TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS: OTC:TRSWF) is a renewable energy company with assets across the world. Along with the broader market sell-off, the company has seen its share price drop, although it has recovered respectably over the past week. The company currently yields more than 7%, in a low interest environment, backed up by its portfolio of renewable assets.

* for this article unless otherwise specified $ = CAD. Current exchange rate is 1 CAD = $0.74 USD

Renewable Energy - Student Energy

TransAlta Renewables Portfolio

Since many investors are unfamiliar with TransAlta Renewables, let's begin with a discussion of the company's portfolio.

TransAlta Renewables Overview - TransAlta Renewables Investor Presentation

TransAlta Renewables has a $5 billion enterprise value, although it's worth noting that this has dropped by ~$1 billion due to the company's market capitalization decline. The company is 61% owned by TransAlta (NYSE: TAC), which interestingly enough, is actually a smaller company by market capitalization with its $1.4 billion market capitalization.

It's important to note here that the companies are intrinsically tied together.

However, with that said, TransAlta Renewables has an impressive portfolio of hydro, wind, solar, and gas assets spread across Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company has substantial geographic diversification along with respectable diversification in its asset types. The company's owned assets are expected to provide $285 million in cash available for distribution.

Two interesting things to note here, is 1, a 10% EBITDA yield on power assets isn't ridiculously high, which is actually a good thing. It shows the company is charging fair rates and isn't over-leveraging to get an artificially high EBITDA to market cap ratio. Second, the company has substantial CAFD available based on its market cap, enough to support a strong distribution.

TransAlta Renewables Overview - TransAlta Renewables Investor Presentation

Looking deeper into TransAlta Renewable's business the company's 44 facilities, as we already discussed, gives the company significant diversification. The company has an ~11 year weighted average contract life meaning that it's cash flow (and therefore dividends) are secure for at least that long.

At the same time, the company has a $700 million syndicated credit facility, with strategic low cost project debt, and a 2.0x Net Debt / EBITDA. The company's secure cash flow means it has significant room to expand its debt. With incredibly low interest rates recently, the company could utilize additional debt to expand its portfolio.

TransAlta Renewables Asset Details

Looking at the details of TransAlta Renewables' assets, we can see how significant its portfolio is.

TransAlta Renewables Natural Gas - TransAlta Renewables Investor Presentation

TransAlta Renewables' natural gas portfolio consists of 7 facilities making up 43% of the company's cash flow. These sites are actually the company's higher risk sites because they're designed, across Canada and Australia, for normally energy / crude oil / mining companies. The company has a strong record of contract extensions, but many of these projects are designed specifically for customers.

As a result, downturns, such as the recent Canadian oil sands downturn, could hurt the company's ability to gain new contracts here. That's a risk investors should pay close attention too. However, overall, I expect these projects to continue and the company to continue earning significant returns from these projects.

TransAlta Renewables Wind and Solar - TransAlta Renewables Investor Presentation

However, the company's wind and solar portfolio, which make up 53% of the company's cash flow, is much more interesting and diversified. The company has a weighted average capacity contract life of 11 years and has one of the largest wind power portfolios in North America. As demand for renewables grows, the company is one of the most diverse operators here.

Going forward, as energy demand in this segment of the market remains strong, I expect the company to be able to expand its businesses here.

TransAlta Renewables Hydro - TransAlta Renewables Investor Presentation

The last aspect of the company's business is its hydro business which is a mere 4% of its cash flow across 13 facilities. Hydro is important because, once the reservoir has been filled, barring abnormal droughts, the electricity generated is much more reliable than wind or solar. Additionally, permitting and various reservoir issues make the assets very hard to duplicate.

The company's assets here have been re-contracted for an additional 30 years, and given the low cost solar electricity provided, investors can basically see this 4% of cash flow as guaranteed.

TransAlta Renewables Capital Projects

Going forward, TransAlta Renewables is also investing in additional renewable projects that could provide the company additional revenue.

TransAlta Renewables Capex - TransAlta Renewables Investor Presentation

The company is expecting to invest $900 million, approximately, in high returning projects. That's a significant amount with expected returns ranging for the high single digit to low/mid teens. Let's call it a net 10% return on this group of projects that will be fully only in the next year. In fact, out of the $900 million, $500 million will be online in the next few months.

The amount here will be significant, 750 megawatts out of 2500 megawatts of total capacity. It represents the potential for ~20-25% growth for the company, which could result in equivalent growth in the company's dividends. It's also worth noting that TransAlta Renewables has recently deployed $3 billion in capital over the past 6 years, showing its ability to deploy capital.

TransAlta Renewables Shareholder Rewards

TransAlta Renewables has managed to turn this portfolio of assets along with historic growth spending into the potential for significant shareholder rewards.

TransAlta Renewables Distribution - TransAlta Renewables Investor Presentation

The company has grown its cash available for distribution by 3.5x over the past 6 years. That is the result of the company's history of significant spending. That has peaked recently, however, from 2020-2021 it could be higher as a result of the company's portfolio of growth projects that are coming online.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend - TransAlta Renewables Investor Presentation

More importantly, TransAlta Renewables has a strong history of reliably growing its dividends. The growth of 4% annual CAGR is higher than inflation and that should continue going forward. I expect dividends to return to growth over the coming years. The company has managed its spending and dividends incredibly carefully to avoid getting ahead of itself.

I expect that TransAlta Renewables will continue to generate returns going forward in a sustainable way.

TransAlta Renewables Risk

TransAlta Renewables has only one major risk worth paying attention to. That's the company's natural gas portfolio which includes various oil and mining companies. These companies are currently in a difficult time period. It will take 5-7 years for markets to recover, which remains to be seen, but if they don't the company could have a tough time renewing contracts.

Conclusion

Overall, TransAlta Renewables, at current prices, is a strong addition to any portfolio. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets and investor panics, which have collapsed share prices, provides the company with rapidly growing dividends. At the same time, with low debt, the company can significantly expand its asset portfolio.

TransAlta Renewables is wrapping up a major growth project which will be done over the next 1-1.5 years providing the company with 20-25% growth in cash flow. A significant percentage of this has already been paid. This will allow the company to continue dividend growth, I expect a double-digit dividend increase in the next year or so.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments below!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.