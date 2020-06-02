The company proved itself as a winner during the crisis, but we think as the economies open back up and competition comes back, Big Lots will face some pressure.

Prepared by Stephanie, analyst at team BAD BEAT Investing

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) recently reported a decent Q1 earnings on many fronts which resulted in the Street pushing the name higher in recent sessions. That said, Big Lots' stock was under pressure for a while and was decimated during the COVID-19 crisis. Despite lackluster share performance, it has long been a good trading stock. When it got down to the low-teens, we had to pounce on it. Now shares are pushing 52-week highs. It has been an incredible rally in the last few week, but believe it is time to take some profit here. Despite the great performance of the company, and our belief that Big Lots has been a COVID-19 winner, shares are pricey here. We think our traders need to take some profits on this one, as upside is limited from here at $40. A few more points are likely, but we think you have to take some gains.

Overall, we believe that Big Lots continues to be one of the best discount retailers out there. But as shares have rocketed off their bottom in the last two months, the stock has gotten pricey on several valuation metrics, and that has us of the opinion some profit-taking is called for in the stock. As a company, we love the niche that Big Lots is in. This retailer successfully competes with both the big-box stores and lower end dollar stores. Big Lots fits somewhere in between the two as it is certainly not a dollar store, but it's not really a big-box store either. That stated, it has proven itself a winner in the COVID-19 crisis. It was written off and priced for demise, but it has done well. This is a great trading stock as the ups and downs are quite predictable. It has been a tough investment for the long-term buy and hold investor. Let us discuss the key metrics we are looking at.

Key metric discussion

Well, in our opinion, the company had been slugging along the last two years and the market really did not have faith in its operations as the pandemic selloff landed. But, clearly, the market corrected itself and its view on Big Lots. The company is doing what other retailers have done in past quarters, working hard on inventory clearing, being very promotional, and getting aggressive with property management. Perhaps the shift in consumer spending habits was the biggest boost for the company. Being open in most areas unlike a lot of small businesses, this discount retailer proved it was a survivor, though we question if the momentum can continue as economies reopen. More choice could lead to another shift in consumer spending.

The company's Q1 was much better than expected. In fact, the company reported record Q1 income of $49.3 million or $1.26 per share. This result compares to net income a year ago of $37 million, or $0.92 per share. This was a massive beat of $0.86 versus consensus. Truly a huge beat. It really was spectacular. How did this happen?

The earnings were driven by much better than expected sales, which actually grew from last year meaningfully, on conjunction with solid expense control. That is winning. Generally speaking, sales have historically missed estimates slightly. In this quarter, we were really surprised to see sales come in at $1.44 billion and crush consensus estimates (by $116 million). We thought sales would be far worse, and likely be flat from a year ago, if not fall. This is a huge figure to focus on for Big Lots with all of the competition it faces. With income so far ahead expectations, we surmised that expenses were well-controlled while sales better than expected. What is more, net sales actually rose 11.1% year over year. We had been seeing sales fall due to the closing of underperforming stores as well as a decline in same-store sales in many recent quarters over the years, so these results are stellar.

So, what about the all-important comparable store sales figure? These were up massively, rising a whopping 10.3%. We must point out the e-commerce channel perked up a solid 45% from a year ago. Very impressive and the company controlled expenses well. Inventory is in a good position. Inventory ended the quarter at $807 million, down slightly from the $927 million at the end of Q1 2019. The 13% decline was driven by strong sales, but there is plenty of supplies.

Big Lots still has a strong balance sheet, though has recently begun borrowing to invest in strategic growth initiatives. Big Lots ended Q1 with $312 million of cash and cash equivalents and $437 million of borrowings under its credit facility. Now, this figure represents a significant improvement in net debt compared to the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019 when the company had $64 million of cash and $470 million of long-term debt. During the quarter, out of an abundance of caution, the company chose to draw down additional amounts on its revolving credit facility to provide protection against the unknown potential impacts of the crisis.

From a valuation standpoint, shares are yielding 3.1% and the dividend is secure. While the outlook for the year is unclear due to COVID, shares are still not drastically expensive, trading at a little under 10 times forward earnings. While that is cheap historically, the stock has often always had a relatively cheap valuation. So, we do not let this fool us. We think there is some slight upside, but at $40, we think you have to take some profit. We know Q2 is off to a good start, along with many other retailers. However, as economies open back up, and small businesses come back, we think this takes away from Big Lots. It has been a great run for the stock, and while we love the company, we think it's run a bit too much.

Overall, we think that as this name dips well back into the $30s, you should strongly consider taking some profit here.

If you like the material and want to see more, click "follow" and if you want specific guidance from a professional trading team, check out BAD BEAT Investing below.

Let us help you navigate this awful market. Get a 50% off discount now Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an annual 50% discount. It is simple. We turn losers into winners for rapid-return gains You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week, including shorts



Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.