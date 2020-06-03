The paper storage business is proving to be highly resistant to any disruption and digital storage is still growing like a weed.

We take a look at how the economic impact of COVID-19 has affected Iron Mountain.

These are some interesting times that we are investing in as companies grapple with changes brought on suddenly from the COVID-19 economic crisis. Executives are trying to figure out how to keep their businesses afloat today, in the midst of broad shutdowns, but they also have to keep their eye on the future. What's a post-COVID 19 world going to look like? How quickly will businesses impaired by the shut-downs rebound? In some cases, we don't even know when governors will allow businesses to reopen, or what the Supreme Court will have to say about the legality of these shutdowns in the first place.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we spend our time attempting to assess opportunities among investments that have a high average yield of 9%. With the sell-off, we have seen many dividend payers hit excessively hard. The reason being that with so many companies needing to retain cash, there has been an escalation in dividend cuts and therefore a larger suspicion of any company with a large dividend relative to their price.

History tells us that during these types of sell-offs, it's a fantastic opportunity to be building positions in those picks that are going to be able to maintain their dividend or able to grow it back if they need to reduce it in the short term.

Today we take a look at an opportunity which was in the process of making some major changes before COVID, and their schedule has been accelerated, allowing them to implement changes that will increase their profitability and therefore dividend potential for the long term.

Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) is the clear leader in the paper storage business around the world. Structured as a REIT, IRM's core business has been to help corporations deal with the vast mountains of paperwork necessary for doing business in modern society.

IRM has built its reputation by being able to free up space in corporate offices while ensuring that the data is accessible if needed and secure. IRM has built up such a significant reputation that among their customers are over 94% of the Fortune 1000 companies.

One thing that's constant in the world is change, and just as IRM fulfilled a significant need that reflected modern society, today we see an increasing focus on information being stored electronically. In many cases, information is never printed out, it's created digitally and remains digital forever.

For IRM, this means that they have to be adaptable, they need to modernize and be able to provide the services that their customers need today. Fortunately, IRM has proven itself to be extremely adaptable.

Legacy Business

The legacy business for IRM is straight forward. Corporations had boxes upon boxes of paperwork that weren't needed for daily operations but needed to be stored for future reference and/or legal requirements. Filling up high dollar office space with boxes is not terribly efficient, and without a dedicated trained staff, tracking which paper was where when it was needed became problematic.

IRM comes in, hauls away the boxes, stores it in a secure location, tracks where everything is and can bring back any particular box on demand. All for a fraction of the cost for the company to manage their own records.

Source: IRM

While growth in this sector has flattened or even declined in the U.S., IRM's expansion overseas has allowed for their records management to remain steady to trending upwards.

Despite the digital revolution, converting old records to digital is extremely expensive and not worthwhile. On the other hand, many of those older records still need to be maintained, and there's some portion of paper records that are still legally required to be maintained, even if there are digital copies.

It's a declining business, but it's one that's going to decline extremely slowly and will remain extremely profitable for decades, not years. In the meantime, whenever corporations do decide to do something with their old boxes, IRM is positioned to profit from it. In addition to storage, IRM makes money for shredding, scanning, and maintaining digital records.

Services

IRM's service revenue currently makes up approximately 36% of their revenues.

Source: IRM

While it makes up 36% of revenues, it only makes up 17% of gross profit. This is because services require significant additional labor. The services segment includes tasks like shredding, retrieving documents, scanning/digitizing documents, etc. In contrast, picking up a box and storing it for years is rather low cost with limited manpower needs.

This is the segment that's being hardest hit by COVID-19. With many corporations shut down, the numbers that are calling to get this box or that box has diminished, while the expense of shredding or digitizing old data simply is not a top priority for companies that are seeing their revenues materially disrupted.

If we look product by product, we can see that the major declines are all seen in the "services" segment.

Source: IRM

97% of what IRM collects storage rent on are boxes that were stored in prior years. This means that source of revenue is relatively fixed. Retrieval and refiles have declined 45%-50%, data management is down 30%, and shredding is down 25%-30%.

IRM is estimating approximately a 40% decline in its service revenue year over year. As businesses reopen, that will recover. Additionally, since services is the most labor-intensive portion of their business, IRM will be able to save substantial expenses.

Data Centers

Digital is the future for data, and IRM has been working on figuring out how best to parlay their existing relationship they developed storing physical data into a digital world.

This segment is perhaps the most controversial. We have seen many scoff at the idea of IRM entering into what already is a rather crowded and competitive industry. This also is the source of a lot of IRM's recent increase in debt. IRM increased leverage in order to build data centers and have been in that gap period between borrowing the money and not yet receiving material revenues from their investments.

In Q1, we saw IRM's data centers grow materially.

Source: IRM

With 9.9% growth in revenues and a 19% improvement in adjusted EBITDA as they scale up, IRM's data centers are the area where they are relying on growth.

IRM continues to grow this part of their business with an additional 10 expansion projects expected to be completed in 2020.

This will be combined with two new facilities that will be under construction this year, along with numerous future projects planned.

Source: IRM

As we discussed above, IRM's legacy business is going to decline, but the decline is likely to be very slow, over decades. The question for long-term IRM investors will be whether they can grow their digital services more quickly than their paper business declines.

The current indication is that digital is growing much faster and we are going to see some good years with digital providing significant growth and the legacy business having very little decline.

Project Summit

Last year, IRM announced "Project Summit." IRM is a company that has grown substantially through acquisitions. After dominating the U.S. market, they used their superior cost of capital to acquire competitors and become the dominant records management business in the world.

As can be expected with a company that grows through acquiring many other small companies, the management structure can become convoluted. Project Summit is an effort to reorganize and streamline all of the acquired companies under a single management.

Additionally, they are working on updating some of their practices that are no longer profitable. For example, they used to guarantee one-day delivery when a customer requested a document from storage. This is a great feature, but when that same document can be scanned in and sent digitally, having someone deliver it physically is relatively expensive and not a benefit that most corporations are going to be willing to pay up for. IRM used COVID-19 as an excuse to accelerate and convert to once a week delivery, and if the customer needs it sooner, to provide it digitally. That's a service that was high cost, and while it once carried significant value to customers, in today's world it simply doesn't.

Here's a look at the expected impact of Project Summit:

Source: IRM

Their total costs are expected to be $450 million, and they expect adjusted EBITDA to improve at a run-rate of $375 million/year by 2021. So we will see a slight headwind in the near term, but a remarkable improvement in the bottom line. In context, IRM's 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $1.44 billion, so they are expecting to increase that by approximately 25% through reducing expenses.

For investors, this will provide a tailwind to AFFO and will ensure substantial dividend coverage.

Liquidity and Debt

One of the major things that companies have been focusing on with COVID-19 is having liquidity. IRM has plenty with $150 million in cash and approximately $1 billion available on their line of credit. Unlike many companies, IRM did not feel a need to pre-emptively draw on their line of credit.

IRM has been taking on more debt primarily to fund their investment in data centers. Their long-term target leverage is 4.5x-5.5x. They are currently slightly above that at 5.7x.

Source: IRM

It's worth noting that while leverage is a bit high, their interest coverage is quite comfortable at 3.4x.

At a 4.5% average interest rate and only 2.7% on their senior credit facility, IRM has attractive cost of capital. There are indications that this could be an area for IRM to improve as interest rates have come down substantially since they last issued bonds. Here's a look at IRM's 2023 6% Unsecured Bonds Cusip# 46284PAQ7.

Source: FINRA

Aside from the brief sell-off in March, which impacted all bonds, IRM's bonds have routinely traded above par. The most recent trade indicates a yield around 2%. Even though IRM does not have an investment grade rating, the bond market has been willing to give them competitive prices similar to other investment grade companies. This means that creditors are not worried about the credit risk given how solid the business is. Also there's enough demand that IRM can issue bonds to refinance its current debt at even lower interest rates, with a good chance to reduce their interest expense when they refinance.

Their debt maturity ladder also is well structured.

Source: IRM

We would like to see leveraged reduced, and it will be. IRM has made some substantial progress at improving margins, and with Project Summit, we anticipate that will continue. Improving adjusted EBITDA, with relatively little investment, will improve leverage ratios.

In the earnings call, management discussed some of their assumptions in stress tests. They ran a stress test assuming that servicing activity would be down 65% through the end of 2021 as a very prolonged depression scenario. That would probably be a very extreme scenario, much worse than what IRM is currently experiencing or have experienced in their overseas operations. Even with that assumption, management describes having a "significant cushion" in terms of liquidity and leverage.

IRM can thank the stability of their legacy storage business, combined with the growth of their digital business, which allows the company to absorb even excessively large impacts to their service business due to COVID-19.

AFFO

Adjusted Funds From Operations or AFFO is the measure that IRM uses to test their dividend coverage. AFFO includes the impact of maintenance capex, the expenditures necessary just to maintain current business, but is before "growth capex," expenditures which are designed to grow the business.

For the past five years, AFFO has grown at a good pace, and in Q1 2020 hit an all-time quarterly high at $231 million. We can expect a bit of a step back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 impact on the servicing segment. However, as IRM, and the world, moves past COVID we can expect that growth will resume.

The Dividend

No dividend is 100% safe in this environment. However, investors can get confidence in that the dividend was covered in Q1 and that IRM declared the dividend unchanged for the July payment. In the earnings call, CEO Bill Meaney provided a more strongly-worded support of the dividend than we often see to such questions:

Well, I think we're blessed by being kind of an industry one. So we're a specialized REIT and our operations are still running strongly. We – although service has been impacted as Barry said 40% to 50% that's on 20% of our profits or 40% of our sales. So whilst it's impactful it's not a threat to our liquidity. So for our – from our standpoint, there isn't a liquidity reason that we would have to adjust our dividend. And then, if you look at 2022, where we think we'll be looking at COVID in the back – in the rearview mirror by 2022. So we're assuming that it doesn't happen until then. Then we're actually gliding quite nicely into our original goal in our financial models as we get into the 2022 and 2023 period in terms of getting into the mid-60s to low-70s as payout as a percentage of AFFO. So we feel good about where we are. We'd rather not have COVID-19 because we would have gotten there much faster, but we feel good about the position.

Estimating COVID-19 impacts to become immaterial by 2022 is a fairly conservative outlook in our opinion. The bottom line is that IRM recognizes they have been investing significant sums of money in their future and expects those investments to continue providing incremental improvements in cash flow.

They proved last year that they could improve margins materially, from 30.8% in Q1 2019 to 34% in Q1 2020. IRM is going in the right direction, and their dividend is becoming safer each year.

Conclusion

IRM's yield as of May 29 is 9.6%. While COVID-19 is having a negative impact on the service side of their business, the long-term future of the company has not been materially impacted. We believe that IRM can easily go back to trading in the $35-$40 range, as the COVID-19 panic dies down and they implement Project Summit. That's 40%-60% in capital gains upside in addition to a 9% current yield.

IRM has a massive base of steady revenues from their storage segment. Those revenues do not fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter and it's a very profitable high-margin business. For the past five years, IRM has continued to grow AFFO and put those excess funds toward their expansion into digital, a business that's clearly hot and has significant growth potential.

IRM's path to growth remains solid, and has even accelerated as a result of the pandemic. The equity market has panicked, bond market recovered quickly. The bond market continues to reward IRM with very low interest rates on their debt because this is a very solid business. The company will even be able to further reduce their interest expense as they refinance, providing even more cash flow available to the equity.

Income investors have the opportunity to benefit from this significant cash flow. Collecting your dividends, and having upside as digital becomes a larger portion of the company, should dramatically improve the stock price.

Getting a +9% dividend is great - getting a +9% dividend in a company that has 40-60%-plus price upside is the kind of deal you only find after panic selling. IRM has the stability to manage the COVID disruption, they have a legacy business with a huge moat that will pump cash for decades and they have a strong client base to carve out their niche in the digital world.

