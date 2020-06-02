So, is the concern valid or not? Is the airline market irretrievably damaged in the medium term?

We have to be careful about bond ratings - often enough they're in response to market price changes, not causes of them.

Should Rolls Royce (OTCPK:OTCPK:RYCEF) be downgraded?

The argument being used by Standard and Poor's isn't about the problems Rolls Royce is having with either the 737 Max or the new engines for the 787.

Rather, the concern is about ongoing revenue from the continuing business - if the airlines are all shafted, if passenger traffic collapses, then what for the business model of an engine maker?

Sure, there's going to be an effect but how much and for how long?

The RR business model

As far as civilian aviation jet engines are concerned - and this is the sector S&P is worried about Rolls Royce isn't really in the business of selling engines. Well, bout as much as HP is in the business of selling printers. It's important that printers get sold, sure it is, because that's who the next set of ink cartridges are going to get sold to. But the printers are the means to sell the cartridges. And perhaps I don't mean this quite literally but if not it's still damn close to the truth. If HP never sold another printer ever again, stopped making them entirely, but everyone kept using the ones they've got now, profits would rise.

The making printers business is one that around and about washes its face, the profit comes from servicing, with cartridges, those already in existence.

The Rolls Royce model is much the same in the economic sense. No, you can't get an engine for free no matter how nicely you ask. But what Rolls Royce is really selling is hours in the air using that engine. They charge for hours in the air using that engine too, monitor what the engine is doing, power usage and all.

So, for Rolls Royce, selling new engines in the next couple of years isn't really the point. Sure, it would be nice to have a new set of customers for the next couple of decades and all but it's not the number that feeds through to the bottom line. Rather, that is how many hours usage are the engines already out there going to get?

How quickly is airline traffic going to come back?

There's a general view that airline traffic is going to be slow to come back. Thus this S&P downgrade - they do, obviously enough, know all about the above details of the RR economic model.

On that Rolls Royce model also not that the civilian power plant business, the military business, these are not things that S&P is talking about and we can ignore them for our purposes here. Everything is about the airlines.

Some of this idea that people will fly less is just because there are that many who think everyone should fly less. You know, St Greta and all the environmentalists. My own view - and I can back it up but this isn't the place - is that the concern over airflight is overdone. It's perhaps 2% of current emissions and we only need to reduce total emissions by 80% anyway. We can save the planet without having to curb flying in the slightest. Leave that aside.

The thing is that people really enjoy flying, going off to see a new place. That's why every new budget airline gets queues of people trying to get onboard. So, how much of this demand isn't going to come back and how slowly will that which will?

I agree that long distance, intercontinental, stuff will be slower to come back than short haul. But my gut feel is that both will come back much faster than the general market is currently thinking.

This isn't just wetting the finger and putting it up to the wind. I've been buying flights over the past few days for grandchildren and summer vacations etc. Sure, it's a slim evidence base but it is one, it's more than just assumptions of prejudices. Within 48 hours of Ryanair opening bookings they'd sold out of the lowest price tickets for flights 3 months ahead on my routes.

Yes, I know, I know, it's slim pickings. But it is still actual real world data. A 24 hour delay in one purchase led to a doubling of the price as the revenue maximization programs reacted to purchases.

It's even true that so far Ryanair is only flying 40% of normal routes and frequencies but even so I think this is at least an indication that air travel is going to come back with a sonic boom. Don't forget, here in Europe we're still, legally at least, going to be facing 14 day quarantines at either end of a vacation trip and yet still those tickets are selling fast.

I think the dip in air traffic is going to be short lived.

My view

The above is a combination of my own prejudice, some observation of human nature and desires and a very slim dash of actual evidence. So take it lightly. But I do think that air travel's going to come back fast. Thus I think that the S&P worries over Rolls Royce are overdone.

The investor view

I would thus argue that the current weakness is a good time to be buying in. I'm with Warren Buffett in observing that airlines, as a whole and over time, have never made a market return on the capital employed. Rolls Royce is different and it's a useful way of partaking in a resurgence of air travel for that reason alone. The current downgrade is overdone I think.

Air travel's not going away and Rolls Royce is still one of the only three major engine makers. I expect it to recover and faster than the current market estimation. A small long position is justified.

