Unexpected tailwinds for Globe Telecom include a possible delay in network roll-out plans for new entrant and third telecommunications player, and an increase in active users for e-wallet company GCash.

Globe Telecom's 1Q2020 financial performance was decent with YoY growth for both revenue and EBITDA, but the company's 2Q2020 guidance is below expectations.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Bullish" rating on Philippines-listed telecommunications company Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEY) (OTCPK:GTMEF) [GLO:PM].

This is an update of my prior article on Globe Telecom published on February 11, 2020. Globe Telecom's share price has increased by +13% from PHP1,986 as of February 10, 2020 to PHP2,244 as of June 1, 2020 since my last update. Globe Telecom trades at 5.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, versus its historical five-year and 10-year mean EV/EBITDA multiples were 6.3 times and 6.0 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.6%.

Globe Telecom's 1Q2020 financial performance was decent with YoY growth for both revenue and EBITDA, but the company's 2Q2020 guidance is below expectations. Nevertheless, Globe Telecom remains a long-term play on the growth in mobile data consumption in the Philippines.

Notably, the coronavirus pandemic has brought about unexpected tailwinds for Globe Telecom. These include a possible delay in network roll-out plans for new entrant and third telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity, and an increase in monthly active users for GCash, the Philippines' leading e-wallet player.

Readers have the option of trading in Globe Telecom shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers GTMEY and GTMEF, or on the Philippines Stock Exchange with the ticker GLO:PM. For Globe Telecom shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Globe Telecom shares listed in the Philippines, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Philippines Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3.5 million, and market capitalization is above $5.9 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Globe Telecom shares listed in the Philippines include Matthews International Capital Management, The Vanguard Group, BlackRock Institutional Trust and Schroder Investment Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Decent 1Q2020 Performance

Globe Telecom's service revenue increased by +2% YoY to PHP36.9 billion in 1Q2020, as a +7% growth in revenue from the fixed line & home broadband segment was partially offset by flattish revenue growth for the mobile segment.

Specifically, revenue from home broadband and corporate data services grew +11% YoY and +4% YoY last quarter due to increased data usage during the coronavirus pandemic period. In comparison, Globe Telecom's mobile data revenue growth slowed from +41% YoY in FY2019 to +12% YoY in 1Q2020, as subscribers used more data at home rather than outdoors or in offices. But mobile data traffic for the company still jumped by +41% YoY to 522 petabytes in 1Q2020, or a +36% YoY expansion in mobile traffic per user to 4.8 gigabytes in the same quarter.

Data-related revenue accounted for three-quarters of Globe Telecom's 1Q2020 service revenue, which makes the company more resilient to the structural decline in non-data revenue. Notably, revenue from mobile voice and mobile SMS (Short Messaging Service) fell by -15% YoY and -28% YoY, respectively in the most recent quarter.

Globe Telecom's EBITDA increased by +3% YoY in 1Q2020, with the positive effects of operating leverage more than offsetting a +4% YoY rise in operating expenses for the quarter.

2Q2020 Guidance Is Below Expectations But Long-Term Growth Prospects Remain Intact

Globe Telecom has guided for a low double-digit QoQ decline in revenue and an EBITDA margin in the low 50s (56% for 1Q2020) for 2Q2020, and this is below market expectations.

The company explained at its 1Q2020 earnings call on May 5, 2020 that increased unemployment, a decrease in OFW (Overseas Foreign Worker) remittances, and a shift in consumer data usage from mobile to broadband (lower mobile data top-ups as a result) as a result of social distancing measures as the key factors for its weaker-than-expected 2Q2020 guidance. Putting near-term headwinds and downside risks aside, Globe Telecom remains a key proxy for increased mobile data consumption in the country.

At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 5, 2020, Globe Telecom emphasized that "this increase in consumption (of mobile data as highlighted above) only goes to show the relevancy of our data products and services and suggests the continued shift of the Filipino to the digital life" and that "the use case for mobile data goes back to normal" as social distancing measures are gradually relaxed. As a point of reference, mobile data consumption in the Philippines lags significantly behind most of its Southeast Asian neighbor; mobile data consumption is approximately five times higher in Singapore compared with the Philippines.

Network Roll-out For New Entrant And Third Player Potentially Delayed

New entrant and the third telecommunications company Dito Telecommunity had earlier planned for commercial launch in July this year, but this could be potentially delayed. Dito Telecommunity's network roll-out plans are likely to have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 5, 2020, Globe Telecom noted that all the telecommunications companies' network roll-out activities have been negatively affected and emphasized that "I don't see why it should be different for anyone trying to build whatever we're building in this particular time", especially with respect to regulatory approvals, labor availability and the supply of construction materials. The company also added that Dito Telecommunity's network roll-out is possibly negatively impacted to a larger degree compared with incumbents, as "their whole ecosystem for construction build-out and deployment is not as mature and built as ours."

This implies that the current favorable competitive environment, with Globe Telecom operating as one of only two companies in the Philippine telecommunications market duopoly, could possibly persist for a longer period of time till the end of 2020.

GCash Could Be A Beneficiary Of An Increase In Digital Payments

In my earlier article on Globe Telecom published on November 15, 2019, I highlighted that Globe Telecom has a 45% equity interest in fintech company, Mynt, whose crown jewel is GCash, the Philippines' leading e-wallet player. In that article, I estimated Mynt to be worth at least $225 million, or close to 4% of Globe Telecom's current market capitalization.

With the coronavirus pandemic and resulting partial lock-downs in many countries around the world, there has been a sharp rise in digital payments, and the Philippines is no exception. A May 10, 2020 South China Morning Post news article quoted GCash's Chief Technology and Operations Officer Pebbles Sy, saying that there has been "a double-digit growth in new user sign-ups across all age groups" for GCash since early-April 2020. GCash also became the third most downloaded free mobile app (only behind popular short video app Tiktok and videoconferencing app Zoom) in the Philippines in recent months, according to a The Business Times article published on May 8, 2020.

With partial lock-downs in parts of the Philippines and the implementation of various social distancing measures in the country, Globe Telecom's GCash is likely to see a significant increase in active users and the number of transactions this year. Looking ahead, there is a long growth runway for digital payments and e-wallets in the Philippines. Less than 10% of the people in the Philippines use credit cards, and the Philippines Central Bank Governor expects more than 50% of retail payment transactions to be digital by 2023.

Valuation And Dividends

Globe Telecom trades at 6.0 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 5.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of PHP2,244 as of June 1, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean EV/EBITDA multiples were 6.3 times and 6.0 times, respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 10.5 times and 13.7 times, respectively.

In contrast, Globe Telecom's peer and competitor PLDT Inc. (PHI) (OTCPK:OTCPK:PHTCF) [TEL:PM] trades at consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 5.4 times, 11.6 times and 11.0 times, respectively.

Globe Telecom offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 4.0%, and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.6%.

Notably, Globe Telecom declared a quarterly dividend of PHP24.83 per share (payable on June 3, 2020) which was lower QoQ as compared to dividends per share of PHP27.00 for the prior quarter. This came about as Globe Telecom reduced the company's dividend payout ratio from 64% to 60%.

At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 5, 2020, Globe Telecom explained that it cut its quarterly dividend payout ratio "to conserve cash. during this crisis (coronavirus pandemic)" and "ensure liquidity during this uncertain period." But Globe Telecom also emphasized at its recent earnings call that "we declare dividends quarterly" with "the ability to adjust depending on the environment" and "if things turn out to be better in the second half, there would be a look-back option."

Market consensus expects Globe Telecom to increase its dividends per share by +13.4% YoY from PHP91.00 in FY2019 to PHP103.20 in FY2020. This implies a dividend payout ratio of 65% for FY2020, which is consistent with Globe Telecom's dividend policy of paying out 60%-75% of its annual earnings as dividends.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors include an earlier-than-expected commercial launch for new entrant and third telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity, and lower-than-expected dividend payout for FY2020.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Globe Telecom shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in the Philippines) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.