Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), along with many other apparel retailers, is going through a very rough patch. On a YTD basis, ANF's share price is down more than 30% (versus declines of ~10.7% and ~5.4% for the Dow and S&P 500, respectively).

Data by YCharts

But not all apparel retailers are on the same boat. For example, sports-oriented names like Lululemon (LULU) and Nike (NKE) continue to outperform, in a substantial manner. In fact, LULU is up more than 30% on a YTD basis.

Data by YCharts

Granted, LULU and NKE are probably not the best comparisons, but it still shows there is investor appetite for apparel retail stocks, even in this depressed environment. This raises hopes that names like ANF can catch up. I believe that ANF has the potential to recover substantially due to the following key strengths; (1) strong and flexible balance sheet, (2) stable operating cash flow, and (3) efficient and shareholder-friendly capital allocation. Let's analyze these in more detail.

Strong balance sheet

Prior to the coronavirus, ANF's cash balance constantly exceeded long-term debt, by a wide margin. Fortunately, this is still the case today and provides an important safety cushion, especially in the very volatile retail sector, which has also been among the most affected due to lockdowns. AFN's cash balance, currently, stands at ~$705M versus ~232M in long-term debt. The graph below depicts the evolution of ANF's cash balance with respect to long-term debt, going back to 2011.

Source: Author calculations (data from Seeking Alpha); all figures are in millions

This compares very favorably with companies like L Brands (LB); ~$5.5Bn long-term debt versus ~$1.5Bn cash. Note, the debt figures exclude operating leases. Due to new accounting standards, there is a new liability recorded on ANF's balance sheet of ~$1.2bn relating to operating leases, something not registered in previous years. This has caused a negative reaction, as many retailers (not limited to ANF) appear much more indebted than they really are.

What's more, ANF's total current assets are ~$1.3bn versus total current liabilities of ~$975M, which provides added flexibility. All in all, ANF is sitting on a very strong liquidity position, enabling the company to withstand a prolonged crisis if need be. In addition to $704M in cash, ANF also has $59M of additional borrowing capacity, resulting in total liquidity of $763M.

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation, slide 22

Stable operating cash flow

ANF's operating cash flow has been quite stable over the past 5 years. ANF focuses on a positive free cash flow model, defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation, slide 23

Going forward, I expect ANF to continue generating attractive operating cash flow, in line with previous years, enough to support all corporate priorities including CAPEX (both maintenance and growth) as well as rewarding shareholders (more on this below). That said, it will take some time for operating cash flow to return to pre-coronavirus levels. At the moment, roughly half of ANF's global store base is open, but there are some bright spots. As the CEO commented:

With stores reopening in the U.S. and the EMEA regions, we have experienced sales productivity for reopened stores of approximately 80% and 60%, respectively, as compared to last year's levels

Sales productivity for reopened stores of 60-80% is well ahead of my expectations, as I was expecting a much slower recovery. Let's see how the situation evolves.

It is also important to emphasize that around 1/3 of fiscal 2019 net sales were derived from digital operations. This provided a strong foundation to serve customers during the lockdown. In fact, all of ANF's distribution centers remained operational during the lockdown, and for Q1 2020, the company registered sales growth of 25% YoY (with acceleration in the mid-March through April period, and further acceleration in May).

Shareholder-friendly capital allocation

I am a proponent of ANF's focus on positive free cash flow generation (as explained above), which, in turn, is used to reward shareholders in a balanced manner (both dividends and share repurchases). In order to preserve liquidity and increase financial flexibility, ANF, temporarily, suspended its share repurchase and dividend programs and plans to reevaluate throughout the year to determine when to reinstate them.

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation, slide 24

ANF has been active in repurchasing shares over the past five years, bringing down the share count to 62.3M shares in Q1 2020, from 67.3M shares in 2015. This represents a meaningful ~7.5% reduction in the share count in just five years while operating cash flow has remained more or less constant. This, in turn, supports per share metrics. Importantly, the company has maintained a constant dividend of $0.20 per quarter, or $0.80 annualized, since 2013.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The annual dividend of $0.8/share 'cost' the company $55.1M in 2015 compared to $51.5M in 2019. This drop is the result of paying the same dividend per share on a smaller number of outstanding shares. In this regard, the share repurchases have been effective.

Conclusion

I take comfort in the positives discussed above and I am a buyer of ANF at today's levels. The company owns popular and iconic brands like Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Gilly Hicks, which I believe will stand the test of time. I particularly like the company's balanced and shareholder-friendly capital allocation model as well as its strong balance sheet, which positions the company well for the long run. It is encouraging that sales productivity for reopened stores is reported in the 60-80% range, as compared to last year's levels. I was expecting much slower progress following reopening. Even though we are in a much better situation compared to when the lockdowns began, there is still lots of uncertainty. Challenges like social distancing, which affect the customer experience, as well as risks of a potential second wave of the virus will keep investors on alert mode.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.