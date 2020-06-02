I still believe MPC is a long-term investment, but I recommend trading short term about 30% of your position to profit from the volatility and uncertainty.

The retail segment saved the day with operating income totaling $519 million, up from $170 million from the same quarter a year ago.

Source: Steelguru

Investment Thesis

The independent US refiner and marketer, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum (MPC), released its first-quarter 2020 results on May 5, 2020.

One positive is that the company results were impacted positively by a robust retail segment. However, it was not enough to mitigate the weakness of the Refining & Marketing segment, which was suffering from lower-than-expected throughput. Total throughput was 2,994K bop/d down from expectations.

The US refiners have been severely affected by the demand destruction for fuel, and it is only recently that driving is rebounding.

Driving is rebounding as the economy reopens and Americans take to their cars, viewing them as being more protected spaces than airplanes, trains, or other mass transit.

This new trend is helping to restore some confidence in this battered sector which have bounced off their recent lows as we can see in the chart below.

For investors interested in the refining sector, I recommend following the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK).

Data by YCharts

The refining and marketing division is an essential part of the oil industry. I believe it is crucial to hold at least one of those three large US refiners in your long-term portfolio. Marathon Petroleum is not my favorite in this group, but it is quite attractive now, especially with a dividend yield of 6.36%.

However, while I still think MPC is a long-term investment, I recommend trading short term about 30% of your position to profit from the volatility. Many investors have often voiced their disapproval of such a strategy and indicated that trading a portion of their holding is not an excellent way to profit from the sector. They all have been proven wrong at one point in time.

The crack spread is the key to understanding how refiners make a profit

The refining business is based on the crack spread. It is a critical component of the refiners' business model. Refiners make money by getting a profit margin, which is the differential between the price of WTI or Brent paid and the products sold (e.g., gasoline and distillates), which is produced from the raw commodity.

The "crack spreads" is the profit margin an oil refiner can expect to receive by cracking crude oil. Thus, crack spreads are a decisive factor in refiners' profitability, and it is essential to understand this correlation.

Marathon Petroleum declared a global R&M margin of $11.30 per bbl based on throughput per region. Details are presented below:

Gulf Coast Mid Continent West Coast Total $8.56/per Bbl $13.05/per Bbl $13.69/per Bbl $11.30/per Bbl

Income coming from three segments is indicated below in my chart with the share of operating income each part generated for Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Below are presented revenues versus net income, Marathon Petroleum is compared with Valero (VLO) or Phillips 66 (PSX).

The CEO Mike Hennigan said in the conference call:

Our refining operating areas have been particularly hard hit in the upper Midwest and on the West Coast. At the same time, our midstream and retail businesses reported strong results, which offset some of the financial impact of lower refining demand and margins.

Marathon Petroleum MPC - Financials History: The Raw Numbers: First-Quarter 2020

Marathon Petroleum 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 32.33 28.27 33.55 31.04 31.09 25.22 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 32.54 28.62 33.69 31.20 31.38 24.08 Net Income available to common shareholders in $ Million 951 -7 1,106 1,095 443 -9.23 EBITDA $ Million 2,832 1,590 2,921 2,869 1,825 -10.87 EPS diluted in $/share 1.35 -0.01 1.66 1.66 0.68 -14.25 Operating cash flow in $ Million 2,727 1,623 2,622 2,787 2,409 -768 CapEx in $ Million 1,263 1,241 1,178 1,404 1,551 1,062 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,464 382 1,444 1,383 858 -1,830 Total Cash $ Billion 1.69 0.88 1.25 1.53 1.53 1.69 Debt Consolidated in $ Billion 27.52 28.12 28.41 28.84 28.84 31.61 Dividend per share in $ 0.53 0.53 0.53 0.53 0.58 0.58 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 706 673 666 660 652 648 Operating Income per Segment 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Refining & Marketing 923 -334 906 883 912 -622 Speedway/retail 613 170 493 442 477 519 Midstream 889 908 878 919 889 905 Items not allocated in Segment -233 -75 -235 -220 -237 -227

Source: Company News and Morningstar

Note: The adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was $1,866 million.

Historical data from 2015 are only available to subscribers.

Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, Throughput, and Outlook

1 - Revenues and other income were $24.08 billion in 1Q'20

Marathon Petroleum's revenues were $24.08 billion compared to $28.60 billion the same quarter a year ago. Net income for the first quarter was a loss of $9,234 million, a decrease from the company's net loss of $7 million reported in the first quarter of 2019. The company indicated pre-tax non-cash charges of $12.4 billion and an adjusted loss of $106 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.

Refining & Marketing: The company reported an operating loss of $622 million, compared to a loss of $334 million in the same quarter a year ago. Lower refining margins and throughputs were to blame. The refining margin was $11.30 per barrel, a little smaller than $11.17 a year ago.

Retail: Operating income totaled $519 million, up from $170 million from the same quarter a year ago. The company's retail fuel margin surged from $0.1715/lbs in the 1Q'19 to $0.3291/lbs this quarter. Also, same-store merchandise sales increased by 0.7% from the same quarter a year ago. Conversely, same-store gasoline fuel volume dropped 8.3% from the year-ago period.

Midstream: It is Marathon Petroleum's general partner and majority limited partner MPLX. Segment profitability was $905 million, nearly the same results as the first quarter of 2019.

Guidance for the Second Quarter 2020:

Source: MPC Presentation

Marathon Petroleum announced a cut of $1.4 billion in CapEx, which represents about 30% or $3 billion in 2020. Operating expenses are also expected to go down to $950 million.

2 - Free Cash Flow is a loss of $1,830 billion in 1Q'20

Free cash flow yearly came at $1,855 billion and a loss of $1,830 million for 1Q'20. Dividend payout ($2.32 per share) on an annual basis is $1.5 billion. Free cash flow is going down due to the demand destruction experienced lately, and the company indicated that it would temporarily stop its stock repurchase program.

3 - The total debt of MPC consolidated is $31.61 billion (Consolidated)

The graph above indicates the debt on a consolidated basis. The company has over $8 billion in liquidity and said in the last press release after enhancing liquidity by $3.5 billion through senior notes issuance and new revolver - however, the company took proactive steps to strengthen liquidity.

Source: Presentation

As shown below, the debt is $11.138 billion on a standalone basis, with a debt to capital ratio of 34%.

Source: MPC Presentation (montage)

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short term)

Marathon Petroleum is getting some support, with oil prices recovering some strength as we speak. However, it is a fragile situation that could go either way.

The refining industry did pretty well the past ten years, but it faced a sudden halt at the end of March when the industry underwent massive demand destruction as COVID-19 choked economies and forced global lockdowns.

The US oil refining industry was resilient in the first quarter. But the refining companies are not out of the woods yet, and severe headwinds are coming. A simple table comparison below is showing the challenge confronted by the industry.

Source: Petroleum Economist

Technical analysis

MPC is forming an ascending wedge with line resistance at around $39.75 and line support at about $34. However, the pattern is close to its apex, and we may soon experience a breakout. The question is which direction.

We can only use logic and common sense. The future is promised to no man. My thinking is that oil prices are getting higher because the demand for fuel is getting better. Thus, we can assume that a solid bottom is now in place.

Hence, we may expect a resistance breakout soon with a retest of the 200MA at $47.50, assuming a very bullish scenario. Conversely, if oil prices cannot continue to go up and demand disappoints, then we should expect MPC is going down to $28, at which point I recommend accumulating cautiously.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade MOC short term occasionally.