The Market Rally Is 'All About The Money', But There Are Signs That The Money Flow Is Slowing

We note some "kinks" that are starting to form in the bank credit data that could weaken the market rally.

We look at the creation of the money that has fueled the stock market rally.

The market is motivated by two factors: fear and fund flows. It does not care about people; it didn't care about the newly homeless living in tents in 2009, and it doesn't care about struggling waitresses and hotel cleaners in 2020. It only cares about the money that is available, and at the moment, there is plenty of that. The rally since March 23 has been all about the money and not at all about the state of the economy or of people's well-being. In a recent article, we outlined how the rally in the market was "all about the money". In this piece, we look at some "kinks" that have developed in the banking data which could have medium-term implications for the stock market.

Money Creation

Money comes into existence in two ways: government spending and bank credit. And it is, likewise, destroyed in two ways: taxation and loan repayment.

The Federal government's public "debt" measures how much money the monetarily sovereign government has created. However, it is not actually debt. The Federal government is the creator of dollars and has no need to borrow them - any more than an apple farmer needs to borrow apples. The Federal "debt" is the stock of Treasury securities, which are simply interest-paying savings accounts that provide a safe place to store dollars rather than keeping them in a checking account that pays no interest, and help to maintain demand for the currency.

Unlike a loan, when a Treasury bond matures, the face value amount plus interest is transferred from the savings account (bond) to the checking account of the holder, with no money ever being destroyed (actually, money is created by the interest payment). If Treasury bonds were truly loans, then the money would cease to exist in the same way that the repayment of a bank loan causes the elimination of an asset on the bank's side of the ledger.

Since the start of the crisis, the Federal government has created $2.2 trillion of new money, which, along with bank credit, has fueled the rally since March 23 (chart below).

$1 trillion of that new money was added to and is still sitting in the TCB (Treasury cash balance). This is money that has yet to enter the economy through government spending (chart below).

The difference between the new money created (since March 23) and the amount sitting in the TCB is equal to the deficit; $1.2 trillion more was spent than was taxed out of the economy. The chart below shows the Treasury's daily net spending, with the churn of bond sales and redemption removed.

The Treasury has spent $1.2 trillion into the economy more than it has taxed out since March 23, and it still has $1.4 trillion waiting in the cash account. This huge balance can be spent going forward and should help support the stock market.

In addition to the money created by the Treasury, there is also the money created by the banking system in the form of bank loans, and outright purchases of assets on the open market by the Federal Reserve Bank (quantitative easing). The SOMA has increased its holdings by almost $3 trillion since March 23 (chart below).

Bank credit started expanding a month earlier than SOMA did. Since the middle of February, $1 trillion of loans have been dispersed (chart below).

In total so far in this crisis, $5.2 trillion of new money has been created and injected into the economy. That is what has driven the rally in stocks.

Lately, however, we have noticed a reduction in the rate of change of the SOMA (first chart above) and in the aggregate banking data (blue rectangle on chart above). In the SOMA's case, the increase in liquidity has almost stopped, and the reduction in the banking data represents a destruction of money; that is what happens when loans are paid back. This reduction of credit money is occurring in several different loan classes (charts below).

This reduction in credit does not help to bring back economic growth. Much of the relief money flowing to both consumers and corporations is being cancelled by paying down debt.

One exception to this is car loans, which have started to stabilize (chart below).

At this point in time, from a fund flow perspective, we think there is enough money waiting to be spent into existence to continue fueling the rally even as the economy struggles. However, the fact that credit money is now being cancelled instead of being created, and the Federal reserve has drastically reduced its QE, means we are increasingly vulnerable to short-term weakness in the market, similar to 2008. In 2008, when the SOMA and the bank credit stopped growing, the SPX suffered a serious pullback before it started its sustained recovery (chart below).

The same is possible this time if the SOMA and bank credit stop providing the money that has fueled the stock market rally so far (chart below).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.