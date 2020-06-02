In the last eight years, as the market was booming, Snap was unable to find a profitable business model, as it was constantly redefining itself.

Despite beating its Q1 forecast and making $462.5 million in revenue for the first three months of FY20, Snap (SNAP) is overvalued at the current price. Once the lockdown ends, we’ll probably see a quarter-to-quarter decline of the overall users. Besides, as advertisers start to cut down their ad budgets to weather the current storm, it will be hard for Snap to make a substantial amount of money this year. We believe that the increased competition and the weak advertising market will make it harder for Snap to turn to profitability sometime soon. Our analysis shows that Snap stock is overvalued by around 40% and we decided to open a short position in it.

No Path to Profitability

We have been bearish on Snap in 2017 when the company was facing increased competition from Instagram and it was unable to offer any meaningful value for users to encourage them to stick with its platform. Nevertheless, over time the company proved us wrong, as the service picked up steam and the company managed to reinvent itself, and advertisers started to place their ads on the company’s platform. The introduction of Discover feed acted as a major catalyst for growth in recent years and now more and more users tend to stick with the feed for longer times than before. Recently, the total daily time spent on Discovery increased by 35% Y/Y, and currently, it is one of the major monetization mediums inside Snap’s platform. The continuous addition of new content will help Snap to keep its users engaged with the app. Also, the company’s AR efforts so far have been successful, as the engagement rate continues to be high. However, it’s too soon to tell how the use of AR technology will impact the company’s financial performance in the foreseeable future.

Despite all of this, we believe that Snap is not a solid long-term investment for tech investors. While the company managed to add 11 million daily users to its service in Q1, the major growth came outside of North America. The rest of the world segment added 7 million users. Unlike the North American segment, it’s harder to monetize users outside of the United States, since they have less purchasing power and the CPM is considerably lower for them. It’s good that Snap is not stagnating. However, investors should not be excessively optimistic about the recent spike in DAU’s, considering that there are companies like Pinterest (PINS) and TikTok that recently experienced a greater user base growth. In comparison to its peers, Snap is not growing as fast as other apps and as a result, it will take longer for it to become profitable.

In addition, despite increasing its revenue in Q1 by 44% Y/Y to $462.5 million, the net loss for the quarter was $306 million. For comparison, a year ago when the revenue for the same period was $320 million, the company’s net loss was $310 million. Therefore, despite dramatically increasing its revenues this year, Snap continues to lose a substantial amount of money.

Considering this, we believe that the company will continue to be unprofitable at least in the next two years. Our DCF model below clearly shows that revenues will continue to grow at impressive rates, but the overall business will lose money for some time.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

In our model, we used a WACC rate of 9% due to the instability of financial markets, which is caused by COVID-19. The tax rate will stay at 0% for a while thanks to its deferred liabilities.

Our DCF model shows that Snap is trading at a premium of more than 17% to its fair value, thereby making its stock overvalued.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

In our comparative analysis, we compared Snap to its major peers from the digital space on several major operating metrics. The peer list was taken from Goldman Sachs’s research report on Snap.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

Our comparable analysis showed that Snap also trades at a premium to its fair value of around 12.8%. By consolidating our DCF and peer analysis, we concluded that Snap’s intrinsic value is $14.62 per share, below its current market price of more than $17 per share.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

In the not so distant future, Snap will face many challenges that cannot justify purchasing its stock at the current market price. Unfortunately, Snap has no real competitive advantages and no real edge inside the social media industry. Its demographic consists mostly of teens, who do not have a lot of purchasing power, are unpredictable and too volatile. They constantly jump from one app to another and stick with the one that is the most popular at a time. As advertisers cut down their budgets and optimize their ad spent, Snap will surely suffer. While its AR capabilities are ahead of everyone else, AR will not contribute a lot to the overall revenues for quite a while. This leaves Snap in a dire position.

In the last eight years, as the market was booming, Snap was unable to find a profitable business model. While Facebook (FB) managed to make Instagram a $20 billion business during that time, Snap continued to constantly redefine itself. As cash continues to burn, it will be even harder for Snap to find how to generate profits in the current environment.

As the company is trading close to 10x of its projected FY20 revenue, its stock has a real chance to depreciate in the foreseeable future. Since the company didn’t issue any guidance and will continue to struggle to break even, we decided to open a short position in it. Our analysis clearly shows that the stock is overvalued and there are no real catalysts for growth, at least for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.