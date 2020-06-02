An Assessment Of Nuveen CEFs' Fundamental Health

We are holding our positions but investing incremental dollars into other funds like those from BlackRock (MUH), (MEN), and (BBK).

All funds are not very compelling though NEA, NAD, and NMZ remain on our conviction list as they clear the screens.

With an increase to the distribution in many of the funds we hold, clearly the distributions are safe.

(This report was published to members of Yield Hunting on May 20th. All data is from that date unless otherwise stated.)

Quicker update on Nuveen as they released their monthly UNII and coverage update on their funds. If you recall from last month, we discussed a lot of what the muni space was doing and its relative weakness - thanks to comments by Senate Majority Leader McConnell and others. We are still planning a muni update later this week or early next.

For now, let's go through the UNII and earnings coverage reports from Nuveen, first on the tax-exempt side and then on the taxable.

Tax-Exempt Funds

We saw improvement on several of the larger funds (NAD, NZF, NXP) and declines on others (NMZ, NVG, NEA). In the CA funds, 3 improved (NAC, NCB, and NCA) with the other two (NKX, NXC) experiencing small declines. In aggregate, none of the moves were very significant outside of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps (NMCO) which saw UNII decline by 5.5 cents as that fund deleveraged.

As a side note, NONE of the Nuveen Municipal CEFs deleveraged in March or April outside of NMCO. So they were smart at avoiding that landmine preferring to keep on the leverage after the SIFMA index spiked. That spike didn't last long, so the benefit of leverage quickly came back.

Top Conviction Funds

There are five Nuveen muni CEF conviction funds, 3 national and two state-specific. We will go through them one by one in more depth and then have some shorter notes on other funds below. In general, Nuveen raised distribution rates last month on a number of their funds. To me, this indicates that they see lower leverage costs and higher net earnings ahead. However, it also means that they are not interested in increasing UNII reserves like other fund sponsors have done in case things reverse.

Compared to BlackRock, Nuveen muni CEFs have almost no UNII reserves (and are not really growing), lower coverage ratios, and in some cases higher portfolio risks. Coverage ratios look low across the board but with recent increases in payout, are likely to rebound.

Nuveen Quality Muni Income (NAD): NAD saw a very small amount of UNII improvement and has 'treaded water' on UNII for the last three months. However, coverage ratios have slipped significantly, falling from 105.3% in February to just 93.5% in April. Still, Nuveen thought it was safe to increase the distribution on the fund for June by 6.5% so clearly they believe that lower coverage is likely to reverse. Nuveen doesn't typically like to make many moves on the distribution, preferring to keep it as steady as possible. Fundamentally, the fund is "ok" though not great. I would prefer it had a nice UNII reserve to fall back on but clearly Nuveen thinks it doesn't need one.

From a valuation look, NAD remains cheap with a double-digit discount. We see now reason to alter the buy under and sell over thresholds. The fund is currently buy rated by 17 cents.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni (NEA): Again, like NAD above, NEA has little to no UNII reserve and lower coverage compared to a couple of months ago. And also like NAD above, NEA increased the distribution. The increase was by 5.6%. Fundamentals look ok, not great as is the case above with NAD (the two funds are very similar by the way). NEA coverage fell from 96% to 91% on the month. Still, we are not worried about the distribution being cut as we were not with NAD above. It would be very rare for Nuveen to turn around and cut the distribution a month or two after raising it.

The fund has been trading very close to their buy threshold for the last 10 trading days.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp (NMZ): This is primarily a non-investment grade muni fund with just over half of the portfolio either not-rated or below BBB. This area of the muni market remains under pressure as damaged state finances scare investors out of the lower rated issues. NMZ saw UNII decline by 0.4 cents in the month but remains one of only a few funds from Nuveen with actual UNII reserves at 4.3 cents. This is still down from 5.4 cents in January. Coverage is down to just 89.9%.

One thing that does concern us is the larger amount of call exposure over the next 12 months with 16.1% of the portfolio at risk. Still, Nuveen raised their distribution by 4.4%, so it must not have a lot of concern from these callable holdings.

I haven't added to NMZ in some time as the fund has traded near or above NAV for much of the last year. Not a huge amount of value here. But the fund is now yielding 6.07%, tax-free. That is a juicy after-tax yield for high net worth investors and equates to tax-equivalent yields of 10% or more.

Nuveen MI Quality Muni (NUM): This fund is a bit different with coverage at 100%. UNII is still negative by nearly 2 cents and on a recent falling trend though it is at the same levels it was at in January. Fundamentally, the fund looks good though it was one of the funds that did not increase the distribution for June.

The portfolio is high quality (almost all Michigan) holdings. In fact, one of the highest quality portfolios from Nuveen with 13% in AAA and 47% in AA. Very little of the portfolio is not some sort of A-rated. The yield is a little lower because of that at just 4.07%.

From a valuation standpoint, the discount is compelling. The current discount is over -16% compared to an average of -12%. In fact, just recently, the price has been stagnant but the NAV has been increasing nicely, creating a small alligator mouth-type chart. For those in MI, this is a highly compelling option. For those outside of MI, it may be a worthwhile look (you still get federally tax-free income).

Nuveen Penn Quality Muni (NQP): Coverage on this state-specific fund remains near 100% though UNII is negative and declining at -1.5 cents. This is not a level of concern for us but something to watch over the subsequent months. They did not raise the distribution recently. Fundamentally, the fund is good for the time being.

Valuation looks "okay" with the discount over -14% though I do think there are more compelling options from Nuveen above. This makes the yield over 4.6%. The one-year average is -11%, so there's only a few points of variance left here. This may be driven by the yields as there are far higher yields elsewhere (ignoring risks of course).

Other Funds Comments (not on our conviction list):

On the state fund side, Nuveen NY Municipal Value 2 (NYV) saw a nice increase in their UNII level by 0.9 of a cent. That was by far the best move with the second-best increase being Nuveen CA Muni Value 2 (NCB). Both funds are a 'value fund 2' but I'm not sure why that would be a driver since the fund's own positions from different states. But both funds have very low distribution rates so we would go elsewhere for your state-specific capital. Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Credit Income (NVG) also saw a 0.4 cent decline.

To get to the most important aspect of this analysis, we want to find those funds that are at most susceptible of a distribution cut. Those are funds with negative and declining UNII and low coverage ratios. We run a screen to find those funds. Two national funds failed that screen (NVG, and NID), one CA fund (NYSE:NKX), and one "other state" fund (NUO).

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income: coverage is just 92.3%, down again from last month's 93.1% despite lower leverage costs. I think this fund is likely to cut in the next few months. If you own, we would advise switching to NAD, or NEA.

coverage is just 92.3%, down again from last month's 93.1% despite lower leverage costs. I think this fund is likely to cut in the next few months. If you own, we would advise switching to NAD, or NEA. Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni Term: This is a term fund which can throw off some fundamental comparisons. It liquidates March 31, 2023. UNII is -2.8 cents and declining with coverage at 94%. A cut is highly likely in the next few months.

This is a term fund which can throw off some fundamental comparisons. It liquidates March 31, 2023. UNII is -2.8 cents and declining with coverage at 94%. A cut is highly likely in the next few months. Nuveen CA AMT-Free Quality Muni : A decent-sized CA muni fund that has coverage at 94% and UNII at -3.1 cents and declining fairly rapidly. This is another that could see a cut in the next few months if trends do not reverse.

: A decent-sized CA muni fund that has coverage at 94% and UNII at -3.1 cents and declining fairly rapidly. This is another that could see a cut in the next few months if trends do not reverse. Nuveen OH Quality Muni Income: The only state fund not to pass the screen on distributions. This fund is probably the most susceptible to a cut on June 1. The UNII levels are just under -7 cents and coverage is at just 83%.

UNII:

Overall, nothing too compelling here. NEA is the best fund option even though it only has 91% coverage and marginally positive UNII. For now, we will keep NEA, NAD and NMZ on the list as they check off everything on our checklist to make it a conviction fund. However, when compared to other conviction funds, they are definitely less compelling. I still hold a decent-sized position in NEA and see no reason to sell. But my marginal dollar is being invested elsewhere. Especially in the BlackRock choices on our list. We would recommend looking at funds like MUH and MEH which have corrected in the last two weeks.

Taxable Funds

On The Taxable Side, we saw, as expected, continued decline to the coverage ratios of the floating rate funds as libor continues to drop. The average fund now boasts at just 90% coverage. This despite small cuts on April 1st.

I'm not wild on any of these floating rates. I have a couple of very small positions in Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps (JSD) but that's it. There are better floating rate options elsewhere as we will demonstrate in our review of the category towards the end of the month. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp (JRO) is another option and one that Saba has just begun building a position in. We will watch but there may eventually be an opportunity here.

The preferreds space has been interesting the last few weeks. Nuveen's preferreds added new leverage in April with Nuveen Pref & Income Opps (NYSE:JPC) increasing their borrowing the most. This should allow it to juice the net investment income more in May and improve coverage levels. The increase in borrowing was nearly 20%. JPS added 14% and JPI added 12%. These funds look attractive at this point from a fundamental perspective with lower borrowing costs and not many issues being called.

Lastly, on Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB), the best fund of the lost, in my opinion. It has 126 holdings with most being investment grade taxable munis. The largest category are general obligations at 35% of the portfolio. Just 5.1% of the positions are unrated with another 3.1% being non-investment grade. If you can get this fund at a -4% discount or greater, snag it.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique, focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEA, NMZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.