Capital spending will need to increase and where that money will come from is in question.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) has taken a real beating over the last few months as have virtually all REIT mall owners. And WPG is not in the most advantageous financial situation either with their credit ratings recently lowered. In addition, they were forced to eliminate the dividend to save cash.

I have written about WPG before, "Washington Prime Group: Limited Downside Vs. Big Upside Potential".

In that article, I suggested buying WPG right before the ex-dividend date and holding it for at least another dividend, thereby providing downside protection. At that time, the dividend was about 25%, and by collecting 2 dividends, I was able to eke out a modest 8% return in a little less than 6 months. More on this transaction later.

So, all in all, with the recent virus hit, it has been a real challenge for a company whose motto is "Grind it out" to keep grinding.

CEO Lou Conforti on February 26, 2020:

"With this in mind, my colleagues and I - we are going to get back to our jobs and continue to grind it out."

Unfortunately for Lou, there is a lot more to grind now than there was then.

Retail bankruptcies will continue to be a problem

Retail bankruptcies have been a black cloud hanging over the mall industry, and in WPG's case, led by the demise of Sears, Bon-Ton, Charlotte Russe, Gymboree, Payless ShoeSource and Toys "R" Us.

This has required WPG to replace those vacancies with smaller units mainly with entertainment and lifestyle, restaurants, movie theaters, work-out facilities, etc. But the question remains, are more restaurant chains going under and how about the viability of movie theaters going forward in the age of COVID-19?

And now you can add anchor J.C. Penney, WPG's largest tenant by square feet, to that list. As part of the Chapter 11 filing, J.C. Penney has announced the closing of 242 stores by the end of 2021. WPG has 37 J.C. Penney anchor stores. That's 4.7 million SF and 8.2% of WPG's total GLA (Gross Leasable Area).

And Macy's (NYSE:M) is next with 4.6 million SF and 7.9% of GLA.

From 2019 Supplement:

Add to those other retailers rumored to be in trouble such as Ascena (NASDAQ:ASNA) which has already closed 544 Dress Barn stores and may be on the brink of bankruptcy. As of 2019, Ascena had 116 stores in WPG malls.

And the current government-mandated shutdowns will almost certainly add to that list.

Capital spending will need to increase and where that money will come from is in question

All in all, before the virus hit, WPG was expecting to pay somewhere between $300 and $350 million to refurbish the empty sites for new clients.

Lou Conforti February earnings call:

"With $50 million already incurred as at the end of 2019, we plan to spend up to an additional $300 million over the next three to four years which is still in line with our original projected estimate to transition all 30 locations."

Note in the chart below that only 4 are actually completed. Only 4 out of 30 and more, perhaps many more, to come.

In other words, they have barely started with the previous empty stores let alone addressing possible new ones.

And they looked everywhere for the money to do the current list of 30 to the extent that their credit rating dipped.

From 2019 10-K:

"During the year ended December 31, 2019, Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investor Service, and S&P Global Ratings lowered their credit rating on WPG L.P.'s unsecured long-term indebtedness, which increased interest rates on our Facility (55 basis point increase effective May 2, 2019), December 2015 Term Loan (55 basis point increase effective February 15, 2019), and Senior Notes due 2024 (50 basis point increase effective August 15, 2019)."

And interest expense already went up $11.4 million last year.

"Lastly, interest expense, net, increased $11.4 million, which was primarily attributable to corporate debt activity primarily related to higher interest rates due to the credit rating downgrade, certain mortgage loan financings and the Perennial transaction."

And

"The consolidated indebtedness of our business as of December 31, 2019 was approximately $3.1 billion."

Actually, it's $3.7 billion total (10-K) including unconsolidated debt but who's going to argue over a measly $600 million?

It does not seem possible at this point that the number of locations that need to be upgraded does not go up from the 30 mentioned by Lou. And maybe significantly up.

And if there are more than a couple, where does that money come from and at what interest rate?

What happens to cash flow as tenants renegotiate lease rates on lease renewals?

There are 656 lease expirations in 2020 and another 802 in 2021 (10-K). Is it likely those rates go up or down? I would guess down, but how much is the question.

But in WPG's favor leases typically require tenants to pay rent even if they are closed. And no force majeure for tenants either, so unless a tenant files for bankruptcy, WPG will get paid eventually.

From law firm Husch Blackwell:

""I’m a tenant who operates a restaurant business and the local government has imposed a ban on dine-in service. Can I stop paying my rent?" Answer: Force majeure provisions don’t often cover the payment of rent or other monetary obligations, like paying utilities or renewing a casualty insurance policy."

So what about that dead cat?

Between now and the end of the year, assuming no COVID-19 recurrence, the market and consumer confidence will probably go up.

One of the key beneficiaries will be mall REITs as they begin to reopen stores and facilities. Economic growth, however meager it may be, will inspire consumer confidence and spending. And the market may just give mall REITs a significant boost during that time.

That's where the bounce comes from. Until REITs actually report year-end results, assumptions will probably be positive. And since mall REITs are so depressed, there is room for a nice bounce before reality sets in come January.

WPG has numerous malls in states that have announced the easing of stay at home rules and they have few in the big states with restrictive policies like New York and California. Approximately 60% of WPG's malls are in the circled states and they will begin opening in May.

How I would play it

WPG, like many mall REITs, has taken a breathtaking fall over the last 3 years - over 90% since 2017 and 75% in just the last year. May 22 marks the date I last bought it before selling it in November.

And over the last 7 weeks or so, it has fallen from over $2 to less than $1.

I think it could easily reverse itself once good news starts flowing about how relaxed rules are increasing consumer confidence. Mall REIT sentiment is so negative right now it won't take much to generate a surge in mall REIT prices, especially one as beat up as WPG.

However, I would wait until we are at least fairly certain a surge in COVID-19 cases is NOT going to happen. I would think we would know that before the end of June.

A double or more would happen if the WPG price just retraces from where it was 6 weeks ago. Remember, volatility works both ways. If June brings good news, then the glow could well continue to the end of the holiday season in December. But holding WPG beyond that date could be risky.

In my case, I will watch the price, and if it falls to below $.60, I may buy it without waiting.

But close attention and perhaps a stop loss would be prudent.

Risks, alarm bells and cautionary tales

With the retail REITs, any company associated with the "retail market" is subject to volatile price movements as can be seen in the price chart above.

Meaning extraordinary caution is required for all investments including this one.

And remember, there is nothing wrong with being in cash at this point in time until the market shows less volatility and more firm direction. Cash is a viable alternative.

In addition, there could be a recession coming or even a depression according to several economists.

“Economic data in the near future will be not just bad, but unrecognizable,” Credit Suisse economists led by James Sweeney wrote last week. “Anomalies will be ubiquitous and old statistical relationships within economic data or between market and macro data might not always hold... There is no blueprint for the current shock, and uncertainty about the extent of contagion and the economic consequences is overwhelming.”

Caution is the word of the day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.