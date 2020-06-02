BlackBerry trades for less than 3 times sales. It could be said that is already as low as it is likely to get.

News of Prem Watsa taking aim at BlackBerry is not denied by the company.

Investment Thesis

BlackBerry (BB) rallied on the news that Prem Watsa, one of BlackBerry's biggest shareholders, is considering taking the company private. If I was a shareholder at this valuation, given that I would be highly likely to be underwater already, I would hold onto my shares for now.

In other words, although I don't recommend investing in 'hope', I reason that a substantial amount of pessimism is already priced into BlackBerry, given that it already trades for less than 3 times sales.

Thus, the risk-reward balance is now roughly equal, and I'm now not as bearish its prospects as I have been.

Is The Market Always Wrong? Or Mostly Right?

BlackBerry shareholders have taken a strong beating here over the past few years. But the past is in the past. What matters today, is looking ahead. What prospects do shareholders have here? Despite having been tremendously bearish the company since the back end of 2018, when the facts change, I'm happy to reverse my opinion:

Source: Author's October 2018 Article on BlackBerry

Indeed, admittedly, the news of Prem Whatsa making a move on the company could be something that reignites a potential re-pricing of BlackBerry. But is that all? Does this mean the bullish thesis is back on? Not so fast.

Lacking Guidance How Should We Think?

This was the graph I used at the start of April:

As noted then, and repeated now, BlackBerry acquired Cylance in Q1 2020. Consequently, we'll only be able to tell its organic growth prospects once Q1 2021 gets reported, towards the end of June. I'll repeat this for emphasis: BlackBerry got a meaningful amount of inorganic boost throughout its fiscal 2020 driven by its acquisition of Cylance.

So is Cylance is the driver of the thesis here? Again, not so fast.

Measuring Up Cylance

Source: author's calculations, Q4 2020 results

Sometimes amidst all the noise, we forget what's worth what. Here's arguably the most astonishing aspect of the whole BlackBerry story: BlackBerry Cylance makes up 15% of BlackBerry's total revenues, that's it! For the amount of commentary which revolves around this business unit, this is largely immaterial to BlackBerry's shareholders.

Is Prem Watsa Wrong?

Moving on, what attracted me to analyze BlackBerry with a fresh pair of eyes was the rumor that Prem Watsa was considering taking BlackBerry private.

Given that the company has not denied these rumors, I would give it a fairly substantial weight of say, 65% that it is possible.

The question is of course, at what price? To answer this question, we should put a value to BlackBerry first.

Seeing that the only segment which is reporting above mid-single-digits growth for BlackBerry is its Licensing business, which was up 9% year-over-year, we should weigh up this segment firstly as it offers the company its strongest potential.

We know from the earnings call that there was some pull forward on its Licensing segment. Nevertheless, looking back to the whole of fiscal 2020 versus fiscal 2019, we can see that BlackBerry's Licensing segment was up close to 15% year-over-year.

If that were to continue growing over the next couple of years at anywhere 15% or even 10%, that could be quite a substantial driver for the company. But asides from that, what's Watsa thinking?

For the whole of 2020, BlackBerry's free cash flow reached $14 million. One could argue that this figure includes significant restructuring. Without these add-on cash-costs, its free cash flow would have reached $31 million.

Consequently, we are left with a company that's priced at north of $2.5 billion market cap and priced at more than 80x free cash flow.

On the other hand, Prem Watsa has been invested a substantial sum already, and his cost average appears to be much higher, with John Vincent putting the figure at close to $12.xx.

Is Watsa thinking that BlackBerry now trades for less than 3 times its sales, the lowest since 2016, thus, this makes it quite attractive?

Furthermore, one could argue that many other SaaS players (software-as-a-service) are being priced at close to 20x sales, thus making BlackBerry's 3x to sales a huge bargain opportunity? I'm unsure.

However, relative to other players such as CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), this makes BlackBerry seem particularly cheap in comparison.

The Bottom Line

Prem Watsa is meaningfully underwater, and I would reason that throwing good money at bad money is not really what the underlying thesis here is. Watsa must believe there's upside potential here, although I struggle to find much.

Having said that, given the lack of market opportunities for investors that are not priced with exorbitant price tags, this makes BlackBarry's laggard, ever-so-slightly more attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.