Tracking Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q1 2020 Update

The top three positions are CenturyLink, FedEx Corp., and General Electric and they add up to ~29% of the portfolio.

Southeastern’s 13F portfolio value decreased from $6B to $4.2B this quarter. The number of positions increased from 28 to 31.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Southeastern Asset Management’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Southeastern’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2020. Please visit our Tracking Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q4 2019.

This quarter, Southeastern’s 13F portfolio value decreased ~30% from $6B to $4.2B. The number of holdings increased from 28 to 31. The top three holdings are at ~29% while the top five are at ~41% of the 13F assets: CenturyLink (CTL), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), General Electric (NYSE:GE), Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), and CNX Resources (CNX).

Southeastern is best known for their investor-friendly attributes. The mutual funds in the Longleaf family are Longleaf Partners Fund (LLPFX) incepted in 1987, Longleaf Small-Cap Fund (LLSCX) incepted in 1989, Longleaf International Fund (LLINX) incepted in 1998, and the Longleaf Global Fund (LLGLX) was incepted in 2012. The flagship Longleaf Partners Fund returned negative 28.87% for Q1 2020 compared to negative 19.60% for the S&P 500 index. Annualized returns since the 1987 inception is 8.50%. Although the fund is focused on US mid-and-large cap businesses, the current allocation has two non-US companies in the top ten: CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY) and LafargeHolcim (OTCPK:HCMLY). Cash allocation is ~8%, down from ~10% last quarter.

Note: Although their mutual funds are well known among retail investors, it should be noted that a sizable portion of Southeastern’s AUM ($13B total) is attributable to separately managed accounts.

Stake Disposals:

Wynn Resorts (WYNN): The WYNN stake was purchased in Q4 2018 at prices between $92 and $127 and the stock currently trades at $86.47. Last year saw the position reduced to a minutely small stake at prices between $103 and $150. The remainder stake was sold this quarter.

Nokia Corp. (NOK): The minutely small 0.20% NOK stake purchased last quarter was eliminated this quarter.

New Stakes:

DuPont de Nemours (DD): DD is a ~4% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between $28.50 and $64 and the stock currently trades at $50.88. They have had two successful previous roundtrips with DuPont.

Hyatt Hotels (H): H is a 2.66% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $36.50 and $93 and it now goes for $56.19. The buy thesis is based on the business positioned to withstand even a protracted shutdown and prosper on the other side due to their asset-light model and industry-leading balance sheet strength.

Note: Regulatory filings from earlier this month show them owning 4M shares (11.3% of the business). This is compared to 2.33M shares in the 13F report.

Empire State Realty (ESRT), Univar Solutions (UNVR), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A): These are small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) new positions purchased during the quarter.

Stake Decreases:

CenturyLink: CTL is currently the largest 13F position at ~15% of the portfolio. It came about as a result of the acquisition of Level 3 Communications by CenturyLink that closed in October 2017. Southeastern had a huge 28M share stake in Level 3 for which they received ~40M CTL shares in the ratio 1:1.4286. The terms called for $26.50 per share in cash as well. The position was increased by ~75% in Q4 2017 at prices between $13.50 and $20.50. The stock is now below that range at $10.14. There was a ~11% stake increase in Q2 2019 while last three quarters saw minor trimming.

Note: Their cost-basis on the position is ~$16. Southeastern has a ~7% ownership stake in CenturyLink.

General Electric: The large (top three) 6.45% GE position was established in Q4 2017 at prices between $17 and $25 and increased by ~185% next quarter at prices between $13 and $19. Q3 2018 saw another ~26% increase at prices between $11.25 and $14.25 and that was followed with a ~40% further increase next quarter at prices between $6.70 and $13.50. Last five quarters have seen a ~45% selling at prices between $6.50 and $13. The stock is now at $6.76.

Mattel Inc.: MAT is now a large (top five) 6.17% portfolio stake. It was established in Q3 2017 at prices between $14.50 and $21.50 and increased by ~250% the following quarter at prices between $13 and $19. The stock currently trades below those ranges at $9.63. Last three quarters have seen minor trimming. For investors attempting to follow Southeastern, MAT is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Southeastern has a ~10% ownership stake in Mattel Inc.

CNX Resources: CNX is a top-five 6.11% of the 13F portfolio stake. The original position is from 2012 when ~25M shares were purchased in the high-$20s price range. Q4 2014 & Q1 2015 saw a stake doubling at prices between $24 and $39. There was a ~18% stake increase in Q2 2019 at prices between $6.15 and $10.90. The stock is now at $9.90. Last three quarters have seen minor trimming.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the coal spin-off last November. Southeastern has a ~27% ownership stake in CNX Resources.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG is a 4.46% portfolio position purchased in Q1 2015 at prices between $492 and $575 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $520 and $565. The position has since been sold down by ~83% at prices between ~$800 and ~$1530. The stock is now at ~$1432. Southeastern is realizing huge gains.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): CMCSA is a 4.45% of the portfolio position purchased in March 2018 in the low-$30s and the stock currently trades at $40.18. Q2 2018 saw a ~27% increase at prices between $30.50 and $34.50 while next quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $33 and $38. There was another ~43% reduction in Q4 2018 at prices between $33 and $39.50. Last five quarters have also seen a ~36% selling at prices between $33.25 and $47.50.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ): The LAZ position was a very small stake first purchased in Q3 2018. Next quarter saw the position built to a 2.17% portfolio stake at prices between $34 and $48. Last year saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between $31 and $40.50. The stock currently trades below the low end of those ranges at $27.67 and the stake is now at 4% of the portfolio. There was a ~10% trimming this quarter.

Graham Holdings (GHC): GHC is a ~3% of the portfolio stake first purchased in 2013. Q2 and Q3 2014 saw a ~30% increase at prices between $286 and $360. The stock currently trades at ~$359. Last seven quarters have seen a ~45% selling at prices between $275 and $750. Southeastern is harvesting gains.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the spinoff of Cable One (CABO) from Graham Holdings that closed on July 1, 2015. Shareholders of GHC received one share of CABO for each share of GHC held. Southeastern controls ~9% of Graham Holdings.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK): PK, the December 2016 spinoff from Hilton Worldwide (HLT) is a 5.54% portfolio position purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $25 and $28 and doubled the following quarter at around the same price range. The stock is now at $10.43 and the stake is at ~2% of the portfolio. Q1 2018 saw a ~180% increase in the mid-$20s price-range as they got a large allocation from a subscription sale by distressed Chinese conglomerate HNA who sold their 25% stake. The five quarters through Q2 2019 had seen a ~60% selling at prices between $26 and $34 while next quarter there was a ~24% stake increase at prices between $23 and $28. Last quarter also saw a ~8% further increase. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Note: Southeastern controls ~5% of Park Hotels & Resorts.

Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) previously Actuant: The bulk of the 2.11% portfolio stake in EPAC was purchased in Q3 2015 at prices between $18 and $25 and it is now just below the low end of that range at $17.72. This quarter saw a ~9% trimming.

Note: Regulatory filings from earlier this month show them owning 1.72M shares (2.9% of business). This is compared to 5.37M shares in the 13F report.

Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS): DDS is a 1.68% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2019 at prices between $56 and $76. Next quarter saw a ~38% stake increase at prices between $55 and $79. The stock currently trades well below the low end of those ranges at $29.15. This quarter saw a ~6% trimming.

Note: Southeastern controls ~10% of the business.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI): CNHI is a 0.65% of the portfolio position built-up from Q3 2014 at prices between $7.50 and $10. Recent activity follows: Q2 2018 saw a one-third increase at prices between $10.50 and $13 while the next two quarters saw a ~23% selling at prices between $8.50 and $12.50. The stock is now at ~$6.47. Last five quarters have seen a ~55% reduction at prices between $5.15 and $11.25.

Stake Increases:

FedEx Corporation: FDX is a very long-term position that has been in the portfolio since 2000. Currently, it is a large (top three) stake at 7.40% of the portfolio. Recent activity follows: the five quarters through Q4 2017 saw a combined ~50% reduction at prices between $170 and $250. The stock currently trades at ~$130. This quarter saw a minor increase.

United Technologies: The bulk of the 4.85% position was purchased in Q4 2015 at prices between $88 and $101. Q1 2016 saw a ~30% increase at around the same price range. Last three years had seen a ~70% selling at prices between ~$110 and ~$150. This quarter saw a ~30% stake increase.

Note: The merger with Raytheon closed in April and the new entity is Raytheon Technologies (RTX). Shareholders also received one share of Carrier (CARR) and 0.5 shares of Otis (OTIS) for each share held. RTX currently trades at $64.12. CARR and OTIS trade at $21.82 and $54.08, respectively.

Williams Companies (WMB): WMB is a fairly large 4.56% of the portfolio stake purchased last quarter at prices between $22 and $24 and increased by roughly two-thirds this quarter at prices between $9.25 and $24. The stock currently trades at $20.44.

Liberty Media Formula One (FWONA) (FWONK): FWONK is a ~3% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $17.50 and $20 and the stock currently trades at ~$35. There was a one-third reduction in Q2 2017 at prices between $30.50 and $37 while Q2 2018 saw a similar increase at around the same price range. Q1 2019 saw a ~27% selling at prices between $30.50 and $35.50, and that was followed with a ~11% trimming next quarter. Q3 2019 also saw a ~28% selling at prices between $37 and $43. This quarter saw a ~45% stake increase at prices between $20.50 and $48.50.

Note: Following acquisition of Formula One, Liberty Media was renamed Liberty Media Formula one and the stock symbols changed. Southeastern controls ~9% of the business.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): BIDU was a very small 1% of the portfolio position as of Q1 2018. The four quarters through Q1 2019 saw the position doubled at prices between $155 and $280 and that was followed with another ~35% increase last quarter at prices between $108 and $185. The stock currently trades at ~$107 and the stake is now at 2.81% of the portfolio. Last three quarters have seen minor increases.

GCI Liberty (GLIBA): Most of the ~2% GLIBA stake was built in Q4 2018 at prices between $40 and $51. The stock currently trades at ~$69. Last quarter saw a ~28% selling at prices between $62 and $74 while this quarter there was a one-third increase at prices between $42 and $78.50.

ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT): The ~2% VSAT stake was first purchased in Q2 2014 with the majority acquired the following quarter at prices between $54 and $59. Q3 2015 saw a one-third increase at prices between $56 and $64.50. There was a ~16% increase in Q1 2017 at prices between $63 and $70 and that was followed with a ~11% increase in Q3 2017. Last two years had seen a ~75% selling at prices between $58 and $94. The stock currently trades at $43.39. This quarter saw a ~75% stake increase at prices between $27.50 and $74.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG): The ~2% AMG stake was purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between $137 and $160 and increased by ~55% next quarter at prices between $90 and $138. The stock is now well below the low end of those ranges at $68.28. Last four quarters had seen a ~25% selling at prices between $75 and $116. This quarter saw a marginal increase.

Trip.com (TCOM) and WideOpenWest (WOW): These two very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions were increased during the quarter.

Kept Steady:

PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH): PCH is a ~3% position established in Q4 2018 at prices between $29 and $40 and it is now at $34.93. Q3 2019 saw a ~15% selling at prices between $36 and $42.

Note: Southeastern’s ownership stake in PotlatchDeltic is ~6% of the business.

Realogy Holdings (RLGY): RLGY is a 1.19% stake purchased in Q4 2017 at prices between $26 and $34 and increased by ~20% next quarter. There was a ~18% increase in Q2 2018 at prices between $23 and $28 and that was followed with a ~24% increase next quarter at prices between $20 and $24. The first three quarters of last year had also seen a ~75% stake increase at prices between $4.50 and $18.50. The stock is currently at $6.32.

Note: Southeastern controls ~15% of the business.

Eastman Kodak (KODK) and Venator Materials (VNTR): These two minutely small (less than ~0.20% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

Note: Southeastern has a ~56% ownership stake in Eastman Kodak (4.96M shares in the 13F report and the rest in preferred converts).

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Southeastern’s 13F stock holdings in Q1 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, CKHUY, CTL, GE, GOOGL, PK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.