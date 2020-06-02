We introduce our all-new REIT Preferred and Bond Tracker and highlight a handful of our favorite preferred issues. We also take a look at several ETFs and CEFs that focus on REIT preferreds.

Excluding the handful of troubled retail and lodging REITs that have suspended their preferred distributions, dividend yields currently average around 7.0% compared to the 4.7% yield on REIT common stock.

Exhibiting fixed-income-like investment characteristics, among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 17.4% higher in 2020 than their comparable common shares.

REIT preferred stocks were one of the few places to hide within the high-yield real estate segment amid the violent volatility that rocked REITs during the depths of the pandemic.

REIT Preferreds & Bonds

We're excited to officially expand coverage to REIT preferred and exchange-listed bond securities. In our all-new REIT Preferred & Bond Tracker, we track all 172 REIT preferred securities and "baby-bonds" from 78 unique REIT issuers. Preferred stocks and "baby-bonds" generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively limited upside potential outside of the limited number of “participating” preferred offerings.

REIT Preferred & Bond Overview

Preferred stocks are a type of hybrid security - straddling the line between common equity and bond - that entitles a shareholder to a fixed dividend, whose payment takes priority over that of common stock shareholders. A somewhat esoteric segment of the REIT investment landscape - but an under-the-radar favorite among yield-focused REIT investors - the usage of preferred equity within a REITs' capital stack has waxed and waned over time depending on prevailing capital market conditions, but currently about a quarter of equity REITs and the majority of mortgage REITs currently have active preferred or "baby-bond" securities. Below, we highlight some of the key differences between REIT preferred and common securities.

Perhaps most important for yield-focused investors who are willing to forego the upside potential and voting rights, the REIT Preferred Index is currently paying a 2.35% yield premium over REIT common stocks. Total returns of the MSCI REIT Preferreds Index, however, have lagged the MSCI REIT US REIT common stock index over most long-term measurement periods with 10-year annualized total returns averaging just 3.69% compared to the 6.24% on the common stock index. That said, REIT preferreds have exhibited significantly lower volatility, translated into risk-return ratios roughly on-par with REIT common shares. Of note, the maximum drawdown for REIT Preferred Index was the 40.24% seen during this recent coronavirus crisis compared to the 74.83% max drawdown of the common stock index during the Financial Crisis.

Consistent with this risk profile and the broader sell-off across the REIT sector in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, REIT preferred stocks were one of the few places to hide during the period of violent volatility that rocked REITs in March and into April. While the aforementioned MSCI Preferred REIT Index did indeed record a significant drawdown that was only about 5% less severe than the 45% drawdown by the REIT common stock index, among REITs that offer preferred shares, the "like-for-like" performance of these securities has been an average of 17.4% higher in 2020 than their comparable common shares. The average REIT preferred stock can be bought for an average 17% discount to their par value currently provide an average dividend yield of roughly 7% excluding the troubled mall and hotel REIT sectors.

A handful of REITs in the troubled retail, mortgage, lodging space have suspended preferred dividends amid the pandemic including AG Mortgage (MITT), Exantas Captial (XAN), CBL & Associates (CBL), Southerly Hotels (SOHO), and Hersha Hospitality (HT). While preferred stocks do indeed have priority over common shareholders to receive distributions, deep discounts to par value seen in the issues from these five REITs reflects significant uncertainty regarding if or when these distributions may be resumed. We've now tracked 51 equity REITs - primarily retail and lodging REITs - that have announced a cut or suspension of their common stock dividends, in addition to the majority of mortgage REITs.

Three REIT Preferred Picks

Our brand-new iREIT on Alpha REIT Preferred Portfolio contains 20 REIT preferred issues which we believe currently present some of the best opportunities in the REIT preferred space at current valuations for the "Do-It-Yourself" investor. Below we highlight several of our favorites.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is a Single-Family Rental REIT that has a suite of 5 active preferred issues: (AMH.PD), (AMH.PE), (AMH.PF), (AMH.PG), and (AMH.PH) with current yields around 6% and with call dates ranging from next May through September 2023 trading at slight premiums to par value. Considering the common stock pays one of the highest plowback ratios and lowest dividend yields in the REIT space at less than 1.0%, we see these preferreds as a way for yield-oriented investors to play a REIT sector with one of the strongest underlying fundamentals, riding the secular tailwinds of strong millennial-led demographic-driven demand and a lingering housing shortage.

Digital Realty (DLR.PK) is a Data Center REIT that has a suite of 4 active preferred issues: (DLR.PC), (DLR.PJ), (DLR.PI), and (DLR.PG) with current yields around 6% and with call dates ranging from April 2018 through August 2022 and all of the issues trade at slight premiums to par value. Data Center REITs - the physical epicenter of the "cloud" - continue to ride the substantial secular tailwinds behind the “big-data" and cloud computing boom, surging nearly 50% in 2019. Considering that storm clouds have been building as intense competition and furious supply growth has weakened pricing power, we think that going the preferred route may not be a bad idea in the high-flying technology-focused sector. Fellow data center REIT QTS Realty (QTS) also has a suite of two preferred issues: (QTS.PA) and (QTS.PB), the former of which is one of the few convertible preferred

UMH Properties (UMH) is a small-cap Manufactured Housing REIT that has a suite of 3 active preferred issues: (UMH.PB), (UMH.PC), (UMH.PD) with current yields ranging from 6.8% to 8.0% and with call dates ranging from this September through January 2023 that trade at slight discounts to par value. Powered by the macroeconomic tailwinds associated with the affordable housing shortage, manufactured housing REITs were the best-performing real estate sector of the past decade, and it wasn't particularly close. While UMH's common stock isn't our favorite in the sector and corporate governance remains a concern, we view these preferred issues as a high-yield way to participate in the MH space for investors unwilling to pay-up for the relatively higher-quality Equity Lifestyle (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI).

How to Play The Sector Through ETFs or CEFs

For investors without the time required to continually "replenish" a REIT preferred portfolio and without access to tools like our iREIT Preferred Portfolio, gaining exposure to the preferred REIT space through ETFs or CEFs may be a good option. Below we highlight three REIT preferred funds.

InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is the only real estate exchange-traded fund (ETF) that focuses exclusively on REIT preferred stocks, tracking a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities and "baby-bonds" issued by REITs. PFFR holds 99 individual issues from roughly 50 unique REITs and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%, in-line with the sector average. Launched in 2017 and with a dividend yield of 6.77% on a trailing-twelve-month basis and a forward yield of 6.91%, PFFR is one of just a handful of real estate ETFs that pays a monthly dividend.

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP) is one of several real estate closed-end funds (NYSEARCA:CEF) that invests at least 40% of its portfolio in REIT preferred stocks. As discussed in our recent Real Estate CEF report, RNP invests in U.S. and international equity REITs as well as a healthy mix of real estate bonds and preferred stocks. PFFR has paid a 7.94% distribution yield on a trailing-twelve-month basis and 7.71% on a forward basis and pays distributions on a monthly basis. To achieve this premium yield, RNP utilizes a leverage factor of roughly 1.25x and charges a steep total expense ratio of 1.96%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) allocates roughly 40% towards real estate preferred securities with the rest invested in a basket of US and international commons stock of REITs. JRS has paid a trailing-twelve-month distribution yield of 10.04% and 9.74% on a forward-basis, achieving this premium yield by utilizing a leverage factor of roughly 1.30x. With an expense ratio of a sky-high 2.45% and a long-term performance history that trails most of its closed-end fund peers, investors would probably be wise to stick to the slightly lower-yielding but higher quality alternatives.

Key Takeaways: Higher-Yield Without Excess Risk

Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively limited upside potential. Total returns of REIT preferreds have lagged the REIT common stock index, but preferreds have exhibited significantly lower volatility, translated into risk-return ratios roughly on-par with REIT common shares. Consistent with this risk profile, REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 17.4% higher in 2020 than their comparable common shares.

We again stress that there are no shortcuts in REIT investing and our research discussed in Cheap REITs Stay Cheap concluded that focusing on total return and long-term dividend growth can "tilt the playing field" in one's favor. For investors who absolutely need the 5-8% yield from their real estate allocation, however, we believe that utilizing REIT preferreds and "baby-bonds" from relatively higher-quality REITs may be the better option than chasing the highest-yielding REIT common shares, which tend to be many of the highest-risk REITs in the more troubled property sectors.

