FX Weekly: The Disconnect

Global: One of the most popular tweets lately has been showing the massive divergence between the financial markets and the real economy; while GDP growth is expected to plummet by 53% (annualized) in the second quarter according to Atlanta's Fed GDPNow model, the SP500 broke above its psychological 3,000 resistance (200D SMA) and keeps testing new local highs. Even though the massive liquidity injections from the Fed and the strength of the top 10 companies (FANG+) both make it difficult to be extremely bearish on US equities, the probability of a flat choppy market in this dry summer period is very likely. Another interesting development in the past few months has been the strong 'recovery' in the US equity market relative to international (non-US) equities despite the US dollar weakness (figure 1, left frame). Historically, periods of weakening USD tend to be associated with an outperformance of international equities relative to the US stock market; hence, how long can this divergence persist?

Oil update: Interestingly, oil was the biggest winner in May, with the WTI front month futures up nearly 90%, outperforming by far all other asset classes (silver is the second-best performer up approximately 20% in May). The recovery in demand in addition to the better storage capacity will continue to support oil prices in the short term and therefore increase market-based measures of inflation expectations. We know that one of the worst outcomes is if the COVID-19 crisis ends up being stagflationary, as it will dramatically impact the traditional 60-40 equity bond portfolio.

US: In its latest official report, the CBO forecasts that the COVID-19 crisis will erase nearly $16tr of cumulative GDP in the next 10 years, and it will take an entire decade for the economy to return to its pre-virus status as social distancing measures will severely impact the cash flows of most of the services.

Euro: The single currency has been rising in the past week on hopes of a European fund proposal that could stimulate the COVID-19 'recovery' in the 19-nation bloc. However, we think that the euro is getting a 'buy the rumor, sell the news' type of reaction and it will only be a matter of time before traders start to short the currency again. One of the main problems of the euro area is the misallocation of capital as a significant portion of small (and medium-sized) businesses have no access to credit, and the prolonged NIRP policy combined with QE purchases from the ECB has resulted in a drastic rise in zombie firms in Europe.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net short specs on US Treasuries dropped sharply in the week ended May 26, down by 221K to 383K contracts amid rising uncertainty over US protests. It is interesting to see that speculators have nearly given up on their short Treasury trade as more investors are now convinced that US yields can reach new lows in the coming weeks. We will carefully watch how the situations evolve, but we are still convinced that long-term yields can experience a little consolidation in the near term.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: The single currency received strong support on hopes that the economic fund will accelerate the 'recovery' post lockdown. We are not convinced that the euro will experience a strong rally from here and we are preparing to short the pair above 1.1185, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 1.0340 - 1.2550 range.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

GBP/USD: The pound has also rallied sharply in the past week, up nearly 4 figures and currently trading around its 100D SMA at 1.2570. We will try to short Cable at that level keeping a tight stop at 1.2630 for a little consolidation towards 1.2450. We know that low-vol regimes tend to benefit to the 'undervalued' pound the most as GBP has remained strong against most of the crosses in the recent two weeks.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/JPY: The Japanese yen has remained steady in the past two weeks despite the weakening US dollar; USDJPY has been trading within a tight 50-70 pip range. We keep our short order on USDJPY at 108.30, which corresponds to the intersection of the 100D and 200D SMA. We were stopped on our short AUDJPY trade as the momentum on the Aussie has been very strong; the next resistance stands at 74.50, which corresponds to the mid-February highs. We would expect the trend on AUDJPY to revert in the short term; we will wait for higher levels to short the pair again.

AUD/NZD: We are short the pair as we think that the Aussie may lose some of its recent strength as it is currently approaching a key resistance line (1.0885 is the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 1.00 - 1.1430 range). We keep a tight stop above 1.09 with a first target at 1.0650.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Chart Of The Week

Even though the SP500 recovered significantly from its March lows, we can notice that the index has been mainly driven by the strong rally in the MAGA / FANG+ stocks as the COVID-19 crisis accelerated the 10-year divergence between big players such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and small and medium retailers such as Macy's (NYSE:M) or J. C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ).

This chart shows an interesting development in the annual performance of all the SP500 stocks; we can notice that despite the sharp recovery in equities, the percentage of companies in the SP500 down by over 50 percent in the past year was up from 1% in May 2019 to 5.6% in May 2020. On the other hand, the percentage of companies up more than 50% more than doubled from 2% to 4.6%. How big can the right tail (i.e. losers) get without impacting the performance of the SP500?

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are short AUDNZD, GBPUSD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.