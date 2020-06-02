A.I. Superpowers: Seven Industry Giants (Book Review)

With the saber rattling and threat of a Cold War between the United States and China grabbing headlines, Kai-Fu Lee's A.I.Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley, and the New World Order is a topical read. It can also make you a better investor. Mr. Lee is the experts' expert on all things A.I. with impressive credentials. Kai-Fu began his career in academia where he obtained a Ph.D. in artificial intelligence, then branched out into the private sector with stints at Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL). He's currently founder of venture capitalist firm Sinovation Ventures located in the Zhongguancun neighborhood of Beijing, often referred to "the Silicon Valley of China".

Although born in Taiwan, Mr. Lee spent his formative and academic years in the United States. I found the writing primarily apolitical, where the author took sides with the technology, not a particular country, but a few times he leaned towards Red China. Perhaps it's a bias because his bread and butter is now incubating P.R.C. startups. For instance, he warns in working with Chinese companies that "Silicon Valley looks sluggish compared to its competitor across the Pacific.". Based on the data in the text, I thought he was being objective, but others may take offense. Nevertheless, it doesn't detract from the fact you will learn a lot from reading A.I. Superpowers.

Kai-Fu states that there are four waves of A.I.: internet, business, perception and autonomous. Internet A.I. began fifteen years ago as recommendation algos for companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Google. Business A.I. mines structured databases for information; mortgage defaults, stock price patterns and credit-card usage are all common practices. Perception A.I. uses "deep learning" or "neural networks" to digitize the world around us with the proliferation of sensors and smartphones. Facial recognition is one of the essential technologies in this stage. The autonomous phase will amalgamate the previous three iterations. An example is self-driving vehicles. The science fiction of my youth is now imminent technology or just plain old current events.

So, who are the leaders in artificial intelligence? The usual technology suspects that have made investors increasingly rich the past decade: Google, Facebook (FB), Amazon, Microsoft, Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). The author dubs them "The Seven Giants of Artificial Intelligence". I would think that Apple would be included, but it was omitted. According to Kai-Fu Lee: "These Seven Giants have morphed into what nations were fifty years ago - large and relatively closed-off systems that concentrate talent and resources on breakthroughs that will mostly remain 'in house'."

It's a winner take all world in the race for singularity, or, Artificial General Intelligence [AGI], the hypothetical future creation of super-intelligent machines. Three technologies have changed humanity: the steam engine, electricity, information and communication science. In the future, AGI will be included. Although the corporate behemoths of the A.I. age will see profits rise exponentially to previously unfathomable levels, the first company that cracks the code for Singularity Technology will be the last company standing. AGI is so difficult to invent, it will be like discovering nuclear fission. Unlike popular science fiction, Lee doesn't foresee this taking place for decades, if not hundreds of years. Cyborgs with machine guns are not on the horizon.

It was only a decade ago that China was considered a technology backwater, but times have changed. They are currently slightly ahead of Silicon Valley in the development of artificial intelligence according to Lee. How did China get an edge on their American counterparts? The country had their own Sputnik moment. You may recall that the United States pushed the envelope to get to the moon before the Soviet Union when the USSR launched the Sputnik satellite. Beijing took notice in 2016 when Alphabet's AlphaGo, an A.I. game algorithm, trounced the world champion in a series of matches. It induced A.I. frenzy in the Chinese populace and the government made it a top priority to beat the Americans. With the backing of Beijing, Chinese firms leapfrogged an entire generation of data science, going from a copycat country, to an A.I. juggernaut. For instance, Baidu used to be called the Google of China and rightfully so. The Baidu website was formally a carbon copy of Google. That's history now. Google and Baidu are now equal as powerful leaders of their respective countries in A.I.. However, Kai-Fu states that, "no amount of government support can guarantee that China will lead in autonomous A.I.".

So where does this leave us humans? Basically out of luck. Lee believes that in twenty years, 40%-50% of work will be done by machines, "A.I. algorithms will be to many white-collar workers what the tractors were to farmhands.". However, no social strata will be left unscathed. Robotics is going to affect all of us. Lee warns that if left unchecked, A.I. will exponentially increase inequality on an international level. Poor countries will stagnate while the A.I. Superpowers escalate their economic dominance. The author gives a workaround for the vast amount of the potentially unemployed stateside, but it comes off a little too much like Universal Basic Income, which he doesn't believe in. I thought that was the weakest part of the book in an otherwise strong narrative.

Artificial Intelligence gravitates towards monopolies. Since we are in an era of monopolistic technology, a way to take advantage of this is to directly invest in The Seven Giants. If you prefer diversification, then Internet sector exchange traded funds could be up your alley. The popular First Trust DJ Internet Index ETF (FDN) invests in domestic securities. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) focuses on Chinese firms. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) blends equities from both countries. There's two caveats here. Because of the tensions between both countries, the Senate recently passed an oversight bill on Chinese companies, The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. President Trump is also putting pressure on American technology giants such as Alphabet and Facebook for monopolistic practices. As a country, we need A.I. superiority, so I believe this too shall pass. This is why I prefer the First Trust DJ Internet Index ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Am long the market with S&P 500 etfs and mutual funds.