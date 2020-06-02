Overview

We are bullish on Five9 (FIVN), one of the leading players in the CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) space. Since its IPO in 2014, the share price has appreciated by ~17x to ~$104 per share, to reflect the business' strong moat, fundamentals, and execution. Furthermore, it also operates in a highly attractive $24 billion market with strong positioning. We expect to see more upsides in the business as it continues to maintain its strong focus and execution in the enterprise CCaaS market.

Five9 is riding the wave of the major digital transformation in the contact center software market. Many enterprises from all sizes are shifting away from the legacy on-premise offering provided by companies like Avaya (OTC:AVYA) and Cisco (CSCO), to a more scalable cloud-based solution/CCaaS. There are a few players with CCaaS offerings, such as RingCentral (RNG), 8x8 (EGHT), and NICE inContact.

While some of these players are also offering other business and consumer-oriented UCaaS (Unified Communication as a Service) solutions, we think that Five9 is differentiated due to its strong focus on CCaaS. This strong focus will allow the company to maintain its innovation capability and strong go-to-market execution in the enterprise segment and others.

At present, Five9 is a disruptive enterprise software company with a profitable growth story. In addition to the 33% CAGR since 2009, revenue growth in the last five years has also accelerated by ~500 bps, all while maintaining a consistent margin expansion. Despite the COVID-19 situation in Q1 recently, the company also still posted a solid ~28% revenue growth.

The key driver for this profitable growth has been the continuing adoption of its disruptive offering by the enterprise customers across many industries. The number of enterprise customers with >$1 million ARR was 59 in 2019, while there were only 3 in 2014. In addition to Expedia (EXPE) and DHL, Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and more recently, AT&T (T), are using Five9's offerings.

Going forward, we see many more upsides as the company seems to be hitting all the right notes when it comes to enterprise sales execution. Five9 has one of the strongest and most effective channel partner lineups we have seen. Based on the management's comments in the Q1 earnings call, the level of master agents and resellers' contributions to overall business has doubled over the last two years, while SIs (System Integrators) like Deloitte have also brought in significantly more deals in Q1 than the whole 2019 combined. Overall, channel partners had contributed to at least 60% of the deals in the pipeline in Q1.

In the enterprise setting, we believe that Five9's strong relationship with channel partners will continue to be critical, given their specialized expertise in implementation and delivery that will shorten the traditionally long sales cycle. One of Five9's go-to-market team members with previous experience working for one of them indeed played a key role in closing the AT&T deal in Q1. When asked about the reason why AT&T went with Five9 in Q1, the CEO Trollope attributed this to his team members' experience in channel partners:

Andy and his team just ran circles around the competition when it came to execution. And so I think that's one of the areas, ability to execute, speed is -- was a big part of it, in addition to having what I believe is the best technology in the marketplace. It's not just about that. It's ability to executing. And frankly, Dan has done an amazing job of hiring up a team of people that have worked in the service provider space before. So as you staff up a channel organization, working with service providers is very different than working with other types of resellers and channel partners. It's a very specific skill set and understanding.

There is a minor risk factor due to the fragmented, competitive, and broad nature of the contact center market, which also has some overlaps with the customer service and CRM markets. This is why, aside from the direct competition coming from both the legacy, UCaaS, and other CCaaS players, any CRM player can be a future competitor. Zendesk (ZEN), for instance, is one of the channel partners that can also be a competitor. Zendesk even has already had a call center offering, though its long-term focus will still be in the CRM market. As it stands, Five9's strong focus in enterprise CCaaS will ensure that it stays ahead.

As we have discussed, the contact center market is a broad and competitive market, where we see various indirect and direct competitors to Five9 with double-digit growth. In one way or another, some of these players are disrupting Avaya, whose P/S is the lowest due to its declining legacy business. RingCentral and 8x8 remain the closest competitors to Five9, considering they also provide CCaaS solutions despite their core focus on UCaaS.

8x8 has been investing a lot in its UCaaS transition in recent times, and as such, it commands a very low multiple of 3.2x P/S. On the other hand, the category leaders such as RingCentral in UCaaS, Twilio (TWLO) in CPaaS, and Five9 in CCaaS, should command the highest valuations. Consequently, Five9's 18x P/S makes sense from that standpoint. Given its strong profitable growth, Five9's P/S has even been in upward trend over the last five years. Driven by the long-term catalysts we discussed, Five9 will continue to be an exciting CCaaS pure-play growth story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIVN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.