While the stock has rallied sharply from lows in March, we take a more cautious view with risks tilted to the downside.

The current surge in unemployment means many consumers may have lost dental insurance, representing weak demand for dental services likely to last beyond this year.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NYSE:PDCO) is a major supplier and wholesaler of dental and animal health products. Following a period of weak growth with increasing competition in recent years, Patterson appeared to be gaining some momentum at the end of 2019 with better than expected earnings and an improving outlook. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has derailed that recovery considering the business has been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic closing dental practices and also limiting demand for animal health services. Indeed, the company pulled its full-year earnings guidance citing difficulty in predicting the economic impact. Even as shares in the stock have rallied an impressive 55% off the lows in April, we take a more cautious outlook given continued uncertainty and our view of risks tilted to the downside.

(source: finviz.com)

Company Background

Patterson has generated about $5.6 billion in total sales over the past year. The business is 57% in the "Animal Health" segment which includes customers for both companion "pets" type of veterinarian services along with industrial farm animal-related health products. "Dental Sales" segment representing the smaller 43% notably has presented faster growth and a higher operating margin at 9% in the last quarter compared to just 3% for animal health which faces competition with more commoditized products.

Within dental, 55% of sales are based on consumables which are described as the everyday tools used in a dental practice including single-use items. Industry-specific software for the management of dental practice including patient records and billings has been one of the growth drivers for the company along with value-added technical services.

(source: Company IR)

The company last reported its fiscal Q3 results back in February with EPS of $0.47 which beat expectations by $0.10. Total revenues increased by 4.3% year over year driven by strength in dental with an 8.0% growth while animal health trends have been more tepid with sales up just 1.3% y/y. The weaker animal health business with disappointing growth in recent years explains much of the stock weakness going back to highs in 2018.

(Source: Company IR)

Impact of COVID-19

Through April, most states had restrictions on elective surgeries and non-urgent care for all types of healthcare and that included dental practices as a response to the pandemic with social distancing guidelines. While most restrictions have been eased in the United States, New York was one of the last to allow the reopening of dental practices on June 1st.

The American Dental Association "ADA" published the results of a survey it conducted with over 19,155 dentists in the U.S. to gauge the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A key finding was that 19% of dental practices closed completely for a period between March and April. 76% were only seeing emergency patients, and the other 5% that remained open had lower patient volume than usual. Among other nuggets from the report, conditions were so poor at the end of March that 28% of dentists surveyed reported not being able to pay staff salaries for the period.

(Source: ADA)

The challenge here for the industry is to get patients back through the door for regular checkups and procedures. We sense that even as the dental offices have reopened, it's likely patient traffic remains weak and below normal levels from last year. Anecdotally, it's recommended to perform a dental cleaning every six months, but in the current environment, we doubt seeing a dentist is a top priority for many people. As the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing, some consumers may also be hesitant to visit a dental practice as a social distancing precaution.

The other aspect to consider is the rise in unemployment, which for many people means the loss of health and dental insurance. A report by the Kaiser Family Foundation "KFF", a healthcare industry think-tank, estimates 26.8 million people in America may have lost employer-sponsored health insurance coverage from COVID-19 related job losses. While many are eligible for public subsidized coverage, upwards of 5.7 million may fall through a "coverage gap" with no current insurance. In these cases, we assume finding a new job or at least replacement health insurance coverage becomes a priority while dental care may take a back seat.

(Source: Kaiser Family Foundation)

The result here is that the Patterson Companies business is likely to face headwinds even after dental practices reopen. A weak operating environment for the underlying dentistry offices should also pressure spending on related supplies and roll back investment plans on high-value equipment or the technical software.

In terms of the animal health segment, the disruption to the business may have been less significant compared to dental, but still material. The company describes that within the segment, 52% of sales are related to "companion" or pets products. In these cases, the supplies include goods sold in retail distribution channels along with veterinarian offices. While some states in the U.S. considered vets an essential business, it's likely traffic and appointments were also limited to emergencies similar to the dental industry. The other animal products relate to industrial food producer customers which we believe maintained a more regular operating environment. Overall, Patterson Companies likely saw significant weakness in sales between the end of March through May and is likely set to face weaker demand trends over the coming months compared to 2019.

PDCO Consensus Market Estimates

Including the yet to be reported fiscal Q4 for the period that ended on April 30th, consensus estimates suggest Patterson will present a decline in revenues of 2.55% for the full year 2020 and 6.66% lower EPS to $1.33. Considering the pandemic disruptions through May into the new fiscal year, the market also estimates full-year 2021 revenues to decline by 1.5% y/y and a separate 2.6% drop in EPS to $1.29.

We believe that the headwinds facing the dental industry and ongoing uncertainties can represent downside risks for these estimates. A weaker or slower than expected recovery would pressure Patterson sales and can lead to revisions lower to the earnings outlook.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

If the market is too exuberant in regards to revenue and earnings estimates, a big miss or weak guidance from Patterson in the next earnings release could be a catalyst for a move lower in the stock. The consideration here is that PDCO is still trading down by about 20% from its high back in February when shares approached $25.00, so it's also possible the market has discounted or priced-in the expected weakness.

By this measure, we think the current stock price and valuation trading at about 15x consensus fiscal 2020 earnings are about fair. While we see risks tilted to the downside, we don't think this is necessarily a great short opportunity or the stock will collapse from here. We rate shares of PDCO as a hold with a price target of $18.00, representing a modest 10% downside.

The value in the stock comes down to its attractive quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share which currently yields 5.2%. The dividend represents an annualized payout of around $100 million. Even if there is more downside to revenue and earnings over the next year, we expect the dividend to be supported by underlying cash flows. In the last quarter, Patterson reported an adjusted free cash flow metric of $128 million through the first nine months of the fiscal year. This suggests the company can support the payout even with further weakness in the business.

Data by YCharts

Our message here is that we think upside in the stock is likely limited from current levels and investors should not chase this one higher. While a date has not been confirmed, the Q4 earnings release for the company in late June will be important to hear from management on current market conditions and updated guidance. Trends in sales, operating margins, and the balance sheet position will be important monitoring points for the year ahead.

Are you interested to learn how this idea can fit within a diversified portfolio? With the Core-Satellite Dossier marketplace service, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks / ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.