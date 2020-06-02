Bill.com's lockup expiration is also set for early June, which may cause many insiders to unload their shares and create downward pressure on the stock.

Revenues decelerated in Bill.com's second earnings release since going public, and the company's exposure to SMBs is also worrying in a coronavirus-dominated macro environment.

Bill.com (BILL) remains one of the highest-flying software stocks of the year. After going public in mid-December at a paltry $22 per share, shares of Bill.com have nearly tripled, defying all expectations despite serious macro risks stemming from the coronavirus. In particular, Bill.com's primary target market is providing back-office financial software to small and midsized businesses - which is exactly the market segment that will see significant churn throughout the coronavirus. Like many high-flying software IPOs - Slack (WORK), Zoom (ZM), to name just a few - Bill.com's trading pattern has disconnected from its fundamentals, and investors' enthusiasm for the name may be due more to the lack of new issues rather than due to Bill.com's merits alone.

I see several chief risks with investing in Bill.com at current levels:

Valuation is outside of typical norms, even among high-growth software stocks. We'll dive into Bill.com's valuation shortly.

Fiscal third-quarter growth decelerated, and higher-than-expected churn in the rest of FY20 may add further pressure to shares. Lockup expiration on June 9. Bill.com's finalized prospectus is dated December 11th, 2019 (link here), and like most IPOs, insiders are prohibited from trading until 181 days after this prospectus date. That makes June 9th the lockup expiration date. Even though my prior article calling out this risk for Bill.com may have been premature - Bill.com rose strongly in April along with most other small-cap stocks - the fact that 84% of Bill.com's market cap will float on the open market for the first time later this month is truly daunting.

And why shouldn't investors want to sell? Shares have already appreciated more than ~3x from the IPO price, and many employees and especially executives are now very wealthy on paper. Current valuations suggest that now is a great time to unload Bill.com shares. At current share prices near $72, Bill.com trades at a market cap of $5.22 billion. After we net off the $382.4 million of cash and minor $2.3 million debt balance on Bill.com's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $4.84 billion.

Bill.com is nearly done with its fiscal 2020, with only one quarter left to go. Like many fellow tech companies, Bill.com has refrained from providing guidance citing coronavirus uncertainty. For the following FY21, however, Wall Street analysts are pegging consensus revenues of $168.8 million for the company (per Yahoo Finance) - which would give Bill.com a valuation of 28.6x EV/FY21 revenues. Even for a company that grew its most recent quarter revenues at >40% y/y, this is incredibly rich. This gives Bill.com an edge over some of the most richly-valued companies in the SaaS sector that are similarly growing at ~40% y/y or more:

It's not an exaggeration to say that investing in Bill.com at current levels and with an IPO expiration coming up is unsafe. Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.

Q3 download: challenges on the horizon in churn and float revenue

Let's now dive into Bill.com's most recent results in greater detail. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Bill.com 3Q20 results Source: Bill.com 3Q20 earnings release

Bill.com's revenues grew 46% y/y to $41.2 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $37.0 million (+31% y/y) by a wide margin, but still decelerating four points over Q2's revenue growth of 50% y/y.

Management pointed out some upbeat notes regarding the impact of the coronavirus on Bill.com's revenue. In addition to citing the benefits of the product in helping small businesses determine the timing of accounts receivable and payable during a widespread liquidity crunch, CEO Rene Lacerte commented as follows on the Q3 earnings call:

Next, our go-to-market model is not reliant upon feet on the street. Our direct sales motion is 100% inside sales. These first two points lead to a short sales cycle of less than 30 days, which combined with our risk-free trial makes it easy for customers to get on the platform quickly. Once signed up, new customers can start using Bill.com anytime, anywhere from any device. They self-onboard without complicated or time-consuming implementation cycles. With subscription starting as low as $39 per month, our price points are affordable for SMBs."

While it's true that unlike larger enterprise software companies that sell primarily to blue-chip customers via in-person sales calls, Bill.com's inside sales strategy (which is the strategy that HubSpot (HUBS) champions, by the way) will see less disruption, we shouldn't be lulled into thinking the pandemic will have no impact on Bill.com. With 91,000 customers in its customer base, most of them small and midsized businesses, pressure from the coronavirus as well as recent nationwide protests and looting will continue to cause problems for restaurants, retail, and local service providers.

It's important for investors to be aware that Bill.com started offering fee waivers to both new and a small pool of existing customers at the end of March, lasting 90 days. Many customers that may need to churn their subscriptions may not have done so yet because of the promos, but once the 90-day period expires, we could see a spike in cancellations. Per CFO John Rettig's prepared remarks on the earnings call detailing this offer:

As Rene outlined earlier, on an as-needed basis, we offered 90-day pre-subscriptions for new customers and provided subscription fee waivers for existing customers. I'd like to provide transparency into the impact we're seeing from these actions. Regarding support for prospective customers who were impacted by COVID-19, we've had over 1,000 trail customers who joined under our new 90-day free subscription offer through April 30th. We introduced this new offer on March 30th, so we will be in a position to assess the conversion rate of these customers towards the end of the current quarter. For existing customers who were negatively impacted by COVID-19, less than 2% of our 91,000 customers had a portion of their subscription fees waived, representing a reduction in subscription revenue of less than $100,000 through April."

Another smaller, yet still significant threat to Bill.com is its float revenue. Bill.com processes transactions such as payroll for its clients, and the company generates "float" revenue like an insurance company on funds held from customers. Float represented 12% of Bill.com's Q3 revenues, and it was actually down -16% y/y. The Fed's rapid moves to cut interest rates have hurt Bill.com's float business, and in the very likely scenario that interest rates remain low for a long time, stagnation in this revenue stream will put further downward pressure on Bill.com's overall revenue growth rates.

Bill.com didn't provide any promising results on the profitability front either. Pro forma gross margins rose three points in Q3, but this was completely offset by increases in R&D spending, sales and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses. As a percentage of revenues, these expense categories rose 2, 2, and 5 points respectively on a pro forma basis. As a result, Bill.com's pro forma operating losses widened to -$4.4 million (a -10.6% margin), down from just -$1.1 million -3.9%) in the year-ago quarter.

And as shown below, Bill.com's free cash flow losses approximately doubled to -$2.1 million. Of course, Bill.com's balance sheet is still padded with nearly $400 million of cash from the IPO, but amid macro uncertainty I'm more partial to software companies who are capable of generating solid cash flow results alongside growth.

Figure 2. Bill.com FCF Source: Bill.com 3Q20 earnings release

Key takeaways

Trading at nearly >30x forward revenues with a lockup expiration coming up and legitimate fundamental concerns - both higher churn and lower float rates threaten to continue the pace of Bill.com's revenue deceleration - it's difficult to see substantially more upside for Bill.com. Steer clear here and wait for the bubble to deflate before considering an investment.

