Faustian Bargains

“Faust: Who holds the devil, let him hold him well,

He hardly will be caught a second time.”

― Johann wolfgang von Goethe, Faust: Part 1

Following up on previous return from with our “greed” analogy “The Worship of Mammon”, we decided to follow up on our reference to the consequences of the actions of our “Generous gamblers” aka our dear central bankers. Our “inspiration” came from this great text from Charles Baudelaire called the "Generous Gambler" we have used in the past as a title for a post. This poem appears to be the 29th poem of Charles Baudelaire masterpiece Spleen de Paris from 1869 (an interesting anagram with 1968 we think):

"My dear brothers, never forget, when you hear the progress of enlightenment vaunted, that the devil's best trick is to persuade you that he doesn't exist!" - Charles Baudelaire - The Generous Gambler

This poem was the inspiration for the Rolling Stones song “Sympathy for the Devil” which first appeared in 1968 as a reminder. In that sense Baudelaire's 1869 poem rings eerily familiar with the current investment situation given that investors have been giving our "Generous Gambler" the benefit of the doubt and shown their sympathy and their blind beliefs in "implicit" guarantees such as the much vaunted European funding program touted as a “Hamiltonian” moment buy some pundits, rather than paying more attention as we pointed out in our recent musing in "explicit" guarantees (such as the German Constitution as we argued in various conversations). As per our chosen title, there goes the Encyclopedia Britannica definition:

“Faustian bargain, a pact whereby a person trades something of supreme moral or spiritual importance, such as personal values or the soul, for some worldly or material benefit, such as knowledge, power, or riches. The term refers to the legend of Faust (or Faustus, or Doctor Faustus), a character in German folklore and literature, who agrees to surrender his soul to an evil spirit (in some treatments, Mephistopheles, or Mephisto, a representative of Satan) after a certain period of time in exchange for otherwise unattainable knowledge and magical powers that give him access to all the world’s pleasures. A Faustian bargain is made with a power that the bargainer recognizes as evil or amoral. Faustian bargains are by their nature tragic or self-defeating for the person who makes them, because what is surrendered is ultimately far more valuable than what is obtained, whether or not the bargainer appreciates that fact.” – source Encyclopedia Britannica

All in all there is much to learn from the “Myth of Faust” as pointed out by this 2017 BBC article entitled “What the myth of Faust can teach us”:

“The Faust legend has thrived in a culture of instant gratification

Perhaps inevitably, the theme of demonic bribery has been the subject in electoral propaganda. An intriguing example is an unaired broadcast by the Conservative party in the run-up to the 1997 UK general election. The premise of the five-minute film is unsubtle: Tony Blair is Faust, encouraged to deceive the electorate by a spin-doctor of the ‘dark arts’, Peter Mandelson. The broadcast was cancelled at the last moment on the insistence of Prime Minister John Major, as he feared its negativity would damage his own party and that the analogy would offend Blair, a devout Christian.

Despite its theological underpinning, the Faust legend has thrived in secular consumer societies, particularly in a culture of instant gratification. From credit cards to fast food, we opt for immediate pleasure even in the knowledge that it brings long-term pain. Faustus states that the only God he serves is his “own appetite”, and Goethe’s Mephistopheles offers him the opportunity to “sample every possible delight… grasp at what you want!” In David Luke’s lyrical translation:

Your palate also shall be sated,

Your nostrils sweetly stimulated,

Your sense of touch exhilarated.

The Faust legend gained traction at a time when the ‘closed’ medieval world was being cleaved open by a new mercantile culture.” – source BBC

Looking at the ongoing civil unrest happening first in the United States, it reminded us of our 2016 musing “Thermidor” were we indicated our “pre-revolutionary” mindset hence our reference to this French revolution period:

“As we have repeatedly pointed out, the money is flowing "uphill" where all the "fun" is namely the bond market, not "downhill" to the "real economy" as shown by the latest yet unsurprisingly dismal US GDP print. This of course leading to a "pre-revolutionary" mindset setting in, leading to the rise of "populism" and the deafening sound of "helicopter money" and fiscal profligacy as the "elites" and their central bankers are starting in earnest to "panic" somewhat.” – source Macronomics, August 2016.

In continuation to the dismal performance of the Financial sector pointed out in our most recent post, this is what we had to say in 2016:

“Underperformance by the banking sector always is a bad sign for markets and the economy; it suggests that the credit mechanism is clogged, with knock-on effects for the rest of the economy, that simple.” – source Macronomics, August 2016.

In terms of “Faustian bargains”, in recent years there have been plenty of similar bargains as indicated most recently by the CDS auction and the “recovery rate” for Neiman Marcus CDS settling at the very low percentage of 3% so in this week's conversation, we would like to illustrate the Faustian Bargains done in Credit Markets in some instances as well as touching again on more sucker punches to come for earnings thanks to the return of goodwill write-downs.

Macro and Credit – A tale of Faustian Bargains

While in our musings we have on many times indicated that we expected lower recovery rates in the next credit downturn, the story surrounding the low recovery rate for Neiman Marcus is a good illustration we think of a “Faustian bargain”.

- graph source DataGrapple.

Back in 2019, Neiman added a provision to its debt-swap proposal that ties $4.7 billion in new debt to its CDS contracts in 2019 following the pressure from Hedge Fund Aurelius Capital Management. The triggering of the CDS means a big windfall for Aurelius Capital Management given they added language to its bond documents in 2019 that would make it easier to profit on bets against the retailer, especially if the company defaults or files for bankruptcy. Under the debt exchange, debt from Neiman Marcus Ltd LLC became obligations of both that entity and Neiman Marcus Group LLC. That created a lot more debt tied to the CDS, which in turn make payouts on the CDS much higher particularly with the recovery rate at 3. So yet another bingo day for Hedge Fund Aurelius Capital after making it big as well on Windstream.

In March 2019, Bloomberg in their article entitled “Neiman Marcus Struck ‘Devil's Bargain’ With CDS Traders, Fund Says” interviewed Dan Kamensky, founder of hedge fund Marble Ridge Capital and he said this to Bloomberg at the time:

“This seemingly innocuous provision is a spectacular ‘Devil’s Bargain,’ presumably struck by the company at the behest of the sponsors to create a massive windfall for a subset of creditors betting against the company,” – source Dan Kamensky, Bloomberg, March 2019

Devil’s bargain or Faustian bargain? You bet. As indicated by Bloomberg at the time, the risk to over-leveraged companies from creditors like Aurelius has been growing. This is why we strongly believe recovery rates are going to be much lower in this downturn that previously thanks to many “Faustian bargains” having been made in recent years. The Latin root word “cred” means “believe.” This Latin root is the word origin of a good number of English vocabulary words, including credit, credo, and credentials.

But, in our credit world as well there are other Faustian bargains such as Payment in Kind bonds:

“A PIK, or payment in kind, is a type of high-risk loan or bond that allows borrowers to pay interest with additional debt, rather than cash. That makes it an expensive, high-risk financing instrument since the size of the debt may increase quickly, leaving lenders with big losses if the borrower is unable to pay back the loan” – source Wikipedia

We view these bonds as Faustian bargains given that they are generally issued by companies desperate to avoid shelling out cash even if it means piling up on much more debt. Not exactly a very “healthy” sign in our “credit” book.

As such, we viewed the issuance of PIK Bonds by Aston Martin Lagonda as not a very encouraging from a creditor’s perspective. To that instance we reminded ourselves the Financial Times take on the subject from their article “The name’s bond . . . perilously expensive Aston Martin bond” from the 25th of September 2019 prior to the unfolding of the COVID-19 “rogue wave”:

“The details of the bond issue are devilish. The coupon will be partly paid in cash and partly rolled up as further debt. Aston has the option to draw another $100m, conditional on the group selling 1,400 of the DBX, its much-hyped souped-up SUV, due to be unveiled in December. This second tranche of debt will pay a coupon of up to 15 per cent, again part-paid as a payment in kind, or PIK.

PIK bonds are ultra high-risk, paying sky-high interest rates and favoured by businesses desperate to avoid shelling out cash even if it means piling up debt. They signal a company teetering on the edge.” – source Financial Times

As always, when it comes to “Faustian bargains” in the credit world, the devil is in the details. A PIK tells the lender up front that the debt shall not be amortized, on the contrary, it is highly subordinated and very high beta and risky akin to a “snowball effect”. In the context of the “Faustian bargain” of a PIK bond, it simply means that the borrower lacks the cash or intent to repay its indebtedness in his current situation, hoping for some “improvement” at a later stage. “Caveat creditor”.

Another “Faustian bargain” we have been very critical of in recent years has been Contingent Convertible aka CoCo bonds, junior subordinated debt issued by financial institutions to prop up their Core Tier 1 ratio. This market has surged very significantly in recent years and we have seen many funds launched in that space, selling unwary investors in effect “beta” as “alpha”. This is what we had to say in our July 2016 musing entitled “Confusion” about this “Faustian bargain”:

“from a risk/reward perspective, we will re-iterate that we think that CoCos offer very poor value, no "Confusion" there from our perspective. Any serious trader out there will always tell you that you never ever want to be "short gamma". This is exactly what we pointed out in our February conversation "The disappearance of MS München" dealing with risk, VaR and much more:

"It is still time for you to play "defense", although we did warn you well advance of the direction markets would be taking at the end of 2015 and why we bought our "put-call parity" protection (long US long bonds / long gold-gold miners), given that if there is huge volatility in the policy responses of central banks, the option-value of both gold and bonds position would go up (it did...). Although some like it "beta" or more appropriately being "short gamma" such as the "value" proposal embedded in Contingent Convertibles aka CoCos (now making the headlines), we prefer to be "long gamma" but we ramble again..." - source Macronomics, February 2016

When you buy CoCos, you are effectively the "insurer", bear that in mind. Banks are benefiting from your generosity given you are providing the "crash protection" insurance and to do so they entice investors by offering higher coupons. There is no free lunch there...” – source Macronomics, July 2016

Many gullible investors in the Coco bond space are now facing up to the “Faustian bargain” they have made given Lloyds Banking Group will not redeem a 750 million euro ($817.58 million) “CoCo” bond. The bonds will reset to a new fixed coupon until the next call date in June 2025. Although Lloyds has a solid Tier 1 capital base of 16.9%, regulatory pressure and the increase in yields on risky debt during the current crisis has forced even the better capitalised banks to prioritise their financing costs. As indicated on the 27th of May entitled “CoCo Bond Investors Face a Covid-19 Reckoning”, the “Faustian bargain” is unraveling for some naïve investors:

“Lloyds Banking Group Plc, a large British lender, has just become the third European bank this year to do what was once unthinkable and decline to redeem an outstanding “CoCo” bond at its first call date. This form of hybrid debt — also known as additional tier 1 (or AT1) regulatory capital — is especially risky because the investor bears the losses if the bank fails, and it usually pays a generous interest rate.

Because of their special status, there had always been a tacit understanding — though not a legal obligation — that investors would be able to cash in the bonds at the first redemption date, if they so chose, at least with European CoCos. But that tradition looks to be well and truly over among the stronger banks.

Lloyds cited “extraordinary market challenges presented by Covid-19” as the reason to extend its own AT1s. With its dividend payments to equity holders suspended currently at the behest of the U.K. financial regulator, because of the coronavirus crisis, it would have looked rum indeed if the bank had cut its equity capital for the benefit of a small group of bondholders. This select bunch ought to have known the risk.

The financial savings for Lloyds are just as relevant. By retaining the 6.375% 750 million-euro ($824 million) CoCo, it will switch to paying a floating coupon just above 5%. If it had redeemed the AT1 and issued a replacement bond, it would have had to offer a higher coupon to reflect the current market, probably one above 7%.” - source Bloomberg

Time to dust off the 2011 credit playbook, because even for some Lower Tier 2 and other financial subordinated bonds, we are going to see additional “skips” of call, some bond tenders and maybe even some debt to equity swaps for the weaker European banks. That’s our take.

While every analysts are busy assessing the outlook for “earnings” post the COVID-19 rogue wave, as often, many of them do not factor in the risk for significant “goodwill write-downs” that will eat a large chunk of earnings in 2020 as we move on to our next bullet point.

Goodwill write-downs coming back to haunt? You bet!

As a reminder, looking at non-cash intangible assets (i.e., goodwill) can be a good indicator and used as a proxy to determine the health of banks. The significance of the write-downs on Goodwill is often presaged as rough waters ahead. These losses often take a real bite out of corporate earnings. It is therefore very important to track the level of these write-downs to gauge the risk in earnings reported for banks or other companies.

Large Goodwill Impairments increase the debt to equity ratio.

It is therefore paramount to track goodwill impairments in relation to future earnings.

Weaker growth forecasts, higher cost of capital in certain markets and increasingly uncertain cash flow projections always lead to the revaluation of assets held for sale as weighted average cost of capital increased across underperforming sectors, reducing the values realized in disposals.

An asset becomes impaired when the company holding the asset is unable to recover the carrying value of the asset either through the use (cash generated over the usable life) or the sale of the asset. An accounting impairment would occur if the carrying amount of the asset is considered to be less than the intrinsic value management believe it can get from the asset, or the price, less selling costs of the asset.

Why does goodwill represent nowadays a binary risk to corporate earnings?

"Under IFRS goodwill is no longer amortised. Pre-IFRS, goodwill was amortised and faded over time - now it remains at the original level and it is likely that it may have to be impaired in a weaker economic / cash flow environment." - source Fitch

In 2008 you had a huge spike in Goodwill impairments. It's already starting and will take large chunks of reported earnings. Classic crisis playbook due to M&A when you overpaid for something using debt to fuel an acquisition binge...and as reported by Bloomberg, it is happening again according to their article entitled “Coronavirus Triggers Goodwill Markdowns in Hard-Hit Industries” from the 7th of May:

“As the pandemic continues to roil the economy, and companies lower their expectations about acquisitions paying off, expect more companies to report impairments to the key intangible asset they put on their books when they buy other businesses.

And if the losses don’t happen, expect companies to explain how they’re bracing for them. As companies ding the value of the goodwill they hold on their balance sheets, that could hit their earnings.

“The longer it goes, the more impairments you will see because the damage will become extreme for companies,” said Greg Franceschi, managing director at Duff & Phelps.

Goodwill is an intangible asset that crops up on company balance sheets after they buy another company. It stays there idefinitely until the value of the acquisition falls and the company must then record an impairment.

Carnival wrote down $731 million in goodwill on April 9. Tapestry Inc., the company that makes Coach and Kate Spade bags as well as Stuart Weitzman, announced April 29 it would write down $211 million. Baker Hughes Co., which also is reeling from global oil price wars, reported a whopping $14.7 billion impairment in its April 24 filing.

Travel, retail, and oil-and-gas companies have been among the hardest hit industries as widespread lockdown orders keep travelers, shoppers, and drivers at home. In filings and on earnings calls, the companies said the pandemic pushed the needle on the writedowns.

“These charges were result of a decline in both current and future expected cash flows, which was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Tapestry Inc. CFO Joanne Crevoiserat said on an April 29 earnings call. Tapestry recorded the impairment on its Stuart Weitzman reporting unit.

Goodwill represents what’s left over after one company buys another and has to justify the sticker price of the acquisition. The company adds up assets like physical property and patents, and the part remaining is called goodwill. It covers things like cost savings from combining a workforce, gaining a competitive edge in a market, and the potential to make money in the future.

After years of a strong economy and lots of companies combining and merging, U.S. companies have mountains of goodwill on their balance sheets; the CFA Institute in January reported that U.S. public companies have $5.6 trillion of it on their books. Carnival has it because of a series of competitor acquisitions, like Europe’s Costa Cruises. Tapestry Inc. is what Coach Inc. renamed itself when it bought designer Kate Spade Co. in 2017. It bought Stuart Weitzman in 2015. Baker Hughes was formed through a combination of Baker Hughes Inc. and the oil-and-gas business of General Electric Co.” – source Bloomberg

Under U.S. accounting rules, as prescribed in ASC 350-20-35, companies must check the value of their goodwill once a year and measure it for signs of impairment and they will, rest assured. In 2012, Duff and Phelps did a “Goodwill Impairment Study”:

“An additional perspective is provided in Graph 3, where the quarterly dollar amount of goodwill impairment charges (on the right axis) is plotted against an index representing the growth of $1 invested in the S&P 500 Index at year-end 2006 (on the left axis).

It is noteworthy in Graph 3 that a very significant dollar amount of goodwill impairment during the 2007–2011 period occurred just as the financial crisis was reaching its zenith, and the stock market was nearing a low for the period. This, as expected, correlated with the drop in the market-to-book ratios.

Such a decline, along with the SEC staff speech cited earlier, likely had a significant impact on the number and magnitude of goodwill impairment charges at that point in time.”

– source Duff and Phelps

Time has come once again to become "Goodwill hunters" in relation to earnings given most analysts rarely take into account these “earnings rogue waves” in their earnings forecasts… You’ve been warned.

“If it had not been for the shame of humiliating myself before so immense an assembly, I might have voluntarily fallen at the feet of this generous gambler, to thank him for his unheard-of munificence. But little by little, after I had left him, an incurable defiance entered into me; I dared no longer believe in so prodigious a happiness, and as I went to bed, making over again my nightly prayer by means of all that remained in me in the matter of faith, I repeated in my slumber: "My God, my Lord, my God! Do let the Devil keep his word with me!" – The Generous Gambler, Charles Baudelaire.

