Sector ETF Week In Review For 5/25-5/29

While China long is still on, the short Brazil trade is off.

Let's start by looking at the performance of the core holdings:

International markets outperformed the US market this week by 1.5%. The total bond market ETFs fluctuated around 0%, while the long-end of the treasury market was down modestly.

Bond markets (top row on the left) have recovered from the virus-induced sell-off this spring and are now trading at high levels as investors look for a safety bid in the market. However, there also appears to be a short-term top for both ETFs as well. The SPY (top row, middle) continues to move higher, as does the international equity ETF (bottom). The TLT (top right) is starting to underperform.

Next, let's look at the performance of the core portfolios, starting with the US ETFs:

Data from Finviz.com; author's calculations. The first number in the left column is the SPY/VEU percentage, while the second number is the TLT/BNDX percentage. If you're more conservative, opt for the higher TLT/BNDX percentage portfolio. If you're aggressive, reverse the process.

The above table shows the positive and negative effects of this method of investing. The 50/50 portfolio has performed very well over the last half-year and year due to the strong performance of the TLT. However, the 50/50 portfolio has underperformed the broader market over the last week and month, which is also due to the TLT. Even if an investor had timed the market perfectly and switched to the 75/25 allocation at the March bottom, he'd still be underperforming the broader market.

Does this make this type of investment a non-starter? Not at all. Remember that active management still underperforms the market over the longer term. Also, note that a big reason for maintaining a constant bond component is to smooth volatility, which, in the current environment, could be just around the corner.

Next, let's take a look at the international portfolio:

This portfolio is doing pretty well in the shorter term, although it's underperforming the US portfolio due to the underperformance of international bond markets.

The 25x4 portfolio is underperforming the broader market. However, notice the consistency of the performance over most time frames. Yes, the performance is near 0%. But, considering the extreme market volatility over the last six months, that's not a bad deal.

Finally, here's the performance chart:

The first pair of columns (blue and orange) shows the 25/75 portfolio; the second pair (grey and yellow) shows the 50/50; the third pair (light blue and green) shows the 75/25. The last column of each series (the dark blue) is the 25x4 portfolio. The first column of each pair shows the SPY/TLT combination's performance; the second pair shows the VEU/BNDX combination's performance.

We've seen this same pattern for most of the last few months: more or less equal performance in the short term with the US market outperforming over the longer term.

Something to consider: US markets outperformed international markets before the pandemic. But the spring correction, combined with the international lockdown caused by the virus, acted as a global reset. All economies are now opening at the same time. This places all the equity markets on equal footing. This means passive investors may want to consider the 25x4 portfolio going forward as it will capture some of the international growth.

Next, let's turn to the sector ETFs, looking at the top three performing sectors over various time periods:

Week Month Quarter 1/2 Year Year 1st XLU XLC XLV XLK XLK 2nd VNQ XLK XLK XLV XLV 3rd XLF XLY XLY XLC XLC

Data from Finviz.com

Last week, performance took on a decidedly defensive tone with utilities and real estate occupying the top two slots. Financials also did well.

Let's break the charts down into aggressive and defensive sectors, looking at their charts and starting with aggressive:

All of these charts are rising but some charts are better than others. Basic materials (XLB), communication services (NYSEARCA:XLC), technology (XLK), and consumer cyclical (XLY) are in strong rallies. Energy (XLE) is also moving higher, but its trend is weaker due to the extreme volatility in the oil market. Financials (XLF) and industrials (XLI) traded sideways until the last few weeks when prices gapped higher.

The defensive charts are different; all show consolidation with a modest upward move over the last few weeks.

For now, let's keep the following recommendations: tech, communications services, and energy. The first two are clear beneficiaries of the lockdown, while the latter will benefit from oil's rise.

Finally, let's take a look at the international equity market ETFs for the last week:

Brazil, India, and Latin America occupy the top three charts. Brazil gained over 10%, while India was up slightly more than 7%. The Latin America ETF - which is heavily influenced by Brazil - gained nearly 5.5%. Japan and Australia - two economies that would benefit from the restarting of China's economy - also posted solid gains.

This week, we're taking the Brazil short off of the list for the simple reason that it has underperformed:

This week, prices gapped higher and consolidated above the 50-day EMA. This has taken the idea of shorting this ETF off the table.

However, the long China trade is still on. Not only was the ETF up this week, but the chart is consolidating recent gains:

Prices are consolidating between 37.5 and 40. The economy continues to restart as well.

That's it for this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.