By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

While the Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed in the last six down years for the broad market, the strategy is lagging in 2020 despite May's relative gains.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

In the sharply declining market environment in March 2020, the Dividend Aristocrats underperformed the broad S&P 500. In the sharply rising market environment in April 2020, the Dividend Aristocrats underperformed the broad S&P 500. This is a strategy that has produced higher absolute returns than the broad market over the past 30-plus years, delivering part of its outperformance in down markets. In the up-and-down markets of 2020, the strategy has not delivered on its historical dual drivers of downside protection and upside attainment.

As I noted in yesterday's article, The Tech Impact on Dividend Growth, the anomalous underperformance of the dividend growth strategy in 2020 has largely been attributable to the strategy's underweights to Tech and Amazon (AMZN)-led Consumer Discretionary.

In May 2020, the Dividend Aristocrats were able to overcome this Tech underweight. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) returned 5.36% on the month while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) returned just 4.82% despite Tech broadly outperforming (7.05% sector return). Strong gains in Industrials and Materials stocks drove the Dividend Aristocrat index's outperformance.

Highlighting sector return differentials allows investors to better understand the strategic bets their dividend growth preference instills on their portfolio. I would still suspect that most Dividend Growth investors care less about their tracking error versus the index and more about the growth and stability of their income stream.

In the table below, the list of the 64 current Dividend Aristocrat constituents is sorted descending by indicated dividend yield, and lists total returns, including reinvested dividends, over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods.

Here are a couple of notable observations from this list:

Gains were quite broad-based. In the next table, I show May returns in descending order. Of the 64 constituents, 38 (59%) outperformed the S&P 500 with only a handful of negative returns.

Slightly smaller constituents did better on the month, on average. This can also be seen by the outperformance of the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL), which was up 6.1% on the month.

We had our first pandemic casualty as discount retailer Ross Stores (ROST) chose to suspend their dividend during the current uncertain environment for brick-and-mortar retail. The long-run outperformance of the Dividend Aristocrat Index includes the performance of companies that have froze or reduced their dividend through the next rebalance date, negating survivorship bias.

Despite a record uptick in credit downgrades of companies from investment to below investment grade, every constituent in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index with outstanding credit ratings from S&P continues to be rated investment grade. While some companies, like Ross Stores, are facing unique stress, these companies, on balance, do have the financial wherewithal to survive the current sharp economic contraction. Bond markets have been wide open to these issuers, providing a liquidity bridge through the economic downturn.

Earnings can be fudged. Markets can ascribe the wrong valuation to certain stocks and sectors of the market. Companies that can generate consistent cash through multiple business cycles will generate attractive returns over time. By returning increasing cash to shareholders and maintaining high quality balance sheets, these companies have demonstrated the ability to generate consistent cash flow to investors. The Dividend Aristocrats have lagged in 2020, failing to demonstrate the defensiveness the strategy has shown in previous downturns. The month of May modestly reversed the year-to-date underperformance. The breadth of the recent gains for the strategy could portend solid performance ahead.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,REGL,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.