We show you why this stock offers up a great deal in this volatile market.

Investors willing to be patient can enjoy a moderately high yield and modest capital appreciation, while waiting for the inevitable bursting of the bubble.

Some of this is due to concentration of funds in passive investments alongside a bubble in the technology sector.

Lazard Ltd. has remained close to its 52-week lows as the broader markets have moved up.

Co-produced with Trapping Value

The palpable fear experienced in March has now become a distant memory as the markets have rebounded strongly off the lows. Leading the charge has been the Technology and Healthcare sectors. Even energy stocks have joined the rally. On the other hand, many REITs and financial stocks remain conspicuously absent from the rally.

Data by YCharts

We have highlighted some picks from the financial sector before, like Goldman Sachs (GS), which we believe is better equipped to handle the stress from COVID-19 vs. the big banks. Today we bring you another pick from the same sector.

Lazard Ltd

Lazard (LAZ) was founded in 1848 and is one of the most respected asset managers in the world. It has offices in 25 countries and has been a publicly-listed stock since 2005. Note: LAZ issues K-1 tax forms.

Source: Lazard Presentation March 31, 2020

Lazard has two operating segments.

Asset Management: This segment offers investment solutions via equity and fixed income funds. It also provides alternative investments like private equity funds to corporations, pension funds, financial intermediaries, private clients, and sovereign wealth funds.

Financial Advisory: This segment advises on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters. Most clients work with Lazard across both segments.

Source: Lazard Presentation March 31, 2020

The two segments complement each other because as asset management incentive fees decline, restructurings pick up during recessions. Base management fees keep bringing in steady dough even through difficult periods. Overall, the revenue base stays consistent even through recessions.

Source: Lazard Presentation March 31, 2020

One can see that by examining the revenue structure during the last crisis. Revenue numbers from the two segments exceeded 2006 levels in both 2008 and 2009.

If those revenue numbers look incredibly consistent, you are not alone in that thought process. The business segments are designed to do just that, and its operating revenue volatility is one of the lowest you can find among asset managers.

Source: Lazard Presentation March 31, 2020

Lazard has delivered excellent returns for its managed assets and its reputation has grown over time. That in turn has allowed it to gain market share.

Source: Lazard Presentation March 31, 2020

The slow and steady growth with few down periods has made Lazard one of the largest asset managers in the world.

Source: Lazard Presentation March 31, 2020

Lazard continues to build its reputation and it has received accolades for its work.

Source: Lazard Presentation March 31, 2020

Lazard is known as a specialist that large institutions can trust to manage their money conservatively. The company's lack of a capital market's business also creates a rare conflict-free situation which is absent in the big banks.

A Shareholder Friendly Company

A key attraction for purchasing this global business is the focus on returning cash to shareholders throughout the cycle. Lazard does generously reward its employees with stock options, as is common within this industry. However, it has offset this dilution by repurchasing shares every year over the last decade.

Source: Lazard Presentation March 31, 2020

The impact can be seen on the shares outstanding which have plummeted in recent years.

Source: Lazard Presentation March 31, 2020

In addition to the share repurchases, it has been paying a growing regular dividend. It has further enhanced shareholder returns by throwing in special dividends.

Data by YCharts

Lazard declared $1.88 in regular dividends in 2019 and based on current quarterly rates should pay out the same in 2020. That gives it a 6.8% yield at the current price of $27.67 (June 1).

Source: Lazard Presentation March 31, 2020

Lazard will likely have a greater than 100% payout ratio for 2020, but any asset manager will tend to have this situation at cycle troughs. Lazard's liquidity situation is excellent, and its nearest maturities are quite far out.

Source: Lazard Presentation March 31, 2020

The cash on hand is close to 30% of its market capitalization and the company should have no trouble sustaining the dividend through the bottom of the EPS cycle.

The Opportunity Today

Asset managers were having somewhat of a difficult time even before COVID-19. The key reason was that investors have developed a liking for paying low fees and have piled into passive investments.

This trend currently shows no signs of abating and it has become a difficult task just to keep the assets under management flat over time. While that may be the case for the bulk of active management firms, Lazard happens to be one of the rare ones that has actually succeeded at this task, at least on a relative basis.

Source: Lazard Presentation March 31, 2020

A key reason for that is the focus on new strategies to drive AUM growth.

Source: Lazard Presentation March 31, 2020

These include quantitative strategies and global robotics, among others.

Source: Lazard Presentation March 31, 2020

While Lazard appears to be succeeding over the longer term, markets are focused on the shorter-term repercussions of COVID-19 and the stock remains detached from the broader indices.

Data by YCharts

Some of this stems from the shorter-term earnings outlook. Estimates for 2020 are now for $1.69 in earnings and even that outlook is clouded as seen by the wide dispersion in numbers.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The change in earnings expectations is rather remarkable as only 60 days back analysts were pushing for close to $4.00 for 2020.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Based on that it does appear to make sense that Lazard would not do so well. However, here the disparity is that earnings estimates have collapsed across the board and not just for Lazard. The key difference is that the broader market has ignored the siren for other sectors and pushed up forward multiples.

Source: Bloomberg

Earnings tend to give the wrong signals in ultra-cyclical sectors. Lazard appeared incredibly cheap at $44 (when we recommended investors book profits) and appears expensive now, even though the stock is down 40% from the peak. A better way to value this is via a price to sales ratio. This number adjusts for the cyclicality in profits. Based on that Lazard is at one of its lowest multiples since it went public.

Data by YCharts

Will The Bubble Burst?

Lazard's assets have grown recently as the market rebounded in April.

Lazard Ltd reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of April 30, 2020 totaled approximately $204.6 billion. The month’s AUM included market appreciation of $13.5 billion, net outflows of $2.6 billion and foreign exchange appreciation of $0.6 billion.

Source: Lazard

Source: Lazard

81% of that was in stocks and 17% in bonds and 2% in alternative strategies. Lazard has managed to fend off asset declines from the passive investment fever mainly by capital appreciation. However, a key aspect of the bullish bet is whether the passive investing bubble bursts. Today, money is flowing into the passive investment vehicles and within that to the technology and growth segments. This has led to some rather unusual concentration of risk in just a few names.

Alongside this concentration, valuation metrics are looking funnier by the day. This is true when you examine technology vs. emerging markets.

Source: Sentimentrader

It's even more extreme when you look at "growth" stocks vs. "value" stocks.

Source: Charlie Bilello

The funny part about the last ratio is that almost all the growth stocks will show contraction in GAAP earnings. Our point in bringing this up is that unless we see a marked move away from passive investments (and that will only come when some of these bubbles burst), we will not see Lazard become a high flyer. But if that outcome should come to pass, Lazard could really deliver spectacular returns. In the interim, we are setting our sights more conservatively to a $30-$32 price target in 24 months alongside a big 6.8% yield.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4300 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.