I find it remarkable that the sell side says Macy's is a 'dying business' yet company has 1.1% E-Commerce Market Share. Can you 'cognitive dissonance'?

Out of the Top Ten, only Macy's (42.7% short interest) and Wayfair (15.7%) are highly shorted.

Year to date through yesterday, June 1, 2020, my portfolio is down 1.40% (see Appendix). This marks a dramatic recovery from the depths of early April 2020 when I was down 44.4%. Despite this recovery, Macy's, Inc (M) is by far my largest position (I currently own 6,000 shares with a cost basis of $10.93) and Macy's is one of my Fab 5 positions. That said, I haven't publicly written about three out of my Fab 5 ideas on the free site.

Candidly, Macy's has been a major drag on performance. Going forward, I will be more disciplined and adhere to a strict 15% maximum sizing rule for any individual equity. Clearly, I lacked the imagination to envision that the entire United States would shut down, in mid March 2020, all 'non essential' retail stores due to Covid-19. Call it a bit of Confirmation Bias or perhaps Deer in Headlights Syndrome. And yes, I do closely monitor the financial news and I saw the shutdown in Italy so I should have connected the dots. However, I was too impressed with Macy's strong Q4 2019 results, which led me to miss the forest for the trees.

Anyway, the old Courage and Conviction would have written at least five articles since my writing return (on April 5, 2020) as a way to justify how outsized a bet this is. Instead, I have evolved and feel really good about my Macy's thesis. In fact, I have only written one free site piece on Macy's since my return (It's Time For Jeff Gennette To Sell Herald Square).

In today's short and sweet piece, I write to share a few compelling charts that I put together. Incidentally, over the weekend, a friend pinged me to inform me that Barron's wrong a negative Macy's article (Shopping for Macy's Shares? Better Tread Carefully). Within that short Barron's piece: Jefferies Analyst, Randal Konik was super bearish on Macy's and had this quote.

"You're looking at a dying core business," says Jefferies analyst Randal Konik. "The only relative value left in the business is probably the real estate."

I find it remarkable how subjective the sell side is when it comes to Macy's. I have been reading the imminent death of Macy's narrative for well over three years now.

Perhaps, the sell side could explain these charts? Moreover, if Macy's was truly a dying business then how in the world could it be the 10th largest U.S. E-Commerce company?

E-commerce sales

According to eMarketer, Macy's ranks #10 for the most E-commerce market share. Wayfair loses tons of money and only had 1.5% market share and yet Macy's has 1.1% market share.

Enclosed below is a snapshot of Wayfair's (W) Adjusted EBITDA. It negative $497 million in FY 2019!

Source: Wayfair FY 2019 10-K

As of Friday, May 29, 2020, Wayfair had an enterprise value of $18.32 billion. So the market is valuing Wayfair at $12.2 billion for every 1% of e-commerce market share ($18.32 billion divided by 1.5% market share).

As of May 29, 2020, Macy's pro-forma enterprise value was roughly $7 billion. So why is Macy's 1.1% e-commerce market share worth so little?

Top Ten E-Commerce Valuations and Short Interest

As Alanis Morissette might say, 'Isn't It Ironic' that Macy's short interest is 42.7%. Could this have anything to do with why the sell sides lack of objectivity and overall market sentiment is so negative?

(Source: Author's Chart using 10-Ks)

Macy's Key Financial Metrics

(Source: Author's work from Macy's 10-Ks)

Notice the following:

The decline in net debt

The consistently strong cash flow from operations

Reinvesting cash flow back into the business

The decline in the share count

On Macy's Q4 2019 conference call, Jeff Gennette revealed that E-Commerce business was $6 billion.

Our digital business generates $6 billion in revenue across all three brands and contributes to our profitability. And we see digital as a key engine of growth moving forward.

Macy's.com flows other vendors and has much more selection than in store.

Vendor Direct. In 2019, we grew the Vendor Direct program and added more than 1 million SKUs and 1,000 new vendors. This drove a nearly 60% increase in Vendor Direct sales, which now comprise approximately 13% of digital sales for the Macy's brand.

Ridiculous JC Penney and Sears Comparisons

Also, can we please stop comparing JC Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) and Sears to Macy's. They have nothing in common with the exception that they are all mall based retailers. When I hear a sell side analyst or a Barron's author start comparing Macy's with Penney and Sears, I start to wonder how much homework these analysts have actually done.

Here are JCP's historical financials (look at the big decline in sales and Adjusted EBITDA).

Source: JC Penney FY 2019 10-K

Here are Sears Holding's historical financials. Note that Sears hasn't filed a 10-K since February 2018!

Source: Sears Holdings FY 2017 10-K

Bonus Material

Are SA readers aware that Macy's has two 5% holders (non ETF based)?

Czech Billionaire, Daniel Kretinsky, owns 5%

Source: Sec.gov

Yacktman Funds owns 14.67%

Source: Yacktman Funds

Yacktman funds is a good shop and manages $6 billion, as of March 31, 2020.

Source: Whalewisdom

Takeaway

I find it remarkable how negative the sell side is when it comes to Macy's. Moreover, why doesn't Macy's get any credit for its super valuable E-Commerce business? Call it cognitive dissonance, but how can Macy's be a dying brand and yet still be the tenth largest E-Commerce company in the United States? If you closely follow my charts, you can quickly work out that only Wayfair (a company burning tons of money to achieve that E-Commerce market share) and Macy's are highly shorted. And finally, Macy's has consistently generated strong operating cash flow, paid down debt, and bought back a ton of stock. Moreover, the company has reinvested in its core operations and has a fabulous e-commerce business. Maybe, one of these days, the sell side will work out how good and valuable Macy's E-commerce segment really is.

Appendix

Enclosed below is a snapshot of my accounting using Fidelity's performance tab.

I started the year at $204,547 and yesterday the account value was $201,677, hence the down 1.40% year to date through June 1st.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.