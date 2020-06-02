The company has no issues with liquidity and operations even if the current situation were to drag out, which is unlikely unless a second wave of outbreak arrives.

We have a long investment opportunity with National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI). The company, owner and manager of 48.0% of National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC), is the operator of the largest cinema advertising network in the US. Its strong balance sheet and dividends and path to recovery lead us to believe that the company is undervalued at its current price of $2.75.

Imminent Recovery

The company derives its revenue through the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, an advertising pre-show displayed on movie screens across 57 leading national theater circuits, including AMC (AMC), Cinemark (CNK), Regal, and 54 other network affiliate theaters. While most states in the US have already allowed movie theaters to reopen, we predict most theaters to open for business in late June/early July, in time to release blockbusters such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Disney’s Mulan, slated to arrive on 17th July and 24th July, respectively. Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi expects that the company's theaters will start screening again on 1st July. We expect Regal and AMC to follow a similar timeline, as shown by gains in cinema stocks over the past month.

The rebased values show that NCMI has had a lackluster month (-15%) as compared to cinema theater stocks (~30%), most of whom are NCMI theater affiliates as mentioned above. Many privately owned theaters are opening in June, with IPIC opening 3 of its theaters in Texas from June 4th to 11th. We believe that the current share price does not accurately reflect the changes in the outlook for the company and industry. Projected financials and valuations will be covered in a later section.

Chances of Survival

In March 2020, NCMI drew down $110 million on its RCF to increase the company’s cash position to $215.3 million as of 26th March. This increased cash, coupled with other businesses such as mobile and online advertising that still produce some residual cash flow in this tough time, will fund the operations during the downtime. In addition, the company has reduced its salary expenses by ~50% and reduced BoD cash compensation by 20%, amongst many other measures taken to ensure its survival. We modeled these guidelines into our financial projections, while including several assumptions.

We implemented a coronavirus factor to project the revenue for the coming quarters of the firm. We expect only 5% of the usual revenue from the last few quarters before recovering to 60% in Q3 and 90% in Q4. We expect several OPEX items to reduce together with revenue other than fixed expenses such as administrative cost, which is cut by about 50%, and D&A items. We calculated interest on borrowings based on the current capital structure of the firm (more details in next section). The breakdown for FY2020 projections is:

Looking at the capital structure, even though NCMI has a current Debt/EBITDA of 17.8x, it will normalize back to 3x-5x once the EBITDA recovers. The company also has no near-term notes or loans due, which contributes to the likelihood of its survival through the pandemic.

Thus, our financial analysis of the company’s cash flow and capital structure signals that the company is well-positioned to weather the storm faced by the industry and has no issues prevailing until the market recovers.

Dividend Bargain

Historically, NCMI has been paying $0.68-0.88 dividends per share. In light of the pandemic, the company has cut this figure to $0.07 for the 2nd dividend of 2020 (1st dividend was $0.19 per share earlier in the year). We assumed an extremely conservative estimate of $35.58 million dividend payout for 2020, estimated by using an overly modest 70% cut from average dividend payouts over the last 5 years. NCMI announced in the Q1 earnings release that it intends to continue paying a regular quarterly dividend for the foreseeable future. We built a simple dividend discount to look at the intrinsic value of the company based on dividends while projecting stable (and constant) dividends and discounted with a 7.67% cost of equity to arrive at a target price of $9.00 (227.3% upside), which just goes to show how much value can be derived from just dividends alone. The current estimated dividend yield for FY20 is ~18% ($0.49 per share). When dividend payouts return to normal values, the yield (based on current share price) will be at 24.7%.

Projection and Valuation

NCMI started 2020 with a strong first quarter but was adversely affected by the lockdown measures implemented by the government. The company withdrew its financial guidance published previously, as the future seemed uncertain, especially in late March. We project $254.8 million revenue and $4.5 million net income for FY2020, signaling 42.7% and 87.4% declines respectively, to arrive at an EPS of 0.0586.

As shown in our quarterly projections earlier, the coronavirus has made a dent in NCMI’s financials. However, we believe that the company and industry will get back on their feet once lockdown measures are lifted; the top and bottom line will normalize to levels seen in previous years. A quick DCF was done to analyze the intrinsic value based on future free cash flows to the firm. We expect FY2020 FCFF to decline by 76.3% before recovering to normalized levels of ~30% of the firm’s revenue. The terminal value is derived based on the projected 2024 EBITDA of $170 million with a historical median EV/EBITDA of 9.17x. We discount these values with a 5.65% WACC to derive our target price of $5.6, representing a 104.6% upside.

Bottom Line

Key investor takeaway: What we have here is an undervalued gem with attractive dividend payouts, primed to return to normal revenue figures in the coming months. Larger cinema stocks are already recovering, reeling from the sharp declines posed by the virus outbreak, and we believe that NCMI will follow suit soon - revealing some gains in the near term. Looking at a longer horizon, our valuation methodologies present a much higher upside for investors that are patient and willing to wait for a full recovery of the cinema industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NCMI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.