Investment Thesis

C.H. Robinson (CHRW) shares have recovered nicely since reaching a multi-year low of 56.94 back in March and are currently above where they traded at the end of 2019. As seen in the six-month price performance below, C.H. Robinson has vastly outperformed the transportation sector as a whole, which has notably been dragged down by the airlines. While some of this outperformance is no doubt related to C.H. Robinson’s resilience in providing essential goods during the pandemic, the share price optimism does not bake in the risk of continued margin pressure due to a weak economy and trade tensions.

Brief Overview

C.H. Robinson operates one of the world’s largest logistics platforms, with 15,000 employees and 78,000 contract carriers. It's well diversified with more than 119,000 customers across a wide variety of industries and has low customer concentration with its top customer representing less than 2% of net revenue. The company delivers 18 million shipments annually over both surface and ocean transport. Among the goods that the company transports are fresh fruits and vegetables through its Robinson Fresh platform to grocers, restaurants, and food service companies.

In addition, the company also provides technology and consulting services that provide analytics and insights for their customers into their supply chain, helping to drive operational efficiencies and cost savings for their businesses.

Quarterly Performance

C.H. Robinson’s Q1 results were a mixed bag of both positives and negatives. On the bright side, the company did manage to gain market share in the North American Surface Transport (NAST) segment with a 7.5% YoY volume growth in both truckload and less-than-truckload ((LTL)) businesses, an impressive feat given that industry volumes as measured by the Cass Freight Index declined between 8% and 9% YoY.

I also like the fact that management continues to focus on operational efficiency, as evidenced by a 12.7% favorable spread between truckload volume growth and headcount growth in the NAST business. In addition, its recently acquired Prime Distribution Services appears to be on track with integration into the platform and comes at an opportune time as they face increased retail consolidation. At an acquisition cost of $225 million, it represents 4.6% of the company’s enterprise value and could be a material driver of the business going forward, but it’s too early to be seen. For the one month’s worth of contribution from Prime Distribution Services, the impact to the NAST net revenues was +1 percentage point.

One of the negatives is that while volume grew at a fast clip, it was comprised of mostly lower margin goods as gross revenue grew only 1.4% and net revenues actually declined by 16.3% YoY. As the table shows below, net revenue margin dropped 320 bps YoY to just below 15% for Q1’20. The CEO remarked on the conference call that the margin compression was due to an 8.5% drop in price per mile billed to customers while the cost of fuel per mile declined just 2.5%.

Management, however, did explain that the revenue decline was anticipated as the first quarter of last year benefited from expanding margins due to falling carrier costs. However, despite a difficult YoY comparison as management suggested, it’s a bit concerning that the benefits from the year prior could not be carried over to this year as the drop was fairly steep and suggests a very challenging operating environment.

Breaking out the NAST business line, it appears that Truckload was the most challenged sector. Benefits from the Intermodal and Other categories were encouraging, but were not enough to move the needle due to their relatively small size. As seen below in the second table, all three NAST business segments had pricing pressures that impacted margin pressures for the two primary segments of Truckload and LTL.

The global business remained relatively flat with a less than 1% increase in net revenue and 50 bps increase in margins. However, I’m concerned that trade tensions could turn future quarters into negative territory.

What also was concerning about Q1’20 was that the difficult quarter led to a steep drop in operating cash flow, which at $58.5 million for the quarter was below the $69.9 million in dividends paid to shareholders.

The company does, however, have $295 million in cash on hand from the $637 million that it generated over the past four quarters. The CFO also reiterated the commitment to the dividend as noted on the conference call:

While solid liquidity during uncertain times is of the utmost important, we remain (committed) to maintaining our quarterly dividend. In Q1, we returned approximately $152 million to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends which represent a 4% increase vs. Q1 last year.

Key Risks

C.H. Robinson operates in a tough competitive environment despite its large size, as evidenced by the pricing pressures that it experienced. Further weakening of the economy could put pressure on the cash flows and the dividend if transportation for higher margin products are reduced.

In addition, trade tensions with China could put pressure on the company’s global business, which was relatively flat for the quarter.

Summary

C.H. Robinson had a challenging quarter that despite strong volume increases was plagued by pricing pressures that led to margin erosion. While the company is making SG&A technology investments to increase efficiency, the benefits remain too early to be seen. At the current price of $81.13, shares are sitting at pre-pandemic levels, and I believe the risk of continued margin pressures due to a weak economy are not being fully priced in. In addition, the share price has a high forward PE of 28 due to weak earnings from Q1. I have a Hold rating on CHRW with downside potential from macroeconomic weakness and trade tensions.

