Tencent is also in the lucrative games business, and its valuation isn't that demanding when compared with Alibaba, despite the latter suffering from the rising negative sentiment.

Tencent is profiting from the Work-From-Home phenomenon together with Alibaba and is benefiting from the fast-growing e-commerce sector through its investments.

Tencent doesn't have the dreaded VIE structure while having many of the exciting growth prospects that Alibaba is in, such as mobile payments.

Hence, I suggest for readers who still wish to participate in the Chinese Internet growth story to consider Tencent which has a primary listing in Hong Kong.

My prior article presenting the case for Alibaba over Amazon saw many readers distracted by the strong anti-China sentiment and heightened delisting risk.

Background

In my prior article, I presented The Case For Alibaba Over Amazon. I laid out my main premises: 1) a comparison of metrics across multiple valuation, growth, and profitability criteria revealed Alibaba wins hands down over Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX); 2) Amazon is at a greater threat of interference from the government than Alibaba Group (BABA); 3) the risk of monopoly-related fallout is also stronger at Amazon than Alibaba, diminishing its investment prospects; 4) the home bias of American investors might have propelled Amazon's valuation too richly compared to Alibaba.

Several readers left great comments, with the total count already approaching 400 as of writing, while some shareholders of the two companies revealed their investment thesis. The most valuable exchange between the commentators revolved around the potential delisting risk faced by Alibaba with strong arguments from both those thinking the danger is real and those who disagreed.

While unintended, numerous comments digressed into a choice between investing in China versus the U.S. This is an unnecessary distraction as there are great companies in China that have neither the dreaded Variable Interest Entity ('VIE') structure nor are subjected to same delisting risk as Alibaba.

Two obvious examples are Meituan Dianping (MEIT)(OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY) and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF). These two stocks are the top and third-largest components of the Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB). (In case you are wondering, Alibaba Group is the second-largest holding of the KWEB ETF.)

Although I remain bullish on Alibaba, for readers who wish to participate in the Chinese Internet growth story but are tired of the negativity over the tech titan, I suggest taking a look at Tencent which has a primary listing in Hong Kong (ticker code 0700). Since Alibaba's listing in 2014, Tencent has appreciated more than twice that of the former.

If that level of returns doesn't interest you, perhaps knowing its appreciation since its IPO in Hong Kong will. The shares listed in Hong Kong are up more than 50,000 percent over its more than a decade public trading, making its major shareholder, South Africa-based Naspers Limited (OTCPK:NAPRF)(OTCPK:NPSNY), very valuable and happy. In the rest of this article, I will highlight some key differences between Alibaba and Tencent and why there is a case for the latter over the former.

Tencent doesn't have the dreaded VIE structure unlike Alibaba

Alibaba's VIE structure has been the persistent and oft-mentioned bugbear preventing many investors from bothering with the stock. This is despite even Prof Paul Gillis, a famed critic who warned "VIE structures are terrible", had deemed Alibaba "the VIE gold standard" having studied its IPO prospectus. He cited an Alibaba's SEC filing which stated:

"Our holding company structure differs from some of our peers in that we hold our material assets and operations, except for ICP and other licenses for regulated activities, in our wholly-foreign owned enterprises and most of our revenue is generated directly by the wholly-foreign owned enterprises. As revenue is generated directly by our wholly-foreign owned enterprises, the wholly-foreign owned enterprises directly capture the profits and associated cash flow from operations, without having to rely on contractual arrangements to transfer such cash flow from the variable interest entities to the wholly-foreign owned enterprises."

Alibaba has to resort to the VIE structure in order to list in the U.S., having being rejected from the stock exchange in Hong Kong as it was seeking an IPO due to its dual-class share structure. Tencent had no such issue and was able to list in Hong Kong from the beginning of its public life, with shares traded over the OTC market in the U.S. subsequently.

Shareholders who own Tencent need not worry about the snarky comments directed at Alibaba's reliance on VIEs and short-seller reports harping on the same. Correspondingly, regardless of the merits of the proposed bill calling for greater scrutiny on U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, they also do not have to be as concerned about delisting risks since Tencent is primarily listed in Hong Kong.

While Alibaba could become more attractive to investors if it eventually could withstand the baptism of fire that the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act is, i.e. Alibaba is not forced to delist, the formal vindication could come four or more years down the road. This is too long a holding period for many shareholders. It is not known how durable is the relief rally following a highly anticipated press conference on this issue by President Trump that lacked concrete actions.

On a side note, I suggest investors consider the primary listing for liquidity and in case Tencent's shares on the OTC face restrictions in the future. Investors are encouraged to check with their U.S. brokers with international presence such as Fidelity, Interactive Brokers (IBKR), and Charles Schwab (SCHW) on how to do trade shares listed in Asia and the related fees.

Tencent has many of the exciting growth prospects that Alibaba is in, such as mobile payments

To choose Tencent over Alibaba, investors would want to know what bright spots they are giving up. Fortunately, Tencent is in several common growth stories as Alibaba. For instance, while Alipay is the very well-known mobile payment app of Alibaba's financial unit, Ant Financial, Tencent also has a widely used equivalent, WeChat Pay. Both are as prevalent for transactions in China as Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) are in the U.S. and Europe.

In fact, Tencent claims it has the "largest mobile payment platform in China by DAU and number of transactions", most recently reiterated during its Q1 2020 earnings conference call. Besides WeChat Pay, Tencent also operates the popular QQ Wallet, while JD Pay, another common mobile payment service, is operated by JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), an e-commerce giant where Tencent has a large stake in.

A sticker placed at the entrance of a shop: "The following payment apps are welcome: Alipay, WeChat Pay, QQ Wallet, JD Pay"

As the lockdowns eased in China, the authorities needed an efficient way to determine who would be allowed the freedom of movement and who would be required to self-quarantine or enter a supervised quarantine facility. Eventually, they decided to work with Alipay, whose app is used for billions of transactions each day ranging from ride-hailing and e-commerce to paying small stallholders and even donations to beggars.

A QR-based health code system embedded in the Alipay app was eventually developed to serve the purpose. Tencent collaborated with a unit of China's top economic planning body to design a similar feature made available through a mini-program within WeChat, the ubiquitous messaging app known as Weixin in China. Hence, Tencent was not left out of the important project.

Tencent is profiting from the Work-From-Home phenomenon as well

Users have flocked to business communication and office collaboration platforms during the lockdowns. I elaborated on this in my early February piece titled Alibaba And Tencent Are Powering The Massive Remote Working Phenomenon. This was some weeks before investors warmed to the idea that companies like Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM), Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK), Microsoft (MSFT), and Shopify (SHOP) would be such hot stocks as the coronavirus outbreak spread like wildfire outside of China.

In the early days of the lockdowns in China, Alibaba's DingTalk, the local equivalent of Slack, was so heavily used that its servers were reportedly overwhelmed. Tencent, being the tech behemoth it is and already strong in communications, is engaged in the workplace tool with its WeChat Work.

A tailwind from COVID-19 is that Chinese education officials and school teachers have to track the health status of their students via their WeChat Work accounts, ensuring high and consistent DAU scores for the app. VooV Meeting, dubbed by some as Tencent's answer to video-conferencing service Zoom, was upgraded over 14 versions in a matter of 40 days, a demonstration of Tencent's agility.

As an indication that the telecommuting and remote working/schooling demand is very strong and an area of sustained growth, Tencent has decided to boost mid-career hires by more than 25 percent this year to staff additional positions in WeChat Work, telemedicine, and online classes catering to children.

While Tencent lags behind Alibaba in the share of China's cloud infrastructure spend, it is still a strong second. More importantly, it had significantly expanded its share of the market from 15.4 percent in the third quarter to 18 percent in the fourth quarter, while Alibaba lost some market share (from 47.3 percent to 46.4 percent) from Q3 2019.

Its investee, JD.com, also has a pie in the cloud space. Recently, Cloudflare (NET) announced it would partner with JD Cloud & AI to expand its network in China to an additional 150 data centers.

Tencent's e-commerce participation is understated compared to Alibaba

There are many other overlaps between Tencent and Alibaba. However, none is probably as quintessential a revenue puller as e-commerce. In this sector, Tencent is very much involved as Alibaba is, albeit largely via its significant investments in JD.com, Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), and Meituan Dianping.

All three companies have done very well in recent months with their share prices reflecting powerful market optimism regarding their outlook following the March trough. JD.com's upcoming mega shopping extravaganza could propel its stock further up if past history is any indication.

Tencent is in the lucrative games business

A key differentiation between Tencent and Alibaba is that the former has a highly profitable games business. Recognized as the top gaming player in China, Tencent was a key beneficiary of the stay-at-home phenomenon, as the population turned to games to alleviate the boredom and stress of being cooped up for weeks at home.

Tencent reported that its Q1 2020 revenue from online games grew 31 percent year on year and 23 percent quarter on quarter driven by more active users and higher-paying ratio during the stay-at-home period. Smartphone games revenue experienced an even greater performance, increasing 64 percent year on year to RMB34.8 billion driven by key titles including Honour of Kings, Peacekeeper Elite, and PUBG Mobile, as well as the consolidation of Supercell.

Although the gaming business growth is expected to normalize as users return to work, Tencent has new titles to continue juicing the unit. Notably, Tencent will have a favorable year-on-year lower revenue base to augment results in the coming quarters which shareholders can look forward to, as the company was negatively impacted by a prolonged delay in games approval last year.

Tencent's financial heft also enables it to have large stakes in overseas game developers like U.S.-based Epic Games and South Korea's Bluehole. Last week, it has reportedly agreed to invest 7 billion yen ($65 million) for a 20 percent stake in Japanese video game developer Marvelous which runs a popular farming simulation game "Story of Seasons". Its global expansion has led Tencent to report rapid growth in international gaming revenues.

Tencent's valuation isn't too demanding as compared to Alibaba

To round up the discussion, I would like to show that Tencent's valuation isn't that far off from Alibaba, despite the latter suffering from the negative sentiment on U.S.-listed Chinese stocks and the unjustified revulsion against investing in Chinese companies among American investors. On certain metrics like Enterprise Value to EBITDA and Price-to-Cash Flow, Tencent is even considered "cheaper" than Alibaba.

BABA OTCPK:TCEHY P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) 24.03 32.97 P/E Non-GAAP (TTM) 27.49 36.58 P/E GAAP (FWD) 34.51 35.55 P/E GAAP (TTM) 26.27 38.26 PEG Non-GAAP (FWD) 1.26 1.65 PEG GAAP (TTM) 0.39 2.84 Price/Sales (TTM) 7.57 8.88 EV/Sales (TTM) 7.49 9.12 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 30.33 25.54 Price to Book (TTM) 5.21 7.76 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 21.83 20.37

Risks to ponder over

No discussion is complete without bringing on some possible risks to the table. For Tencent, I see a few.

First, while Tencent's primary listing in Hong Kong puts it in a different position than Alibaba, the autonomous city is not without its issues. A year before the current Minneapolis violent protests started, Hong Kong had its version brewing which escalated into widespread rioting later in 2019.

Hong Kong's riots aren't just an internal affair. In November, President Trump signed into law the Human Rights and Democracy Act that could result in the Asian Financial Hub losing its special status with the U.S. if it deems the city to lack adequate autonomy from China. Meanwhile, as much as $5 billion of capital outflows from investment funds was reported to have exited Hong Kong amid the tensions.

Nevertheless, the tough rhetoric from U.S. officials could soften dramatically, given similar situation has occurred on home grounds. As CNN puts it, at the heights of the Hong Kong riots,

"the US was consistent in its support of people's right to take to the streets and have their voice heard, and that sporadic violence or illegality did not undermine the core demands or legitimacy of the movement."

Going forward, U.S. officials are most likely to avoid taking actions regarding the Hong Kong protests or even commenting about them as they could be subjected to ridicule and accusations of hypocrisy as media outlets now take delight in emphasizing. At the same time, investors in mainland China are taking advantage of the funds outflow to buy into Hong Kong stocks at lower prices. In fact, they are doing so "at an unprecedented pace" via a cross-border investment scheme.

Second, following Beijing's insistence to push through a national security law in Hong Kong, President Trump became personally involved in threatening sanctions and the revoking of special trade privileges on the special administrative region. That could seriously erode its advantages for exporters and damage its economy.

Nevertheless, President Trump's address on the topic on Friday appeared to be more bark than bite, leading market players to heave a sigh of relief. The U.S. markets staged a relief rally after his speech while Asian markets responded positively on Monday, validating Friday's cue.

Third, Tencent's share price chart looks near-term bearish after peaking in mid-May following a rebound from a mid-March trough. The stock has experienced long bearish candlestick patterns twice in the past few trading sessions. Its 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index) has also dipped below the 50-level twice in the same period and is now in a downtrend.

Tencent could see some support above the Simple Moving Average ('SMA') 50-day line, which is incidentally at the lower end of the Bollinger Bands. However, if that is breached, we could see it struggle to climb back above. Otherwise, the chart could revert to bullish with the SMA-50 and SMA-200 still on an uptrend.

What are your thoughts? Do you agree with the arguments posted here? If not, I'm all ears to your reasoning. Looking forward to hearing from you in the comments section!

