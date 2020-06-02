BioMarin Provides Positive Clinical Data for Hemophilia Therapy Trial

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) reported data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial for valoctocogene roxaparvovec in adults suffering from severe hemophilia A. The company reported that its US marketing application for the drug candidate is currently being reviewed by the FDA, and the decision is likely to be out by August 21, 2020. The drug candidate has been conferred Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy status. The application is being treated under Priority Review pathway.

Valoctocogene roxaparvovec is an investigational gene therapy. The 4-year update has been presented as a late breaking abstract. The data showed that the cumulative mean annualized bleed rates remained less than one in both cohorts of 6e13 vg/kg and 4e13 vg/kg. The ABR also remained below pre-treatment baseline levels. For 6e13 vg/kg cohort, the mean ABR at year four was 1.3, while for 4e13 vg/kg cohort, the corresponding figure at year 3 stood at 0.5. For the four-year data cohort, six out of the seven patients and for the 3-year cohort five out of the six patients remained free of spontaneous bleeds over the past year.

The data showed that the safety profile for the drug remained in line with the previously reported information. There were no delayed onset treatment-related events reported in the data. Further, no participant developed inhibitors to Factor VIII. Hank Fuchs, M.D., President, Worldwide Research and Development at BioMarin said,

"BioMarin is proud to have advanced the community's knowledge of the potential for gene therapy to transform lives, and we are grateful for the support of the bleeding disorders community in this endeavor. In just over four years since starting clinical trials in patients, we've submitted applications for marketing authorizations globally, and we continue to contribute to the growing body of scientific data in gene therapy for hemophilia A with five studies underway."

The most common adverse events occurring in response to the drug candidate were transient infusion-related reactions. These events happened early and did not pose any long-lasting clinical sequelae. The data did not report any patient withdrawal from the study. While there was no instance of any participant developing thrombotic events, there was some mild to moderate increase in the levels of certain enzymes and proteins as measured by liver function tests. The data also showed that there was a corresponding decline in Factor VIII activity levels in line with most recent years' observation. The data also remained in range to support hemostatic efficiency.

The drug candidate has its Marketing Authorization Application validated by the European Medicines Agency under Accelerated Assessment pathway. The drug candidate was also given access to Priority Medicines regulatory initiative of the EMA for its potential to meet unmet medical needs of the patients. However, the company expects the process to go longer on account of changed macro environment and other procedures. It is likely that the company may receive the verdict by late 2020 or early 2021.

Evolent Loses Out on Kentucky Managed Medicaid Contract

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) announced that its Passport Health Plan has not been granted a contract pertaining to Medicaid services. The company said that it plans to protest the decision since the contract formed a main source of revenue for Evolent. The five managed care organizations chosen for providing services to Medicaid members in the state include Molina Healthcare (MOH) and Humana (HUM).

Evolent reported that its partner Passport Health Plan has been sent a notification by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The notification states that a Kentucky Managed Care Organization contract, slated to commence from January 1, 2021, has not been granted to the firm. Evolent Health Chief Executive Officer Frank Williams said,

"We are deeply disappointed and firmly believe this decision is detrimental to the health and wellbeing of the residents of Kentucky-particularly now given the impact that disrupting insurance coverage and continuity of care during an unprecedented public health crisis could have on some of the most vulnerable members of Passport's community."

Passport is based out of Louisville in Kentucky and serves over 300,000 Medicaid beneficiaries. It is currently owned by Evolent and local providers such as Norton Healthcare and the University of Louisville. The company plans to keep providing its services to Passport till January 1, 2021, the commencement date of the new Medicaid contracts. The total value of Kentucky's Medicaid contract is deemed to be more than $8 billion per year.

In the wake of this development, the company stock has suffered a major setback in the market, dropping more than a quarter at one point in time. The company stock had been on the positive trajectory since March.

Moderna Progresses Mid-Stage Trial for COVID-19 Treatment

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced that it has initiated the dosing of patients for its mid-stage trial of COVID-19 treatment. The trial comprises two age cohorts, and dosing has been started for each of them. Total 600 healthy volunteers have been enrolled in 18-55-year-old and 55+ year-old cohorts. The participants will be given a 50 μg or a 100 μg dose of mRNA-1273 or placebo at both vaccinations. The participants will be monitored for 12 months after the administration of the second shot.

Moderna recently announced early stage data regarding the vaccine candidate mRNA-1273. The data showed that the proposed vaccine is safe and was effective in producing useful antibodies in healthy volunteers. The company plans to begin its late stage trials in July this year. Moderna is amongst the frontrunners in COVID-19 vaccine race. The company is also the first one to announce the clinical results from human trial of the vaccine.

While announcing its early stage data, the company had also reported making some changes to the trial design for its Phase 2 study. Its topline interim trial data reported data collected from eight participants given two of the three lower dosing levels showing the same of higher level of neutralizing antibodies as in the sample collected from patients who were hit by COVID-19 and recovered. Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tal Zaks said,

"These interim Phase 1 data, while early, demonstrate that vaccination with mRNA-1273 elicits an immune response of the magnitude caused by natural infection."

The interim data showed four instances of adverse events, including a severe skin reaction at the site of vaccine administration. Three of the adverse events were recorded in the participants administered the highest dose of the vaccine candidate. Moderna is collaborating with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The company has received nearly $483 million federal funding for the development of the vaccine. Moderna also recently raised funds through secondary issue of its stock.

