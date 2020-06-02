Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) recently publicized their COVID-19 drug development program, COVID-19 HOPE. The company is using a novel combination of two FDA approved drugs, to create their AT-H201 product candidate. The company believes that AT-H201 could improve lung function and reduce the amount of time that patients are on ventilators. AT-H201's preclinical data showed impressive results that AT-H201 thwarts COVID-19's ability to infect VERO cells in a laboratory culture. What is more, AT-H201 outperformed Gilead's (GILD) Remdesivir and Hydroxychloroquine in the same test. In addition, the company announced a second COVID-19 therapeutic, AT-301, for the treatment of COVID-19 with the potential to be prophylactic. Admittedly, I have kind of been blindsided by Atossa's COVID-19 efforts, but at the same time, extremely encouraged by their preclinical reports. If AT-H201 is able to demonstrate similar results in human trials, Atossa will see an increase in attention from the healthcare community and the market. As a result, I still see ATOS as a speculative buy at these prices.

I intend to review the company's COVID-19 efforts and provide my opinion about the program. In addition, I discuss how the COVID-19 HOPE program has adjusted my plans for my speculative ATOS position.

Atossa Enters COVID-19 With Big Claims

Atossa's COVID-19 HOPE program has developed the AT-H201 product candidate for COVID-19 patients. AT-H201's drug combination is expected to in essence mimic the job of the antibodies made by vaccine by hindering the virus's capability to invade the host's cells. Essentially, AT-H201 is being intended to be a "chemical vaccine" by blocking the "keys" that would allow the virus to enter the cell. Atossa believes that its AT-H201 drug combination can be developed faster than a COVID-19 vaccine.

Recently, the company publicized preclinical AT-H201 data that showed the drug inhibited SARS-CoV-2 from infecting VERO cells in a laboratory culture. According to the company, AT-H201 is the "first submicromolar inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 identified to date in published literature" which indicates the drug is able to thwart infection with "a relatively small amount of the drug." What is more, the company proclaimed AT-H201 outperformed Remdesivir, and hydroxychloroquine in the laboratory tests. In fact, Atossa stated the "components of AT-H201 were found to be at least four-times more potent than Remdesivir and at least twenty-times more potent than hydroxychloroquine." So, it appears the drug combination has shown some efficacy in a laboratory setting. Indeed, this is not human trials, so we have to remain cautiously optimistic until we see what happens in the company's HOPE trial in NYC or at least some eIND reports.

In terms of safety, both the drugs used in AT-H201 are already approved by the FDA and have been tested in a dozen clinical studies in close to 800 patients. So, we have to assume we won't see any glaring safety concerns unless the combination of the two drugs causes some unforeseen side effects or toxicities.

At this point in development, Atossa has already started filing patent applications for AT-H201 and is looking for the FDA to accept the candidate into the Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program.

The company announced that they have a second COVID-19 program that is designated AT-301, a nasal spray candidate intended to be used directly following diagnosis. AT-301's mechanism of action is intended to inhibit nasal essential human host proteases, in order to prevent activation of the virus's spike protein. The company believes that AT-301 could be used as an at-home-use therapeutic given to patients "who have not yet exhibited symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization." The goal is to reduce COVID-19 symptoms and to thwart the infection rate in order to allow the patient's immune system to combat the virus. In addition, Atossa intends to test AT-301 as potential prophylaxis to prevent or mitigate infection. If all goes well, Atossa hopes to initiate human clinical trials in Q3 of this year.

My Views On AT-H201 and AT-301

I have been following multiple COVID-19 programs, many of which are being run by companies I am already invested in. In fact, I am invested in at least a dozen biotech or pharma companies that are committed to developing a therapeutic or vaccine. What is more, the majority of these companies are small-cap companies that are developing candidates that will rival some of the options produced by big pharma companies. To be honest, I would have to place Atossa at the bottom of the list of my investments that I thought was going to develop a viable two COVID-19 candidates. Not because I doubt their ability as a company, but oncology and infectious disease are not exactly analogous. However, the company's pipeline contains approved drugs the company has reformulated to improve or repurpose. So, I am not entirely surprised the company was able to figure out what combination of drugs could be effective against COVID-19 and potential nasal prophylaxis.

As I mentioned above, if AT-H201 outperforms Remdesivir in a clinical trial, we should expect a drastic increase in attention from the market. Remdesivir is essentially the "standard-of-care" for COVID-19 and has the green light from the FDA for emergency use. So, if AT-H201 shows any improvement in safety and efficacy, we should expect the FDA to grant similar access and hopefully some government funding.

AT-301's nasal spray delivery could be a game-changer due to many COVID-19 patients becoming infected by way of the nasal passage. So, it could be a prophylactic that could be administered before leaving the home to prevent virus entry while being out. The world is looking to get back to work while limiting the number of new infections. If AT-301 is able to show some efficacy as a prophylactic, it could be one of the most important COVID-19 candidates in development.

Overall, Atossa might be one of a handful of small-cap healthcare companies that are working on candidates that address patients on both ends of the spectrum. However, investors should remain cautiously optimistic about the company's COVID-19 candidates' prospects. There have been several other promising therapeutics and vaccines that haven't received the same recognition and support as Gilead's Remdesivir or Moderna's (MRNA) vaccine candidate. Sadly, I suspect there is some politics or favoritism occurring, so I wouldn't be surprised if the ticker doesn't get the respect it deserves unless Atossa shows they have undeniable proof that AT-H201 is a leading contender.

Is ATOS A Buy?

Despite the recent spike in the share price, I still see ATOS as worthy of a speculative investment for a few reasons. Firstly, it is the company's current market valuation, which I believe is discounted considering the company's commercial potential. Looking at figure 1, we can see the Street is expecting Atossa to start recording strong revenue growth in the coming years.

Figure 1: ATOS Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Certainly, Atossa is a few years away from recording sales revenue, but the potential revenue growth creates an enticing forward price-to-sales. The company's current market cap is around $21M, so it looks like the company will most likely surpass their market cap value in revenue in their first year of commercialization.

Will the company hit those numbers? Looking at the company's pipeline (Figure 2), we can see that Atossa has several programs in or moving into their Phase II studies. If all goes well, Atossa could have multiple products hitting the market in a few years.

Figure 2: ATOS Pipeline (Source: ATOS)

These programs do have an impressive market opportunity (Figure 3) that could provide the company with enough revenue to hit the Street's expectations.

Figure 3: ATOS Market Opportunity (Source: ATOS)

Keep in mind, these estimates don't include any potential revenue or funding from AT-H201. If successful, AT-H201 could drastically improve these projections and completely alter Atossa's long-term outlook. As a result, I still see ATOS to be worthy of a speculative investment at these prices.

My Plan

Admittedly, I decided to shave a portion of my position during the recent spike in the share price in order to bank some profits. However, I am now looking to either reload my position on a near-term pullback or accumulate a larger position with multiple small additions over a longer period of time. Either way, I am looking to take ATOS from a short-term trade to long-term investment and will hold that position for at least five years.

Near-Term Downside Risk

Atossa has several common downside risks associated with nano-cap biotechs such as weak cash positions, stock volatility, and regulatory risks. However, the stock has received a favorable bump in the share price due to its COVID-19 endeavor, which can quickly turn against it once the infection/death numbers improve or vaccine is approved. Consequently, I am going to remain cautious and keep my position size small until I see how AT-H201 will enter the clinic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.