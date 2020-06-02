Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) has been one of the few bright spots in the retail sector during the COVID-19 lockdown. According to the firm’s most recent quarterly earnings statement, net sales only fell 0.5%, comparable brand revenue actually grew 2.6%, and e-commerce sales grew by more than 30% as compared to the first quarter of last year. These impressive feats during a challenging retail environment have been rewarded by investors who have rushed into the stock and ballooned the price up to $83.21 as of close on Friday, May 29th, an increase of nearly 14% for the day.

While these results may seem promising at first glance, it is important to look beyond these figures to determine what the future holds for the high-end retailer. Over the next 12 months, Williams-Sonoma will find it difficult to reach its mid to high single-digit target revenue growth, maintain its operating margins, and generate meaningful cash flow from operations. These headwinds do not support the 18x Forward P/E that the stock is currently trading at, especially when investors consider the stock had steadily been trading at a 15x forward multiple during the months leading up to the lockdown. Once investors realize what is in store for the retailer, the stock price will come back down to earth.

Source: CapitalIQ estimates based on analysts’ consensus

Revenue Growth Headwinds

Management has indicated that they are targeting long-term revenue growth of mid- to high-single digits; however, this seems to be an overly optimistic goal over the next 12 months. Management was able to buoy revenue in Q1, which for Williams-Sonoma occurred over the 13 weeks ended May 3rd, by offering significant discounts to consumers across all of the brands in its portfolio.

The bulls would say that discounts are not uncommon in the retail industry, especially in the home décor category where trends are continuously evolving. Discounts can be an effective tool for management to offload slow-moving inventory, make room for seasonal products, or generate buzz for their brand. In this case, however, they were used by Williams-Sonoma to generate sales during a time of heightened consumer anxiety and depressed consumer spending.

There is evidence that these retailer discount promotions are effective at influencing consumers to purchase products when they otherwise wouldn’t have done so, and this is exactly the problem for Williams-Sonoma. I believe that the heavy 20-50% discounts that the brand offered during Q1 only served to speed up some of the planned spending that their customers had for 2020. Consumers who were in the best financial position to take advantage of the sustained deep discounts rarely offered by the Williams-Sonoma portfolio of brands did so by purchasing the products that they had planned to purchase at full price. Rather than drive incremental sales, I believe the company largely sped up planned purchases by the company’s core customers, which will result in top-line softness throughout the remainder of 2020.

Declining Operating Margins

During Q1, Williams-Sonoma posted 3.9% EBIT margins, or a 210 bps decline from Q1 of last year. This decline mainly resulted from an accounting loss on the disposal of assets; otherwise, management did a good job of executing on their plan to cut operating expenses out of the business.

That being said, gross margins suffered by 2.3 percentage points as compared to last year’s Q1. Management chalked this meaningful gross margin decline up to “higher shipping costs and occupancy deleverage.” However, it is no secret that the Williams-Sonoma portfolio of brands charges consumers a hefty shipping fee. While occupancy deleverage may have occurred, it seems likely that the company should have largely offset higher shipping costs by passing these costs on to customers. In my opinion, it is more likely that the heavy discounts caused a substantial decline in gross margin. Even if I’m wrong, the firm will continue to see gross margin deterioration over the next 12 months due to a shift in consumer purchasing patterns – customers will continue to prefer shopping online as long as the threat of COVID-19 still exists causing further “occupancy deleverage.”

Source: Author's analysis of company earnings reports

Cash Flow From Operations: Some Observations

A cursory review of Williams-Sonoma’s cash flow statement from Q1 2020 shows they generated ~$54M in operating cash flow, a $152M increase over Q1 2019. But, not so fast – this requires some more digging. It does not seem likely that a firm could generate such an improvement in operating cash flow with declining revenues, gross margins, and EBIT without some significant changes to net working capital.

Sure enough, management generated 90% of this increase in operating cash flow from two commonly used tactics during difficult financial times – reduced inventory investment and stretching out vendor payables. In fact, management reduced their days in inventory from 112 days as of the end of fiscal 2019 down to 103 days in Q1 2020. In normal times, this would be a bullish indicator – it could point to management’s effective operational controls. However, in a time of crisis such as now, I don’t believe management has had the bandwidth to meaningfully alter its inventory controls, as their attention has likely been on crisis management.

This underinvestment in inventory will likely be temporary and Williams-Sonoma will have to catch up on purchases later in the year, dampening future cash flows. In the worst case, the company will stock itself out of goods that may become in demand by customers, potentially hurting revenues. Additionally, stretching out vendor payables is not a sustainable business practice and these payments were likely strategically pushed out beyond the Q1 reporting period, further reducing future operating cash flows.

Source: Author's analysis of company earnings reports

Valuation

By reading between the financial statement lines, we can generate meaningful projections for the business over the next 12 months. As detailed below, I created a bear, base, and bull case with differing assumptions around revenue growth, margins, and diluted EPS that align with both the historical results of the company and the aforementioned theses surrounding future performance. I believe the fair value of the stock over the next 12 months has limited potential upside at less than 2% and significant potential downside of ~38% based on the May 29th close price of $83.21.

This valuation is largely hinged on the forward P/E multiple that the market assigns to the stock going forward. Prior to the pandemic, the market had assigned a forward P/E of 15x to Williams-Sonoma. The stock is now trading ~18x forward earnings, a sign that investors believe in a significant growth story for the company. I believe the current valuation is exceedingly rich, and I recommend investors lock in their gains and sell their positions.

Source: Author's analysis

Key Risks

Williams-Sonoma has been a darling of the retail industry over the last three months, and this momentum could cause the stock to continue rising in the near term. This could potentially squeeze some short investors without adequate capital to weather out the storm as they wait to see their prediction come to fruition. Additionally, since the retailer focuses on the high-end consumer that tends to have deeper pockets on average, Williams-Sonoma could continue to see strong top-line revenue growth as the economy slowly opens and begins to fire on all cylinders.

Finally, the board has recently announced the authorization of an additional $500 million share repurchase. If the company successfully weathers the current storm with minimal impact to its liquidity, Williams-Sonoma could aggressively repurchase shares this year to improve diluted EPS higher than projected. While I consider this unlikely given the cloudy short- to medium-term outlook for retail, this action could drive the stock higher.

Conclusion

Significant revenue growth headwinds, declining operating margins, and reduced future cash flow from operations will make it difficult for the market to justify an 18x forward P/E for a Williams-Sonoma stock that consistently traded at a 15x forward multiple before the pandemic. Over the next 12 months, the stock has the potential to drop by about 40% but a more likely estimate is a 15-20% drop in price. I recommend investors sell Williams-Sonoma.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.