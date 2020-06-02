Fastest Marketplace Climbers For May 2020

We also update on some platform level news as we have an exciting milestone to share.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Sell in May, go away? Well, the markets grinded higher through the month as they strove to go back to a pre-COVID 19 normal. That reverberated through the Marketplace, which saw a pullback in growth compared to the March/April spike, but is still chugging along at a very solid clip.

We're sharing our usual fastest climbers list to highlight services that stood out with readers over the past month. But given the increasing interest and awareness of the individual writer subscription model and the news we announced today, we wanted to share some updated stats of where the Marketplace stands before we get to the climbers.

As of June 1st, the Marketplace has:

Two services with over $1M in gross ARR (annual recurring revenue), with congratulations to Avi Gilburt, author of our 2nd 7-figure service.

Another five services with over $500K in gross ARR, and five more with over $325K in gross ARR.

15 additional services with over $100K in gross ARR, 17 with over $48K in gross ARR, and 47 with over $12K in gross ARR.

Five services with over 1000 paying subscribers, another seven with over 500 subscribers, and 36 more with over 100 subscribers.

The markets are working towards normal, though given the broader world and economy beyond them, there may be more bumps in the road ahead. We hope readers will continue to find Marketplace authors' guidance valuable in navigating those bumps.

Without further ado, here's our list of fastest climbers for May, as ranked by net increase in recurring revenue for the last 28 days of the month.

J Mintzmyer (#3 overall on our lists) stands out as the fastest climber, as his status as a leading analyst in the shipping sector positions him well for the continued interest in the tanker trade. Michael Gayed had another strong month to move into our top 20 overall on both revenue and subscribers. And Jussi Askola, #4 overall, climbed back to a high spot on the fastest climbers list.

Market outlook services continue to get a close look from investors, whether it be JD Henning, Avi Gilburt, Robert P. Balan, or Michael Gettings. It's also interesting to see the mix of services after that, which range from value services like Thomas Lott's to small-cap services like Value Digger's to growth services like From Growth to Value's and biotech services like Jonathan Faison's. Gold, commodities, tech, GARP, and macro/asset allocation type services also figure into the mix here. Two new services, Louis Stevens's and Courage & Conviction Investing's, also make the list.

Congrats to our authors for their great work, and thanks as always to our readers for your support. Wishing everyone safety and health, both in and out of markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.