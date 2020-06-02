The ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU) is one of the most popular instruments to short the broad market for trading or hedging purposes. However, its daily leverage factor is a source of drift. It must be closely monitored to detect changes in the drift regime. This article explains what "drift" means, quantifies it in more than 20 leveraged ETFs, shows historical data on SPXU, and finally concludes that it is better to avoid it in current market conditions.

Why do leveraged ETFs drift?

Leveraged ETFs often underperform their underlying indexes leveraged by the same factor. This relative decay has several reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, management fees. Roll yield may be prominent for commodity ETFs, but beta-slippage is usually the main source of decay. However, it doesn't always result in decay. When an asset is trending with little volatility, a leveraged ETF can bring an excess return over the leveraged asset. You can click here to learn more about beta-slippage and examples.

Monthly and yearly drift watchlist

A few simple formulas and data definitions are necessary before going to the point. "Lev" is the leveraging factor. "Return" is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). "IndexReturn" is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). "ETFdrift" is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. "TradeDrift" is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as followed, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift / Abs(Lev.)

"Decay" is negative drift. "Month" stands for 21 trading days, "year" for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY 5.19% 0.00% 0.00% 13.27% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO 14.88% -0.69% -0.23% -2.04% -41.85% -13.95% -3 SPXU -16.45% -0.88% -0.29% -61.85% -22.04% -7.35% ICE US20+ Tbond 1 TLT -2.42% 0.00% 0.00% 25.80% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF -8.09% -0.83% -0.28% 63.65% -13.75% -4.58% -3 TMV 6.48% -0.78% -0.26% -60.89% 16.51% 5.50% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ 6.92% 0.00% 0.00% 35.71% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ 20.09% -0.67% -0.22% 66.91% -40.22% -13.41% -3 SQQQ -19.69% 1.07% 0.36% -78.64% 28.49% 9.50% DJ 30 1 DIA 5.16% 0.00% 0.00% 5.18% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW 14.05% -1.43% -0.48% -25.08% -40.62% -13.54% -3 SDOW -16.78% -1.30% -0.43% -56.16% -40.62% -13.54% Russell 2000 1 IWM 7.61% 0.00% 0.00% -2.45% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA 19.45% -3.38% -1.13% -47.78% -40.43% -13.48% -3 TZA -26.07% -3.24% -1.08% -55.16% -62.51% -20.84% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ 4.09% 0.00% 0.00% -5.49% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN 9.74% -2.53% -0.84% -55.44% -38.97% -12.99% -3 DRV -18.04% -5.77% -1.92% -49.27% -65.74% -21.91% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM 5.35% 0.00% 0.00% -2.42% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC 14.32% -1.73% -0.58% -37.97% -30.71% -10.24% -3 EDZ -17.59% -1.54% -0.51% -38.88% -46.14% -15.38% Gold spot 1 GLD 3.06% 0.00% 0.00% 32.70% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD 7.62% -1.56% -0.52% 98.34% 0.24% 0.08% -3 DGLD -8.58% 0.60% 0.20% -63.57% 34.53% 11.51% Silver spot 1 SLV 22.32% 0.00% 0.00% 25.27% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV 89.38% 22.42% 7.47% 34.90% -40.91% -13.64% -3 DSLV -51.90% 15.06% 5.02% -74.31% 1.50% 0.50% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI 11.48% 0.00% 0.00% 31.06% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU 33.44% -1.00% -0.33% 29.43% -63.75% -21.25% -3 LABD -33.57% 0.87% 0.29% -81.81% 11.37% 3.79% PHLX Semicond. 1 SOXX 6.58% 0.00% 0.00% 44.13% 0.00% 0.00% 3 SOXL 16.17% -3.57% -1.19% 44.36% -88.03% -29.34% -3 SOXS -23.53% -3.79% -1.26% -90.59% 41.80% 13.93% VIX ST Futures 1 VIXY -11.72% 0.00% 0.00% 9.41% 0.00% 0.00% 2 TVIX -25.74% -2.30% -1.15% -44.23% -63.05% -31.53%

*TVIX is an ETN with a higher counterparty risk than an ETF.

The best and worst drifts

The leveraged inverse real estate ETF (DRV) has the worst monthly decay with a drift of -1.9% normalized to 1x the underlying indexes exposure.

The highest positive monthly drifts are in the leveraged silver ETFs, both long (USLV) and inverse (DSLV), with normalized drifts about 7.5% and 5%.

The leveraged volatility ETN (TVIX) is showing the worst decay in 1 year with a normalized drift of -31.5%. The leveraged semiconductors ETF (SOXL) is not far behind at -29.3%.

The inverse leveraged ETF in semiconductors (SOXS) has the highest positive drift in 1 year: 13.9%. This is an asymptotic loss pattern: while the underlying index (SOXX) went up 44%, the -3x ETF has compounded negative returns going closer to zero. It cannot go to zero unless the underlying index goes up more than 33% in a single day.

SPXU is still a dangerous play for now

SPXU has a positive drift on long periods, as reported in this article. However, I have issued a warning on 3/10 (and on 3/5 for my subscribers) against SPXU and generally against leveraged equity ETFs. Trading or hedging with SPXU has worked very well in the first week of the market meltdown (2/21 to 2/28): SPXU has gained 39.98%, significantly more than SPY return on the same period of time (-11.16%) multiplied by the leveraging ratio (-3). It is a 6% excess return due to beta-slippage. Then, whipsaw action has resulted in a heavy drag in a few weeks in March: SPY has lost 17.5% and SPXU has gained only 15.54% in the same time. It means shorting SPY was a better trade than buying SPXU, despite the leverage factor. Then, the drift was positive in April (+1.8%) and negative again in May (-0.3%). The next chart shows that both SPY and SPXU have negative returns year-to-date!

Chart by TradingView

The second chart below shows that the 12-month drift is still far in negative territory after hitting the worst value in 10 years.

12-month normalized drift of SPXU since it is calculable (1 year after inception).

Moreover, the indicators we are following in Quantitative Risk & Value are not optimistic for stocks: we can expect more volatility and negative drift for SPXU.

SPXU may be a cheap instrument for hedging a portfolio in a bull market compared with other derivatives. However, its drift became negative in March and history tells it may suffer a significant decay as long as market daily returns stay volatile. In the current environment, it is better to use hedging instruments with less or no leverage. The real drift of a hedging position depends on its rebalancing dates. Rebalancing close to technical support and resistance zones may partly or totally offset the drift, but this is path-dependent and unpredictable. Unless you are a seasoned trader working in hourly or daily time units, stay away from SPXU for now.

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) closely follows risk indicators to get clues about the outcome of this black swan. Besides our usual value and dividend stock lists, we have added a 5-stock mega-cap portfolio to weather the crisis, and some opportunities in closed-end funds resulting from volatility. Moreover, we plan to add a new stock list based on all-terrain quant models to help navigate the future market regime. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.