will widen the already sizable gap between LVGO's solution and competitor solutions.

Lastly, since LVGO is a service supplied by healthcare plans, a competitor would need to go to each employer and get their product approved, a process that takes a substantial amount of time. The competitor would likely have to provide substantial incentives in order to drive adoption.

All these competitive advantages, along with the fact that its product is overall just a great product, should drive adoption and create substantial barriers of entry to competitors.

Source: investor presentation

Q1 results

Q1 results aren't that important to the thesis, but we'll cover it anyway. Overall, even amidst the COVID-19 crisis, momentum continued, with member count doubling compared to the same quarter last year and revenue growth of 115%.

Interestingly, the growth in revenue also revealed tremendous operating leverage in the business, with G&A costs increasing less than 10% and R&D costs increasing just 55%. This led to overall net loss declining by $10 million and bodes well for profitability in the future.

The balance sheet remained strong, with $368 million in cash and short term investments, which should be more than enough to support any growth initiatives or accretive acquisitions.

Valuation

When I was studying up on growth stocks, I read up on the IPOs of several SaaS companies in order to get a sense of fair valuation for LVGO. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) traded at around 20x TTM sales immediately after its IPO and was growing at around 100%. Crowdstrike, another company that grew over 100%, traded at around $12 billion after its IPO, representing a 48x TTM sales multiple. Currently, LVGO is trading at around 30x TTM sales, so it definitely isn't incredibly expensive at its current valuation.

Paying up 30x sales will probably give a heart attack to most value investors, but considering the large TAM, recurring revenue base, high margins and strong competitive advantage, we're willing to pay up to buy this quality business. In addition, I plan to add more on any substantial dips.

There are risks obviously. At this valuation, if growth slows or if guidance comes below expectations, the stock can fall very quickly. Other unknown catalysts like short reports or the entry of a major competitor into the space could also be risks.

Takeaway

Early investors in disruptors like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Shopify, and other similar companies have always generated substantial returns no matter how high they bought the stock in the beginning. This is why, even with a 4x increase from lows and at 20x sales, we're not really afraid of buying LVGO now. Over the long run, I believe LVGO could easily be worth hundreds of billions, in line with many of the large tech giants, due to its large TAM and solid competitive advantages. If my thesis is correct, the current price will only be a blip on LVGO's long term chart.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.