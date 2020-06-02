Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) as an investment option at its current market price. Mortgage debt came under pressure doing the March sell-off and remains in a tenuous position to this day. When MBS prices have rebounded and the Fed has pledged support for agency MBS, serious headwinds do exist. The number of homeowners electing to postpone their mortgage payments is on the rise, and government direction requiring mortgage servicers to continue to make interest payments in the interim is pressuring liquidity in the sector. Further, Fed support is limited solely to agency MBS at the moment, which leaves non-agency MBS particularly vulnerable.

With this in mind, I see merit to owning BKT. The fund exclusively holds agency MBS, which means investors should be confident the income stream is safe. Further, the fund's market price trades at a discount to NAV, which should limit downside risk if underlying conditions deteriorate in the housing market. Finally, refinancing risk, which would normally be a key concern during a declining interest rate environment, is relatively muted. This is because lenders are reluctant to extend new credit to borrowers, in the form of refinanced mortgages, given liquidity concerns. The result has been a plunge in refinancing activity, which limits pre-payment risk for BKT's holdings.

Background

First, a little background on BKT. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its objective is to "manage a portfolio of high-quality securities to achieve both preservation of capital and high monthly income", primarily through exposure of agency mortgage-backed securities. Currently, BKT trades at $6.19/share and yields 6.71% annually by paying monthly distributions. BKT has been on my buy list for a while, and I reiterated a bullish rating on it at the beginning of March. In hindsight, this trade would have been profitable, as BKT has seen a total return of around 2% since that time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given how volatile the broader market has been in 2020, I figured now was an opportune time to take another look at BKT, to see if I should change my rating going forward. After review, I continue to see merit in holding BKT going forward, and I will explain why in detail below.

Agency MBS Have All The Fed Support

My first point will touch on the benefits of the agency MBS sector right now, primarily to highlight why I prefer this exposure over non-agency MBS. This is extremely relevant for BKT in particular, because this sector is essentially all BKT holds, with agency MBS exposure coming in around 96% of total assets:

Source: BlackRock

On the surface, this appears to make BKT a relatively safe fund, as investments in agency MBS are guaranteed by federal agencies. However, investors are likely seeing very disturbing headlines with respect to mortgages right now. As the COVID-19 crisis rages on, millions of people in America have become unemployed. While unemployment and stimulus checks help soften the immediate blow, the pressures on homeowners are mounting. To help prevent a wave of foreclosures, the government has allowed homeowners to delay their mortgage payments by requesting a forbearance. While the principle and interest will still be owed, they can pay at a later date, presumably when this crisis abates. As the unemployment ranks swell, more homeowners are taking advantage of this option, as seen in the graph below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, many homeowners are starting to delay their payment obligations, and these figures are expected to keep rising as long as unemployment figures remain at historically high levels. This is going to create plenty of volatility in the housing sector and has likely unnerved investors.

However, the good news is investors in agency MBS have much less to worry about. Investors in these assets have a guarantee covering their interest payments by the agencies who back this debt. While liquidity is a concern, the agencies have mandated the mortgage lenders provide investors with interest payments for four months, and then the agencies will take over, if necessary, as reported by the New York Times. This means the lenders should have enough capital to meet their obligations, and it gives the agencies time to prepare for more forbearance requests, if the environment does not improve.

Furthermore, the agency MBS market is being supported in another way. While the payment support discussed above should alleviate some concerns, prices for MBS were falling nonetheless as skittish investors looked to exit the sector. To support MBS prices, the Fed announced support for the sector as a whole, as the statement below indicates:

The Federal Open Market Committee will purchase Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy.

Source: Federal Reserve

Clearly, this was good news for investors, and helped support the underlying prices across the space. However, a point of note here is Fed support extended only to the agency MBS sector, for now. This means non-agency MBS are not going to see direct purchases by the Fed, and highlights a key reason why I would focus on funds, like BKT, that exclusively have agency exposure.

MBS Spreads Over Treasuries Are At High Levels

My second point touches on the MBS market as a whole, and relates to the risk-reward proposition offered by the sector at the moment. Specifically, I am considering the yield spread offered by MBS, when compared to treasuries of similar durations. While the Fed has lowered interest rates, and therefore dramatically lowered the yield on treasuries, mortgage rates have not moved lower as quickly. As a result, spreads for MBS are actually just below their highest level in a decade, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is, when we consider the very real risks facing the sector right now, investors appear to be getting properly compensated for taking these risks. The extra income offered by MBS rarely reach such a high level, when compared to treasuries, and this is a scenario that probably will not last. In my view, investors would be wise to capture this relatively higher income stream now, before spreads tighten, as history suggests the current spread will not be around for long.

Declining Demand For New Loans and Refinancing

My next point takes a broader look at the housing market, and why some trends may actually be beneficial to investors in the space. While the economy, and investors by extension, would likely be better off with a normally functioning housing market, the truth is the current environment now is anything but normal. Mortgage activity is one area that has declined significantly as a result of COVID-19. This has occurred because millions have become unemployed, lenders have faced liquidity challenges, and potential buyers have been reluctant (or unable) to visit homes and initiate the purchase process. The Fed, for its part, has pushed interest rates lower in an effort to spur home buying and/or refinancing activity, yet recent data suggests these efforts have been in vain.

To illustrate, consider two extremely relevant data points from Black Knight's May housing report, shown below:

Source: Black Knight

Specifically, this report indicates both refinancing and home buying activity dropped markedly in April, compared to March. This was determined by measuring rate "locks", which are offered to the buyer/refinancer as a way to guarantee a stated rate in case market rates change in between when an application is initiated to finalized. Such a large drop in both metrics suggest the housing market is very stagnant right now, which is certainly a concern.

However, there is opportunity for current investors in this scenario as well. One, as new mortgage originations decline, that can increase the value of existing MBS already on the market. This is because as supply dwindles, the underlying values can increase, assuming investor demand remains the same. Of course, a deterioration in the sector, whether through declining home prices, an increase in delinquencies, or simply a decline in investor risk appetite for the assets, could all negatively impact MBS' values. But considering BKT focuses on agency MBS, I believe demand will be stable, and thus the assets should see some appreciation due to the declining supply.

A second reason why this environment could be favorable is because prepayment risk appears to be declining. As interest rates have moved lower, the risk to investors is that homeowners will refinance (pay off their mortgages early) and lock in a new mortgage at a lower rate. This risk lowers the value of existing MBS in a declining rate environment, as investors face a higher probability that their income stream will come under pressure. However, refinancing activity took a big hit in April and May, and I expect that story to remain consistent going forward. This means the current income stream from BKT is relatively free from prepayment risk in the short term. This improves the durability of the income stream, even as more homeowners go into forbearance across the country.

My takeaway here is investors can continue to look to funds like BKT to earn reliable income, even during this volatile time. This reconfirms the fund as an equity hedge, in my view, especially in the short term. While new originations and refinancing activity will undoubtedly increase when the crisis abates, current investors have time to plan ahead for these developments. Further, when macroeconomic conditions do improve, the Fed may push interest rates to pre-crisis levels, which would help limit the amount of refinancing activity going forward. In sum, this reality makes BKT's 6.7% yield quite attractive.

Final Point - Valuation Is Attractive

My final point on why I would select BKT specifically is consistent with my prior reviews. Specifically, this is BKT's valuation, as the market price sits at a discount to the fund's NAV. With many CEF products to choose from, finding one at a discount is a strategy I generally advocate. Given the stability in both BKT's share price and underlying value over the past few months, the discount sits around the same level as it did in March, as seen in the following chart:

BKT's NAV BKT's Market Price - Current Discount to NAV $6.35 $6.19 -2.52%

Source: BlackRock

My takeaway here is quite positive. I would likely be bullish on BKT at a valuation at par, given my outlook for agency MBS as a whole, but the current discount gives me additional comfort. This allows investors to buy in to the underlying assets for less than their fair value, which is a compelling story.

Bottom Line

This year has been challenging, there is no doubt about that. While a sharp equity rebound has been a welcome sight, I am still quite cautious on the second half of the year, with respect to housing and also the market as a whole. Therefore, I continue to focus on quality fixed-income sectors with the goals of reducing volatility and taking risk off the table. To accomplish these objectives, I absolutely favor agency MBS right now. Specifically, I am looking for funds that offer this exposure while also trading at a discount to NAV, and BKT checks both these boxes. Therefore, I remain long this investment, and I would recommend investors give BKT serious consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.