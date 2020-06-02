We see the name as a Gassy Player on the riskier end of the spectrum and an opportunistic trading vehicle that despite the debt should be OK long term.

This is a Z4 news related quick update. More details on the name can be found on our site at Zman's Energy Brain ~ oil, gas, stocks, etc....

Due to weak natural gas prices and the uncertainty of Covid-19, Gulfport had, like many of their peers, opted to suspend official guidance. Today they are taking steps to reissue guidance and marking progress on their efforts to produce free cash flow at lower prices.

Gulfport Re-initiated 2020 guidance:

New production range of 1.0 to 1.075 Bcfepd.

The prior range, before suspension, was 1.1 to 1.15 Bcfepd.

In our last cheat sheet update from mid May Z4 employed a 1.05 Bcfepd level so our numbers, before cost considerations noted below, are in line with management's new public thinking.

Gulfport also guided 2Q20 production to a range of 1.0 to 1.05 Bcfepd (the upper end would be flat with 1Q20 volumes). They normally guide for the quarter and year with the quarterly update but declined to do so in May with the 1Q20 report.

The 2020 capex plan remains unchanged despite the addition of three wells to the 2020 schedule with management citing reduced Drilling and Completion (D&C) costs vs the prior update. Management reiterated the midpoint of prior 2020 budget guidance (range of $285 to $310 mm).

Management is working to realign costs. They are cutting cash G&A further and plans to be at low end of previous guidance range (reduction of $2 to $4 mm) with senior management taking 10% pay cuts, the CEO taking a 20% cut, select furloughs, and other measures prompting the guidance reduction. Also, through a renegotiation effort with midstream providers they see additional savings of $10 mm on firm transport-FT through 2021.

With the new production and cost guidance in mind the company said it sees positive free cash at current strip in 2020.

For 2021 they see a maintenance budget of $300 mm and cash neutrality at $2.75. They don't see accelerating in a price environment between $2.75 and $3.00. Our sense is that any incremental cash flow from prices over $2.75 would augment the balance sheet. The three additional Utica well completions in late 2020 will help to flatten production going into the new year. As we approach the 2Q20 reporting season we expect to see similar actions from several names that are currently experiencing PDP blow down and/or voluntary production curtailments while their rigs and spreads are largely stacked. This effort will attempt to arrest corporate level volumes and the fears many investors have of letting production fall off too much in late 2020 for 2021 to show some modicum of growth at what is likely to be another year of low capital spend.

Nutshell: We had one of our better trades in recent memory here between mid April and late April (in at $0.66, out at $1.90). We have been looking for an opportunity to rinse and repeat that trade. Our view on the strengthening fundamentals of the natural gas market has not been altered or even delayed as production declines and curtailments have more than offset the speed bump in LNG exports and heat is still set to drive record demand for gas-fired generation. We saw GPOR as a way to add risk to a portfolio of "safer" gassy player names and we see them as a survivor in the space unlike some. The balance sheet remains stressed at 3.1x net debt to annualized EBITDA but we note the bonds have continues to rise off the April lows nicely and our sense is that management's move to re-initiate guidance while taking steps to right size its cost structure and provide a bit of a longer term outlook will lend further confidence to this beat down story.

