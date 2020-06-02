The Companies With Gold Mines In Papua New Guinea And Why You Should Care

For those that invest in gold, you know the jurisdiction of a company's gold mine isn't always the most important thing to risk-manage... until it is. Investors in Barrick Gold (GOLD) found this out when Papua New Guinea decided not to renew their lease in the Porgera gold mine on April 24th of this year.

No clear reason was given by the Papua New Guinea government and it happened so unexpectedly that Barrick is calling the move "nationalization without due process." Barrick Gold is going to continue to appeal the decision, but Prime Minister Marape's rallying cry has been "take back PNG" since he was elected in May of 2019. Regardless of what happens, Papua New Guinea and the current government have demonstrated they are going to be more difficult to work with.

Here's the direct statement from Barrick's website:

The government of Papua New Guinea has announced that it will not renew Barrick Niugini Limited's 20-year Special Mining Lease for the Porgera gold mine. Barrick has said it will contest the move, which it regards as tantamount to nationalization without due process. In the meantime, BNL has placed Porgera on temporary care and maintenance. In addition, due to the uncertainty related to the timing and scope of future developments on the mine's operating outlook, we are withdrawing our full-year 2020 guidance for Porgera at this time. As this is a rapidly evolving situation, we will reassess on an ongoing basis and provide further updates in due course, while maintaining operational readiness.

With this being the case, it's important to know what other gold mining companies have mines in Papua New Guinea. Here's a list of gold mining companies with operations in PNG.

Harmony Gold (HMY)

Hidden Valley Project

The Hidden Valley Project is an open-pit gold and silver mine in Morobe province. Harmony gold, currently, owns a 100% interest in the project.

In 2019, the Hidden Valley Project created 3,591 million rand of revenue for the year ended June 30, 2019. The company's total revenue was 26,146 million rand. Hidden Valley made up 13% of Harmony Gold's revenue.

Wafi-Golpu Project

The Wafi-Golpu Project is a 50:50 joint venture with Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCPK:NCMGF) and is currently in the permitting phase of the project. However, the permitting of Wafi-Golpu is currently on hold. Here's the statement from Harmony Gold's website.

Permitting of the Wafi-Golpu project has been delayed. The Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Papua New Guinea in December 2018, targeting a special mining lease grant by June 2019. Since the signing of the MOU in December 2018, a legal matter between the provincial and national government has interrupted the permitting process, and continues to do so. The Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture remains ready to engage with the Government of Papua New Guinea and the regulators. At this stage, the permitting timelines and roadmap are still to be redefined.

Kili Teke Project

This project is still in the exploration stage. However, this project according to Harmony's website is placed on care and maintenance. In the mining industry, this means there is potential to continue operations at a later date, and in the meantime, the site is maintained in good condition. Reasons for placing the project on care and maintenance were not immediately available.

Newcrest Mining

Lihir Project

The Lihir Project is located on Lihir Island in PNG. It is currently a producing operation and produced 932,784 ounces of gold in 2019. The Lihir mine's total revenue was $1.23 billion. The company's total revenue for the year was 3.74 billion. This makes the Lihir project about 33% of the company's revenues.

The Lihir Project employs about 4,500 employees with 90 percent of them being Papua New Guineans.

Wafi-Golpu Project

This project is the 50:50 joint venture with Harmony Gold. Here is Newcrest's outlook on the project in its year-end 2019 report.

Recent developments in Papua New Guinea (PNG) have resulted in a delay in permitting of the Wafi-Golpu Project. These developments include a period of internal political contest culminating in the Parliament's election of a new Prime Minister, as well as the delay associated with legal proceedings between the National Government and the Morobe Provincial Government regarding the internal distribution of PNG's economic interests in the project. These developments have compelled the Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture (WGJV) to defer and revise the work programme it had planned to commence in FY20. General operation of the site, community programmes, environmental monitoring and engineering activity all continue, although at a reduced scale. The project team in Brisbane has been redeployed and reduced in order to mitigate the costs of the delay. The PNG Government continues to signal its support for the project and the WGJV is well placed to resume discussions with the PNG Government given the constructive progress already made on the various agreements required for completion of the permitting process and the grant of a Special Mining Lease. It is difficult to estimate the duration of this delay and the market will be advised when discussions recommence.

Since the end of 2019, Newcrest has done two press releases related to the project. First, on February 11, 2020, they reported that the State of PNG has instructed its lawyers to "set aside the stay order and terminate the judicial review proceeding." This means that Newcrest and Harmony can now again begin discussions with the PNG government for the Special Mining Lease.

The second press release was a report that Newcrest established a "community support fund" in PNG in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis in the amount of K20 million kina which equals approximately 5.8 million dollars at today's exchange rate. This is a nice gesture in the midst of discussions with the PNG government. Time will tell if it is effective.

It does appear that Newcrest has a very good relationship with the PNG government. To guess why, when Barrick Gold apparently does not, would only be speculation. However, one reason could be because they have a new mine in development, and PNG's government wants to see this mine past the development stage into the production stage.

A Very Brief History of Rio Tinto (OTCPK:RTNTF) in PNG

Once upon a time, there was a mine in modern-day PNG called the Panguna mine. It was part of the autonomous (at the time) region of Bougainville from the 1970s to the 1990s. It was one of the largest copper mines in the world and still boasts some of the largest copper reserves along with significant gold deposits as well.

At the time, the country's government was a 20% shareholder with the remainder 80% owned by Rio Tinto. This single mine provided over 45% of the export revenue of the nation. However, the citizens of Bougainville only received a small percentage (around 1%) of the total profit from the mine. This, eventually, led to a revolt which was a 10-year war between the Bougainville Revolutionary Army and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force. This mine remains closed and is shrouded in controversy as the locals are still demanding reparations payments from Rio Tinto years later. Rio Tinto decided to cut loose from the region for good around 1990.

I thought it is worth mentioning this history to show that this region of the world has a history when it comes to mining companies in general. There are, obviously, many details to this story not mentioned here.

Conclusion

Geopolitical tensions are increasing throughout the world. It is appropriate to evaluate all investments and their jurisdictions to manage risk. However, it's more appropriate for precious metals mining stocks as there may be more turmoil in currency markets in the coming months and years. If you invest in gold, you probably agree that the ultimate currency is gold, which could mean foreign gold mining companies will potentially be susceptible to higher taxes, more FX controls, or outright nationalization of mining operations in the more risky jurisdictions.

To learn more about PNG's past and current leader/government, here's a Wikipedia page about them that is informative. If I left out a company that does business in PNG, please include it in the comments below.

For more information on other gold company's mining jurisdictions, here are the 10 largest holdings inside the GDX ETF and their mining jurisdictions.

