Although Italy is more accommodating than Spain to investors, it is a relief that Terna is branching out to LatAm for regulated utilities and other renewable energy projects.

Following our article on Red Eléctrica (OTCPK:RDEIY), the sole Spanish transmission agent and operator, we decided to analyze the Italian player called Terna (OTCPK:TERRF). Similar to other regulated electrical utilities, Terna are in charge of operating the electrical grid under a concession arrangement with the Italian government. The concession is significant, giving Terna the mandate of providing electrical continuity over one of the largest of these networks in Europe. The logic of the Terna investment is similar to that of the other companies in utilities we've analyzed, which is that their regulated income, which is decoupled from demand, insulates their cash flows and hence dividend from any unforeseen pandemic-related or economic impacts that could rupture the finances of most companies. Since regulated utilities are still at a modest discount to their pre-COVID highs, their fundamental robustness also points to a decent capital appreciation opportunity given the low risk of the business. With their positioning, Terna is also able to launch other energy related initiatives beyond their core regulated business, which will turn them into a broader energy operation similar to the likes of Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF), one of our preferred utility picks.

Energy Revolution

As seen with Red Electrica, even regulated utilities are becoming increasingly roped into the idea that they have a role to play in the energy revolution, with the first steps being focused on making electrification viable. In response to the changes brought about by this new energy environment, the company has confirmed the strategy set out in the plan for the period 2019-2023, further stepping up with a new plan 2020-2024 the infrastructure investment to meet the new requirements of the electricity system. Consequently, the strategic guidelines of the group have been identified in the following three areas:

Regulated Activities: to give top priority to all the activities that enable Italy to tackle its energy challenges in a safe, efficient and sustainable way by leveraging the specific characteristics of local areas Non-regulated Activities: to launch new services to support the energy transition, taking advantage of opportunities beyond the company core activities International Activities: to leverage the core competencies developed in Italy as a transmission system operator through growth opportunities overseas

For the first point, much of the investments are related to data management and grid flexibility, in order to deal with the challenges of variability that widespread incorporation of decentralized renewable power generation and use presents. In the second point, Non-regulated Activities will be geared towards supporting the energy transition, with competency-based initiatives focusing on the development of services for corporate customers and on taking advantage of value-added market opportunities for traditional and renewable customers. Asset-based initiatives will, on the other hand, aim to pursue opportunities based on connectivity and distributed computing linked to the Group's infrastructure. These initiatives will move Terna away from being a pure-play regulated utility into a more integrated energy company like Iberdrola or Energias De Portugal (OTCPK:EDPFY). We much prefer this direction in diversification to the acquisition of Hispasat by Red Electrica.

In this last point, Terna is not only playing a core role as energy hub for the Mediterranean area, but it is also investing and leveraging its skills and technologies to consolidate Terna's presence in South America. Although the Italian government's ARERA organ is rather stable in its attitudes towards transmission remuneration, leveraging the investment base methodology, diversification into grid management in different jurisdictions diversifies away some of that political risk.

Source: 2020-2024 Strategic Plan Grids and Values (March 2020)

Q1 Results and Finances

The company unsurprisingly recorded a solid quarter compared to other more beleaguered companies because it is insulated from the pandemic impact. EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to €434.2 million, up €14 million on the €420.2 million of the first quarter of 2019. This mainly reflects an improvement in EBITDA from regulated activities, where non-regulated activities are still a nascent part of their operations.

Source: Q1 Results 2020

The Terna Group's financial management is based on an approach that aims to maximize efficiency and achieve and maintain a solid financial structure, whilst adopting a highly prudent stance towards mitigation of the potential financial risks. Gross debt at 31 March 2020 amounted to approximately €10 billion, of which most if fixed-rate, with an average term to maturity of debt of approximately 5 years and an average cost of net debt at 1.4%. This extremely low cost of debt and ability to secure the majority of their financing on a fixed basis allows for a highly optimizable and stable capital structure, with substantial debt capacity to safely leverage returns.

Source: 2020-2024 Strategic Plan Grids and Values (March 2020)

With regard to the dividend policy, the most relevant aspect of financial management and allocation for income investors, the 2019-2023 Strategic Plan maintains that the dividend will be a priority, poised to grow a t a 7% CAGR over the remaining period. For 2022 and 2023 a 75% payout is expected, with a minimum guaranteed dividend equal to the dividend pertaining to 2021.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

There are political risks that ARERA might change its position on remuneration of regulated utilities like the CNMC. Nonetheless, Terna is moving away from a sole reliance on Italian regulated activities, getting concessions for projects in LatAm as well as beginning to explore opportunities in renewable energy investments in their non-regulated business. With the fact that it has a very high debt capacity, allowing substantial leverage on income that is entirely COVID-19 resistant, and is soon to go ex-dividend on the June 22nd, we think that Terna could be a nice utility pick to hold for the long-term for income investors.

(Source: Tradingview.com)

Although markets have already sharply rallied, Terna is still trading at levels lower than their pre-COVID highs. Given that there are many more vulnerable companies that have made recoveries to normalized levels, ones that have fundamentals that are extremely resilient to any further COVID-19 developments remain attractive. With a modest capital appreciation opportunity from a 5% discount, Terna provides a great income protection proposition for a come-what-may portfolio. Moreover, with statements coming from government ministers about the industrial logic of merging Snam (OTCPK:SNMRF) with Terna to create a regulated utility powerhouse, there is even upside opportunity in getting exposed to what will be the government's integrated regulated utility agent, operating all the main utility assets in one of Europe's most industrialized economies. With this additional upside, we'd be happy to hold Terna.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNMRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.