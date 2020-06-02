For Gaming Companies, More Hong Kong Political Turmoil

This, along with reductions in global air traffic and lower disposable incomes, make for a long earnings slog and a deadweight on future P/E multiples, earnings, and returns on investments.

All the companies either face much slower and costlier long-term growth prospects or may eventually have to bail out at a loss.

Overview

Macau has been a gambling company bonanza for the major global gaming companies. Since starting in 2001, only a couple of years after Portuguese-controlled Macau was returned to China, the gaming business grew, with the help of investments of billions of dollars, into the largest market in the world. Annual revenues peaked at around $46 billion in 2013, and at the time far surpassed Las Vegas in its earnings importance, size, and player-experience quality for MGM (MGM), Wynn (WYNN), and Las Vegas Sands (LVS). None of which is news to followers of this industry.

Much of the business in Macau was influenced by high-roller junkets that attracted major gamblers from all adjacent Asian countries but also mostly from nearby Hong Kong. However, the good times started to end when China’s political leaders decided after 2016 to clamp down on “corruption” and to try to shift the customer mix to lower-income players and towards spending on more non-gaming entertainment.

But meanwhile, other competitive high-quality Asian-based facilities were being legalized and developed in places like Singapore, Korea, and soon now Japan. The change in emphasis and the rise of competition were anyhow likely to dampen growth in Macau.

Also, in 2018, political opposition intensified when Beijing masters moved to reduce Hong Kong's freedom that traced back to former years of British rule. The promise of a so-called “one country, two systems” approach began to morph into a more repressive environment, and in response, Hong Kongers resisted with raucous weekend protests and demonstrations that reduced the city’s role as one of the major hubs of global finance. The spillover effects on Macau gaming were soon to follow.

The global virus pandemic from early this year, which locked down activities around the world and closed the casino business for months, has naturally had a further severe impact on major gaming company profits, which for 2020 are de minimis.

More recently, in May 2020, there were signs of re-awakening and revival of the Asian casino scene. Still, this was far from the conditions in 2019, when Macau hosted 39 million visitors who generated $36.6 billion (almost $1,000 per capita and with baccarat being the most popular game). As the LVS 10-K notes, “Macao draws a significant number of customers who are visitors or residents of Hong Kong.”

Nevertheless, the political powers in Beijing have in recent days begun to further curtail Hong Kong’s British-inspired traditions with a new “security” law that probably spells the end of Hong Kong’s unique status. Combined with the virus fears, such political turmoil cannot in my opinion support the huge capital investments that U.S. companies have made in Macau - which last year accounted for a very large percentage of casino revenues at the three largest U.S.-based companies. The following charts display this history.

Total commercial Casino gaming revenues, US versus Macau, *2001-2019, US includes commercial casinos in 24 states. Source: UNLV database and American Gaming Association.

China-related casino percent of total revenues, 2019

MGM Resorts: 40.5%

Las Vegas Sands: 71.4% (59.2% of EBITDA)

Wynn: 46.8%

Source: Company 10-K reports.

Worse still, is that the current Hong Kong political situation is reminiscent of a decades-long pattern in the global oil business, when after Western companies had trained local people and invested heavily in exploration, production, and refinement, the countries in effect seized (“nationalized”) everything with little or no compensation to the original prospectors and developers

Conclusion

We are probably still far from a point at which Beijing would seize the casino properties in Macau.

There would likely be many legal and political hoops still to jump through. Also, at this time, it would not likely serve their interests to do so. But the more that political tension and turmoil rises, the greater the possibility that this might eventually happen.

The latest political moves by Beijing suggest that the financial noose is tightening and that no matter how good and convenient the modern transportation infrastructure between Hong Kong and Macau is now, the Macau earnings and assets can no longer realistically be expanded or relied upon for growth. The politics involved are thick with intrigue and unpredictable.

Thus, even with some resolution of the pandemic situation and the likely rebound in the U.S. and Asia linked to the ending of lockdowns, investors in these major U.S. gaming companies ought to, in my opinion, keep such political issues firmly in mind and remain bearish on LVS, MGM, Wynn. The politics are unlikely to get better anytime soon.

