I first wrote about Europris (OTC:ERPSY) in a quite obscure article titled "Europris: 7% Yield On Groceries Only Found In Norway", after which I proceeded to build a position which today has grown to encompass close to 0.7% of my overall portfolio. It is one of the fewer stocks which during the crisis has actually expanded significantly and is enjoying a great deal of domestic tailwind.

(Source: Nordnet)

That's a 3-month graph from my main broker, and it shows you what the company has been doing since the pandemic broke. A 25% RoR during a time when the markets crashed is pretty impressive, and I bought more of the company's stock at 3 times during this time.

Let me show, and remind you, as to why.

Europris - how has the company been doing?

It should come as no surprise to you that a company that subsists on providing a population living in one of the most expensive nations on earth with good deals, made good business during what is inarguably one of the worst markets in years.

However, even I was surprised just how the company's business expanded during 1Q20 - and this is just the first quarter. COVID-19 impact was relatively small, meaning the company is likely to enjoy even further upside going forward. The fact is that my position has nearly doubled in value since purchase and enjoyed the company's hefty dividend in payout in May of 2020. My current yield on Europris on my cost basis is a truly awesome 6.9%.

Moving to quarterly results, we can sum up:

10.4% LFL Revenue growth on a YoY basis.

Adj. EBITDA up 21.3%, as well as a positive profit effect from an unrealized gain on hedging contracts and payables.

Almost 1B NOK in available liquidity as of March 2020.

Stores remain active and supply chains are working, with the company constantly renegotiating and adjusting prices to FX fluctuations.

Europris saw some expected changes in customer buying patterns, namely lower customer flow but larger baskets - i.e. hoarding. The pandemic also introduced large geographical variations in store performance, with massive growth in urban areas.

(Source: Europris 1Q20 Presentation)

The simple fact is, Europris outperformed the market decline in retail (negative 4%) by over 15%, with a retail sales growth of 12% in the first quarter alone. This was due both to positive merchandising effects in the first few months, with COVID-19 impacts influencing sales further and positively during the end of the quarter.

That isn't to say that 1Q20 wasn't without its problems. As Europris isn't exactly a traditional grocer, but more of a discount retailer, it faced a significant impact in sales due to a very mild winter. Seasonal products weren't selling, and as such, Europris shifted to a grocery/necessities strategy and were quick to stock up on necessary goods.

(Source: Europris 1Q20 Presentation)

Company costs continued to grow, as the Europris continues to transform operations. OpEx was up 5% YoY, with number of stores of 4.9% YoY to a total of 235 directly operated stores across Norway, and a total of 265 including franchisees/otherwise operated.

Despite macro headwinds, the company remains on track with the new transitions to the new warehouse system. Leases for old locations are starting to expire in 2Q20, and 3Q20 is the continued start for the automation in the low-bay area in the new warehouse, with 1H21 marking the start for all company distribution from the new company logistics center.

The company's sourcing strategy, which includes Sweden and Finland, has remained open during COVID-19 and will continue to generate positive synergies. It also insulates Europris somewhat from macro issues and sourcing from now-collapsed supply chains.

Overall, the past few months have seen a shift in company products more to household necessities and groceries, which has been very much in-line with customer demand in these trying times. The customers have voted as well, with a base membership growth of 65% in 3 months.

In terms of company outlook, the company expects:

A word on the Company dividend. Unlike many Scandinavian companies, Europris has no intention of reducing or cutting the dividend. The proposal has been paid out in full, ensuring the continuation of the as-of-yet quite short streak.

The outlook for the company remains positive. Sales during early April showed positive signs, and though we may expect for the size of the shopping baskets to go back down as coronavirus winds down, sales are expected to remain at a high level. What we can say is that:

The company has a new e-commerce launch slated for 2Q20.

Four new stores are planned for 2020.

One franchise takeover has been completed, another 1-2 planned for the year.

Remains the number one discount store in all of Norway, with further opportunities for growth.

As such, the company has been doing an excellent job during this crisis, and I expect this to continue going forward.

Europris - what is the valuation?

Unfortunately, success has its price - literally. In this case, company valuation, which at this time I view as bordering on too expensive. Take a look at the company's longer-term graph.

(Source: Börsdata, Europris)

The graph represents the share price in NOK. The dip we're seeing starting in mid-2018 represents the time when the company started to execute its growth plans and the experienced uncertainty from the market whether this would go according to plans or not. Recent results have indeed confirmed that this is going even better than planned, and these results, coupled with COVID-19 tailwinds, have made certain that the company is now trading at a share price not seen since 2016.

Profit is different, of course. In terms of NTM earnings, Europris is now trading at a P/E of 17X. This may be considered cheap for a grocer when we look at peers, but the fact is that Europris isn't just a grocer, but a sort of mixed discount retailer which also holds higher-risk inventor, including seasonal items and stock that at times can be hard to move. As such, ascribing a higher multiple such as we saw in Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF) wouldn't be responsible, and as someone who works with SCM, I see several risks here.

I pointed out in my last article that Europris was slightly undervalued at below 15X earnings. Now, the company is well above 15X, which makes it overvalued despite these tailwinds. There remain also the risks, which can be read in this article.

The title of this article is the essence of what I'm trying to get across here. Europris short-term outperformance has validated my overall thesis, at least in the short to medium term here. This thesis validation has come at excellent profits exceeding 35% including dividends for my investment in less than 6 months.

It has been a truly excellent investment.

However, for those looking at Europris now, I don't consider the company all that investable. Despite the tailwinds we're seeing, I consider these to be temporary, as COVID-19 seems to be disappearing and lockdown are being lifted. As such, there is little reason to go above 15-16X P/E at most here, and the current valuation based on an NTM EPS of 2.4, with a relatively high payout ratio, remains close to 17X earnings.

This is too high. It's 1.1X sales and almost 3.5X tangible book value. I might have been willing to suffer such a valuation for a pure-bred grocer but not for a company that includes some of the focal areas that this one does.

Quality-wise, Europris cannot be compared to any international larger companies, of course. It doesn't have an S&P rating, the dividend streak is less than 10 years, the payout ratio is quite high (almost 90%). While I consider Europris having a moat on a domestic basis, this is not the case with Morningstar. The company scores very, very low in my system and is an undeniable class 4 stock in the face of my scoring and ranking system.

This is one of those companies that I am comfortable investing in because of truly excellent growth pathways that I can actually validate given I know the geography and sector. These are then further validated by an excellent revenue growth history, book value/share history which confirms a truly excellent thesis here in the long term. Take a look at book value development.

(Source: Börsdata)

For investors based in NA, however, investing in smaller local companies like this comes at risk including both FX, liquidity of the ADR, and other things. It also can't compare to stocks in my class-1 list which I usually write about. As such, I label Europris as a "speculative" investment, regardless of its valuation.

This, together with the current price, forms my current thesis.

Thesis

That thesis is a "No" at this time. I know that hundreds of my readers hail from my own geography, which means that there are likely those of you that own the Norwegian listing, much like me. You may wonder if now is the time to build more of this company in your portfolio.

Based on the current valuation in relation to historical earnings and company fundamentals, including risks such as debt, I would have to say "No". Paying a 17X earnings, a premium, for a company such as this during a time when there are still discounts available at every corner is not my idea of a sound investment strategy. I view the company as at least 8% overvalued at this time, which merits my "neutral" rating.

It's not impossible that company valuation will continue to expand, given the tailwinds the company is currently experiencing. However, at these valuations, I'm staying on the sidelines and keeping my holding at its current size.

It's my stance that you should do the same.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

I view Europris as overvalued with an at least 8% overvaluation at this time, and my stance is Neutral and "HOLD".