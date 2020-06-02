The Future Of The U.S. Dollar

Could the US be entering a period of time when the US dollar ceases to be a "safe haven" for foreign funds and the reserve currency of the world?

There is an indication that international flows of funds may, to a degree, have reversed themselves, with monies now flowing out of the US.

The value of the US dollar has been declining since last Tuesday as the political situation in the United States has become more uncertain.

Over the past year or so, the US dollar has been a very strong currency internationally, supported by the efforts of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve System.

One of the reasons for the strong dollar has been the "trust" international money has had in the ability of the Federal Reserve to maintain the dollar's value in the market place. It has seemed in recent years when there has been any concern about what the Fed is focusing on, the value of the dollar weakens.

But, when the Fed steps back in and signals that it is still focused on keeping the strong dollar, the value rises.

And, during all this time of "dollar strength" foreign monies, "risk-averse" monies have continued to pour into America. America has been a "safe haven."

Faith in the Federal Reserve has served as the foundation for this trust.

What About Political Trust

Rana Foroohar, writing in the Financial Times (subscription required) on Monday, June 1, 2020, raised another issue, the issue of trust in the US federal government.

Ms. Foroohar wrote that:

The US can get away with quite a lot economically as long it remains politically credible, but less so if it isn't."

And, she argues, that in terms of the conduct of monetary policy, the US has gotten away with a lot.

In terms of the strong dollar she wrote:

It's more about trust. Some people will argue that the dollar is a global currency and that its fortunes do not really depend on perceptions of the US itself. Certainly, events of the past few years would support that view."

The "trust" is in the Federal Reserve and not in the federal government, itself.

"But," she continues, "there may be a limit to that disconnection."

The Role Of Memorial Day

Ms. Foroohar does not get into what happened last week. Events were just unfolding and her writing kept its focus on other things.

But, on Memorial Day 2020, May 25, George Floyd was murdered. And, things, politically in the United States, have deteriorated substantially since then.

At the close of business on Friday, May 22, the Dollar Index (DXY) stood at 99.77. At the close, it took $1.0903 to purchase one euro.

On Tuesday morning, the Dollar Index was at 97.60 and one euro cost $1.1170.

International Money Flows Outward

International flows of funds have seemingly reversed themselves.

As reported by Caitlin Ostroff in the Wall Street Journal reports that:

Investors have sold the dollar and begun buying riskier currencies…"

Ms. Ostroff made this additional comment:

As confidence slowly returns (in the world), you can sort of drag some of that money out of super safe havens."

Now, Ms. Ostroff attributes much of the movement to the economic recovery taking place globally from the declines created by the coronavirus pandemic.

I don't believe that the decline in the value of the dollar and the re-direction of international monies are a result of the economic recoveries taking place in the world.

First of all, these economies have basically just reopened. There is very little evidence that any recovery achieved is going to be fast or V-shaped... the best possible outcome.

In fact, Paul Kiernan and Paul Hannon, in a front-page article for the Wall Street Journal reports:

The U.S. economy could take the better part of a decade to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns, a U.S. budget agency said, as a series of surveys pointed to continuing weakness in global manufacturing."

And, the research adds that the world economy may take a lot longer to recover than many are currently hoping for.

The real concern, therefore, becomes, as Ms. Foroohar feared, that the trust in the US government takes a hit and in her words, ceases to be "politically credible."

Bye-bye safe-haven status.

The Future?

This, obviously, would not be good for the value of the US dollar.

The possibility, however, also holds out some other outcomes that would be very sad for the United States.

Ms. Foroohar suggests in her article that the world situation is such that one consequence of these events is for the US dollar to lose its status as the reserve currency of the world.

Talk about "Radical Uncertainty" and an unknown future. Gerald Selb writes in the Wall Street Journal, "When Shocks Multiply, the Effects Usually Last."

In a moment of crisis, it's hard to tell when such events will simply fade away in a return to the status quo, and when they will produce lasting change in political and social structures."

Mr. Selb closes with a quote from Ron Chernow, the noted historian:

Relations are so poisonous and so polarized between the parties that we are not seeing the kind of bipartisan meetings on Capitol Hill that typically occur at times of crisis. Hence, the feeling of things spiraling out of control." And so may the value of the dollar."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.