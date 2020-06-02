Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 22

Lodging was the best performing sector registering ca. 10% of aggregate gain, while manufacture housing lagged the most moving up by only ca. 3%.

Week 22 (May 25 - May 29) was positive for the entire publicly traded REIT universe. REITs - measured via Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) rose by 6.6% significantly outperforming the S&P 500.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

The chart above indicates that the past two weeks (and especially week 22) have been treating REIT investors very well. The magnitude of the REIT recovery from the previously depressed levels due to the COVID-19 has exceeded that of the S&P 500 and most other asset classes.

However, if we express this whole equation on a YTD basis, REITs have still room left for a complete convergence to the S&P 500 and/or recovery to the pre-virus levels. Namely, REITs are still down ca. 16% and have underperformed the S&P 500 by ca. 10% on a YTD basis.

The pace of the convergence is highly dictated by how well office, retails, and lodging REITs are be able to adjust their business operations to keep generating positive cash flows in a sustainable manner. This, obviously, is tightly correlated with the underlying economic activity and, perhaps most importantly, the level and duration of social distancing measures.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

Here, I have calculated the cumulative returns for all of the 16 equity REIT sectors (as classified by NAREIT) which are equally weighted and adjusted for any stock splits, reversals and dividends.

Last week, when I analyzed the equity REIT performance across the various sectors, it was noted that the performance by sectors was heterogeneous with no synchronized movement. However, this week has brought positive returns for all of the 16 sectors. As can be seen by looking at the red line separating positive returns from negative, no cumulative return line has entered the below zero territory.

The returns have been steady throughout the whole week, except for Friday when the market's sentiment pushed the overall asset prices down.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

Among the 16 sectors, lodging was the winner of the week. All of the 17 lodging REITs ended the week with positive cumulative returns and in aggregate registering ca. 10% gain in week 22. There were two lodging REITs which drove the total results up rather significantly:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) - a gain of 55%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) - a gain of 40%.

Conversely, manufactured housing was the worst performing sector - i.e. increasing of just a bit above 3%. To a large extent, this could be attributable to the previous week's performance in which manufactured housing REITs generated relatively large returns, thus creating a larger base (i.e. relatively richer valuations) from which to keep growing.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

Finally, the correlation chart above for the week 22 tells a similar story that almost all of the 16 sectors acted in sync - i.e. were deeply correlated. The only notable exception was the data centers, which had a negative correlation to other REITs. The data centers remained flat during the first part of the week, while the overall market as well all other RETIs were booming. Later in the week, when the sentiment changed, data centers took the opposite direction and ticked higher. This circumstance is a true testament of the underlying strength and bond-like characteristics for the data center REITs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.