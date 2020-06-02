Vincent is playing his thesis via VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM). He joins Let's Talk ETFs to walk listeners through the long case for the world's 15th most populous country.

WingCapital Investments' Vincent Yip believes Vietnam is the best positioned of the world's emerging economies to be the beneficiary of the inevitable move away from China.

With the U.S.-China trade war showing no sign of abating and ongoing COVID-19 imposed shutdowns, the need to diversify global supply chains has never been more acute.

By Jonathan Liss

Just a few days before recording this podcast with WingCapital Investments' Vincent Yip, a story that Apple (AAPL) would be manufacturing its newest line of AirPods entirely in Vietnam came through the newswires. The story was significant in that it represented an important first, as per Seeking Alpha news editor Brandy Betz:

The move would mark the first time Apple used Vietnamese factories to produce an entire new product. The factories typically supplement production for an older product already made in China.

With on-again, off-again threats of hitting Apple products made in China with tariffs - a result of an ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China that has yet to show signs of abating - and intensified by global supply chain disruptions resulting from COVID-19 mandated shutdowns, Apple was doing what common sense and necessity dictated, diversifying its manufacturing base away from the Chinese mainland.

The story drove home one of the central points of WingCapital's long thesis for the world's 15th most populous nation: As business moved away from China, Vietnam was increasingly becoming a key alternative in the manufacturing of higher-end consumer electronics. As Vietnam continued its transition to net exporter, its current account balance as a percent of GDP would rise leading to a strengthening of the Vietnamese dong. As Vincent laid out succinctly in a recent piece, VNM: Why Vietnam Will Rise From The Emerging Market Ashes, these various factors, coupled with positive demographics are likely to push Vietnamese markets higher in the coming months and years.

WingCapital is playing its long thesis for Vietnam via the VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM), a fund I too am currently long. And while VNM's performance has left much to be desired over the last decade, the timing may finally be ripe for it to shine. We flesh out the long case for Vietnamese stocks in the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs.

Show Notes

3:00 - A continuing look at the on-the-ground economic situation resulting from COVID-19: Tokyo, Japan

8:30 - Why have Vietnamese equities performed so poorly given the continued strength of the Vietnamese economy?

13:00 - A stronger Vietnamese dong should lift the country's stocks

16:00 - Countries that have gone from net importers to net exporters: The cases of Malaysia and Thailand

22:00 - As supply chains diversify away from China, Vietnam is poised to benefit

25:00 - Beyond Apple: Other multinationals establishing footholds in Vietnam

27:00 - Going under the hood of VNM's top holdings

32:45 - Is VNM's 25% allocation to real estate a good or a bad thing?

35:30 - Is Vietnam's financial sector up to the task of powering its continued growth?

37:00 - Understanding the time horizon for the long case for Vietnam and VNM

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Both WingCapital Investments and Jonathan Liss are currently long VNM.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.