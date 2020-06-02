This article focuses on the fundamentals and what the real value is versus the current share price.

The company states that it has experienced varying degrees of weakening demand across business segments due to COVID-19.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) recently announced its first quarter earnings for 2020. The business-to-business rental company posted total revenues of $129.5 million, which was a 6% increase over the same period in 2019. The company credits this to the generally positive and stable conditions that prevailed the majority of the first quarter. However, the sector is not exempt from problems due to COVID-19. As McGrath RentCorp enters the second quarter, it acknowledges the varying degrees of weakened demand across business segments and geographic regions due to the pandemic.

In early April, McGrath RentCorp renewed its $420 million credit facility, stating that the proceeds will be used for working capital, capital expenditures, and other general corporate purposes. It also announced in April that it had entered into a new $250 million note purchase and private shelf agreement with Prudential Private Capital. This funding could be a short-term solution for any issues the company could face through the rest of 2020 due to the current global economy.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if MGRC is currently trading at a bargain price. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot Of The Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 76/100. Therefore, McGrath RentCorp is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. MGRC has high scores for 10-Year Price Per Share, ROE, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a mediocre score for Earnings per share. It has low scores for ROIC and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that MGRC seems to have slightly above average fundamentals.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing over the last 10 years, with the exception of 2014-2016 where the share price dipped. Overall, the share price average has grown by about 143.2% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 10.38%. This is a decent return, but nothing spectacular.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven’t grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings were mostly stagnant and somewhat declining from 2010 to 2015. Then from 2016 to 2019, earnings have been volatile with a peak in 2017 and lower levels in 2018 and 2019.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, MGRC is not a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return On Equity

The return on equity has increased overall during the past 5 years, but ROE has been volatile and has not been able to maintain consistent satisfactory levels for my standards. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a consistent ROE of 16% or more. So MGRC doesn’t quite meet my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 12 Real Estate (General/Diversified) companies is 5.71%.

Therefore, McGrath RentCorp’s 5-year average of 16.80% and current ROE of 16.06% are well above average.

Return On Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has also fluctuated over the past 5 years. It has increased overall during the past five years, but levels haven’t been consistently increasing. Five-year average ROIC is low at around 11%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for consistent levels of 16% or more. So MGRC does not pass this test.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been stable and increasing over the last five years. Five-year GMP is good at around 45%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So MGRC has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

MGRC’s Current Ratio of 1.65 is satisfactory, indicating that it has a sufficient ability to use its assets to pay its short-term liabilities. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so MGRC exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company seems fine in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, the company’s financial situation is also acceptable.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 13.3 indicates that MGRC might be selling at a low price when comparing MGRC’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of MGRC has typically been between 18 and 17.5, so this indicates that MGRC could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to MGRC’s average historical PE Ratio range.

MGRC currently pays a dividend of 2.86% (or 3.11% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it’s around 38%, which means that there is still room to grow the dividend.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 1.91% to 3.95%. This stock pays out a decent dividend. Dividend payouts haven't increased consistently over the 5-year period, therefore this stock may not be desirable for dividend investors.

If I were currently interested in buying MGRC now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat midpoint relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s a mediocre time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with MGRC is nothing great. On the positive side, the stock pays a decent dividend. Plus there is still room to continue increasing the dividend.

On the negative side, the dividend yield has not been increasing over the past five years.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 3.93. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and, in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, MGRC is about fairly priced.

If MGRC continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' earnings growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If MGRC continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' earnings growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If MGRC continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' book value growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If MGRC continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' book value growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If MGRC continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' total equity growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

According to MGRC’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, MGRC is undervalued.

If MGRC continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $55 per share versus its current price of about $58, this would indicate that McGrath RentCorp is about fairly priced.

Most analysis considering the past growth of MGRC would indicate that McGrath is currently about fairly priced. But when we consider the current coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected the economics of McGrath’s diversified business segments, future estimates of the company’s growth are much weaker and unpredictable. For those reasons, when valuing this company, I would err on the more conservative valuation based on Low Forward Growth. This valuation estimates that MGRC could be worth well under $50.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, McGrath RentCorp is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Gross margin percent is solid, but other long-term fundamentals have been erratic and lackluster, including EPS, ROE, and ROIC.

The dividend situation is nothing special since the company’s yield has not increased consistently over the past 5 years and the yield is at a midpoint when compared to the past 10-year yield history.

Future growth estimates are terrible for the company/industry and unreliable at best since the economy is in such an unpredictable situation at this time.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is about fairly priced, but when considering the negative effects that the pandemic has inflicted upon the company’s business segments, I’m erring on a more conservative view that the stock could fall more.

It can be revealing to compare the past performance of MGRC vs. the benchmark S&P 500 as seen in the chart below. Notice that the S&P 500 typically outperforms MGRC during the majority of the time. Additionally, the S&P 500 is a more consistent, less volatile investment than MGRC. This tells me that in most cases, I would be better off investing in a low-fee S&P 500 index fund rather than investing in the less diversified, underperforming MGRC.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that McGrath is lacking in many aspects. Most of the fundamentals could use improvement and the dividend situation is also lacking. The company seems financially stable, but I can quickly realize that my money would be better spent on other better companies selling at bargain prices. I would also likely be better off simply investing in a low-fee S&P 500 index fund than MGRC. For now, I’ll take my money elsewhere and pass on investing in McGrath RentCorp.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.