TSMC's capex spend could be reduced YoY by 50% because of Huawei; a significant headwind for Applied Materials and, to a lesser extent, Lam Research.

Micron Technology's recent pre-earnings guidance was hailed as an indication that despite COVID-19, the memory market is set for recovery.

Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology (MU), presented at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference, significantly raising the company's FYQ3 guidance. MU raised revenue guidance $5.2-5.4 billion versus the guidance provided in March of $4.6-5.2 billion. Non-GAAP gross margin was raised to 33-34% (vs. 31% ±1.5% previously) and Non-GAAP EPS $0.75-0.80 (vs. $0.40-0.70 previously).

Mehrotra made three key statements, which I quote, that will affect the memory market and capital expenditure (capex) for FY3Q 2020 and beyond.

1.“Of course COVID impacted the industry, COVID impacted the industry demand, as we have spoken about before that we have seen some acceleration in cloud workload, data center demand, as well as surge in demand related to enterprise PC and e-learning and notebook computers as well. On the other hand, COVID environment has impacted consumer, has impacted the smartphone demand and certainly has impacted the automobile market as well."

2. “5G is going to be a long multiyear growth cycle for smartphone. It will reignite the smartphone unit sales. And 5G also drives increased content for memory and storage. I just want to point out that even the lowest end of 5G smartphones, the $300 price point 5G smartphones have 6 gigabytes of DRAM content in them. And of course, the higher end 5G smartphones have 12 and 16 gigabytes of DRAM. So average content in 5G smartphones will be higher for DRAM and similarly for NAND as well, what was more like 64 and 128 gigabytes capacity points are shifting toward 128 and 256 gigabyte capacity points in 5G phones...”

3. “So, first, let me remind you that in fiscal year '20, our CapEx is meaningfully reduced from our fiscal year '19 CapEx. Fiscal year '19 was $9.1 billion and for fiscal year '20, we have said our CapEx is $7 billion to $8 billion. And that includes significant portion of CapEx going towards building of the clean room shelves to implement the technology transition on the installed wafer capacity base. Our CapEx is not directed toward any increases in wafer capacity.”

This article dissects each of these sectors, providing a deep dive into the memory market (items 1 and 2) and then the impact of MU’s planned equipment cuts on semiconductor capital equipment companies (item 3).

Positive Memory Demand for Servers

I previously discussed item 1 at length in a March 16, 2020 Seeking Alpha article, entitled “Micron Technology: Watch For Cloud Server Boom Amplified By COVID-19.” I refer readers to an extensive analysis of this topic in that article.

The COVID-19 epidemic unexpectedly breathed life into the server market, which was decimated in 2019. The increase was due to the COVID-19 work-/study-/stay-at-home edicts that increased the need for enterprise servers and PCs requiring memory chips, due to mushrooming virtual meetings, online education, digital healthcare, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and logistics to smart cities.

The better-than-expected server demand from MU is a result of:

MU increasing its mix of server DRAM bit shipments from approximately 35% in 2019 to 45% in 2020. The move away from mobile DRAM bit shipments to server DRAM is mitigating the eroded demand of smartphones witnessed by China's smartphone sales 1Q plunge of more than 40% and uncertainty in smartphone demand in 2Q in the US and Europe as COVID-19 spread.

As the pandemic subsides and lockdowns are removed, server demand will still continue. In other words, this is not a one- or two-quarter bump. Post COVID-19 will see greater acceptance and encouragement of telework as companies across the world recognize that they can maintain a telecommuting workforce, while at the same time generating cost savings by avoiding expenses of paying rent.

Server capex spend grew just 5.8% in 2019, following a 48.7% increase in 2018. I expect server capex spend by cloud data center capex spenders in the world - Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT) - to increase 12.3% in 2020, demanding more memory components.

5G Smartphones Demanding More Memory

I discussed the increased amount of DRAM and NAND in 5G smartphones in an August 21, 2019 Seeking Alpha article, entitled "Micron Technology: Finally A Tangible Growth Driver," and I refer readers to that article.

According to Mehrotra during the Bernstein conference presentation:

5G smartphones have 6 gigabytes of DRAM content in them. And of course, the higher end 5G smartphones have 12 and 16 gigabytes of DRAM. So average content in 5G smartphones will be higher for DRAM and similarly for NAND as well, what was more like 64 and 128 gigabytes capacity points are shifting toward 128 and 256 gigabyte capacity points in 5G phones.

Capex and Equipment Spend Cuts

Micron's FYQ2 ended on February 28, so the impact of COVID-19 was just beginning. But now, as Q3 has just come to an end and the company raised FYQ3 guidance prior to its June 29 earnings call, CEO Mehrotra commented in the company’s Bernstein presentation that:

“While we still need to finish the third quarter and complete a more detailed analysis of our expectations for the fourth quarter, our business continues to be stable. As a result, we are cautiously optimistic about sustaining our current business performance in fiscal fourth quarter as well.”

In other words, FYQ3 (March-May), the major period of global lockdowns, was not as bad as originally thought at the time of the company’s guidance following the FYQ2 earnings call. However, the issue of cuts in capex and equipment spend will have a significant impact on semiconductor equipment companies.

Readers should note that capex spend is a combination of not only semiconductor equipment but also construction of new facilities or production lines. Equipment purchases tend to represent about 50% of total capex.

Micron

MU’s announced that it will cut capex to between $7 billion and $8 billion this FY from $9.1 billion, a drop of between 12-25% from the previous FY. At the same time, it will be cutting equipment spend by 40%.

If we assume equipment spend at 50% of total capex as stated above, in FY 2019 MU spent $4.5 billion on equipment (50% of $9.1 billion capex). The 40% YoY cut for FY2020 means that only $2.7 billion will be spent on equipment. Based on my expectations that global equipment revenues will drop 6.9% in 2020 to $55.6 billion, the company’s $2.7 billion spend equates to just 5% of global equipment purchases by semiconductor manufacturers in 2020.

Table 1 shows my analysis of capex spend between 2015 and 2020. These nine companies represent about 70% of the global total. Capex for these companies is projected to decrease 10.7% in 2020 from 2019, which should approximate global spend.

Samsung

Samsung (SSNLF) bucks the trend among peers in Table 2, planning to increase capex spend by 19.3% in 2020. The company’s $6.5 billion NAND flash fab in Pyeongtaek, Korea, which began construction in May, will pave the way for mass production of Samsung's V-NAND memory in the second half of 2021. Samsung Electronics has also announced plans to boost its foundry capacity at the company's new production line in Pyeongtaek to meet growing demand for cutting-edge extreme ultraviolet (EUV) solutions.

Thus, Samsung's positive YoY capex growth of $1.2 billion will approximate the decrease in Micron's spend.

TSMC

According to CLSA Asia director, Xiaoxi Yang, TSMC (TSM) customers have begun to cut orders. He also expects the company to reduce its 5nm process's production capacity. TSMC’s initial target for 5nm chips is 1.5 million wafers per month. It will also reduce the 7 nm production capacity reduction. According to recent reports, TSMC will reduce about $7 billion in capital expenditure due to Huawei’s ban. CLSA is Asia’s leading capital markets and investment group.

TSMC previously reported that its capex rose 15% QoQ in the March 2020 quarter, equating to a $6.4 billion spend. Etch and deposition equipment sold by Lam Research (LRCX) and its peers achieved significant QoQ growth because of sales to TSMC.

However, if we deduct the $6.4 billion already spent in the March quarter from TSMC’s full-year 2020 capex plan of $14.6 billion, then capex would drop to an average quarterly rate of $3 billion in the June, September, and December quarters. This is counter to Lam’s guidance that although there is limited visibility going forward, customer demand "remains strong." That also precludes whether TSMC will cut capex because of Huawei and China.

Capital Equipment Suppliers

Table 2 shows Lam’s revenues by end-markets for the past five quarters. Memory - DRAM and NAND - made up 56% of company revenues in the March quarter.

Applied Materials (AMAT), another deposition and etch company and direct competitor to LRCX, also supplies to the memory market. In its most recent fiscal quarter ending April 2020, revenues from its memory customers represented 44% of company revenues in the April quarter, although it was up from 32% the January quarter.

Investor Takeaway

Micron’s pre-quarterly guidance illustrates that although financials would have been better without the effect of COVID-19, revenues were better than guidance following the company’s previous earnings call.

The COVID-19 epidemic unexpectedly breathed life into the server market, which was decimated in 2019. The increase was due to the COVID-19 work-/study-/stay-at-home edicts that increased the need for enterprise servers and PCs requiring memory chips, due to mushrooming virtual meetings, online education, digital healthcare, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and logistics to smart cities.

I forecast server capex spend to increase 12.3% in 2020 following a dismal 2019 that resulted in low ASPs and high inventory overhang of chips at memory companies as expansion stalled.

On the negative impact of COVID-19, MU has decided to significantly reduce its purchase of semiconductor equipment, and instead grow on the basis of increased bit growth and ASPs. The cut of 40% in equipment spend to $2.7 billion would represent just 5% of the global semiconductor equipment spend in 2020. This represents a significant headwind for Lam Research and, to a lesser extent, Applied Materials.

Recent rumors that TSMC may reduce capex spend by $7 billion from $14.6 billion announced prior to the escalation of Huawei licensing issues represent a cut of nearly 50%. Even without the cut, I estimate that TSMC already spent $6.4 billion in Q1 2020, or nearly 44% of its planned 2020 total.

These memory cuts in capex will have significant implications for Lam Research, which received 56% of revenues from memory companies in the recent quarter. Applied Materials will also be impacted, with 44% of revenues from memory.

Foundry cuts from TSMC will have will have significant implications for Applied Materials, which generated 56% of revenues from logic/foundry customers. Lam Research would be also impacted, generating 31% from foundry customers.

