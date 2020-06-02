Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) provides investor communications for the financial services industry. The business handles processing and distributing proxy materials as well as proxy voting solutions for equities as well as mutual funds. Broadridge also handles direct stock purchase plans for companies. It's the epitome of boring being beautiful as the business is far from the core competency of most businesses that managers would prefer to outsource this mundane activity.

Dividend History

My primary investment strategy falls under the dividend growth investing category. That means that I want to invest my capital in businesses that have a history of paying and growing their dividend payments over time.

Image by author; data source Broadridge Financial Solutions Investor Relations

According to the CCC list, Broadridge is a Dividend Contender with 13 consecutive years of dividend growth. That's every year of Broadridge's existence as a publicly traded company after being spun off from Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in 2007.

While Broadridge doesn't have the longest dividend growth streak around, the dividend growth has been strong thus far.

Year-over-year dividend growth has ranged from 7.0% to 108.3% with an average of 27.4% and a median of 16.6%.

Looking at the 9 rolling 5-year periods during the streak, annualized dividend growth has ranged from 14.2% to 40.6% with an average of 19.8% and a median of 16.0%.

Thus far in Broadridge's dividend growth streak, the quarterly payout has increased from $0.06 up to $0.54 or 800%.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling annualized dividend growth rates since 2007 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 2007 $0.120 2008 $0.250 108.33% 2009 $0.350 40.00% 2010 $0.570 62.86% 68.10% 2011 $0.610 7.02% 34.63% 2012 $0.660 8.20% 23.55% 40.63% 2013 $0.750 13.64% 9.58% 24.57% 2014 $0.900 20.00% 13.84% 20.79% 2015 $1.110 23.33% 18.92% 14.26% 2016 $1.230 10.81% 17.93% 15.06% 2017 $1.355 10.16% 14.61% 15.47% 27.43% 2018 $1.580 16.61% 12.49% 16.07% 20.25% 2019 $1.995 26.27% 17.49% 17.26% 19.01% 2020 $2.160 8.27% 16.82% 14.24% 14.25%

Table and calculations by author; data source Broadridge Financial Solutions Investor Relations

*Based on calendar year payouts.

The payout ratio is a quick way to gauge the safety of the dividend. A rising payout ratio means that dividend growth has outpaced growth of the underlying business and suggests that future dividend growth could slow down. The payout ratio also let's you know how "at risk" the dividend is due to a disruption in the business.

Image by author; data source Broadridge Financial Solutions SEC filings

Despite the fantastic dividend growth, Broadridge's payout ratio has been quite steady over the last decade. The average payout ratio based on net income comes to 44% for the last decade and 43% for the most recent 5 years. Likewise, the free cash flow payout ratio has averages of 32% and 34% for the same periods, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

When I invest my savings into a business the goal is to identify a business that I believe is sustainable and has a high probability of being even better in the future. The way I view it the quality of the business tells you what to buy and the valuation tells you when.

Image by author; data source Broadridge Financial Solutions SEC filings

The first thing I check is how a business' revenues have performed. The total growth has come in at a solid 97.5% over the last decade or ~7.9% annualized. Much of that growth came in FY 2017 with the completion of DST Systems' NACC business. Excluding the jump in FY 2017 due to the acquisition, the average year-over-year revenue growth rate has come in at 4% per year.

Operating income has seen total growth of 85.9% over that same time or 7.1% annualized. Meanwhile, operating cash flow has only grown 25.0% or ~2.5% annualized with free cash flow seeing growth of 25.6% or ~2.6% annualized.

Image by author; data source Broadridge Financial Solutions SEC filings

Of course, sales are only part of the equation because the business needs to generate cash flow from those sales. I typically want to see a free cash flow margin of 10% which Broadridge has comfortably hit in all but 2 years over the last decade. Broadridge has a 10-year average free cash flow margin of 12.8% and a 5-year average of 13.0%.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC". The FCF ROIC represents the annual cash return that a business generates based on the capital invested in the business.

Image by author; data source Broadridge Financial Solutions SEC filings

Broadridge's FCF ROIC has been excellent over the last decade with every year well above my 10% threshold. Both the 10-year and 5-year average FCF ROIC for Broadridge sit at 22.6%.

I like to invest in businesses with management teams that use their cash flows in ways that make sense to me as a part owner. That means that the first priority is reinvesting in the business via capital expenditures. If there's cash flow left over, I then want to see some of that cash flow returned to owners via dividends. Any remaining cash flow should go towards reducing debt, share repurchases, building up a war chest or strategic acquisitions.

To understand how Broadridge uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF - operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD - FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB - FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Strong businesses with conservative management teams should show positive FCFaDB more often than not. I'm not concerned about any given year being negative, rather it's the trend over time that I use as a gauge of the quality of the management team.

Image by author; data source Broadridge Financial Solutions SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Broadridge has shown positive FCF each year over the last decade. Cumulatively, Broadridge has produced $3.84B in FCF which has allowed management to pay out $1.19B in dividends to shareholders.

That puts the cumulative FCFaD at a healthy $2.65B over the last decade. Broadridge has also managed positive FCFaD every year over the last 10 years as well.

Management has also spent a total of $2.35B on share buybacks over the last decade which puts the cumulative FCFaDB at $0.30B.

Image by author; data source Broadridge Financial Solutions SEC filings

In total, Broadridge has reduced its share count by 11.5% over the last decade. That's good for a ~1.4% reduction annually.

Image by author; data source Broadridge Financial Solutions SEC filings

Broadridge's balance sheet has worsened slightly over the last decade with a debt to capitalization ratio climbing from 29% in FY 2010 up to 57% by FY 2019.

While the total debt levels have increased, the debt is still very manageable with a debt to EBITDA ratio of just 1.59 for FY 2019.

Data by YCharts

At the end of FY 2019, all of the debt that was on balance sheet could be paid off with just 2.6 years of FY 2019 FCF.

Valuation

One valuation method that I like to use is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will generate, apply a reasonable multiple to those future earnings and then determine if the expected return exceeds your hurdle rate.

Current analyst estimates put Broadridge's FY 2020 EPS at $5.04 and FY 2021's estimate of $5.54. Analysts also expect earnings growth to come in at 10% per year for the next 5 years. I then assumed that Broadridge would be able to manage 4% annual earnings growth for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 45% payout ratio.

To determine a reasonable multiple on those future earnings, I let history be my guide. Over the last decade, market participants have valued Broadridge's TTM EPS between ~15x and ~30x. For the MARR analysis, I'll use expected P/E ratios covering that range.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Broadridge could produce given that the assumptions listed above play out. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated assuming a purchase price near the $122 level. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2024, "5 Year", and the end of calendar year 2029, "10 Year".

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 27.5 15.12% 11.70% 25 12.84% 10.69% 22.5 10.39% 9.59% 20 7.71% 8.37% 17.5 4.77% 7.02% 15 1.49% 5.51%

Alternatively, I want to know at what price I could purchase shares to generate the returns I desire from my investments. My typical investment threshold is 10%. I also calculated the price targets based on an 11% IRR which is derived from the ~7.3% estimated annualized earnings growth over the next 10 years plus the 1.8% starting dividend yield and an additional 2.3% annualized to account for 25% undervaluation normalizing over 10 years.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 11% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 27.5 $148.39 $139.08 $142.60 $128.41 25 $135.84 $128.28 $130.57 $118.50 22.5 $123.30 $117.47 $118.53 $108.60 20 $110.76 $106.67 $106.49 $98.69 17.5 $98.21 $95.87 $94.46 $88.79 15 $85.67 $85.07 $82.42 $78.88

Additionally, I like to use dividend yield theory as a quick gauge for the current valuation. The idea behind dividend yield theory is that the 5-year average dividend yield is a good proxy for the fair value of the business.

Image by author; data source Broadridge Financial Solutions Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

Shares of Broadridge currently yield 1.78%. The 5-year average dividend yield sits at 1.82% suggesting a fair price around $118

Another valuation method that I like to use is a simplified reverse DCF. Using the three-year average unlevered free cash flow of $514M, terminal growth rate of 4% and a WACC of 9.3%, Broadridge would need to grow its UFCF 9.5% per year for the next 10 years to justify the current price. Using the same inputs except with the TTM UFCF of $664M, UFCF growth would need to hit just 6.3% annual growth for the next 10 years to justify the current price.

Conclusion

Broadridge is an underfollowed steady grower with revenues growing 8 years in a row. On top of that, the business is a strong cash flow generator with operating cash flow margins routinely around 14% and free cash flow margins of 12-13%. Put that with a relatively capital light business and Broadridge is able to see FCF ROICs >20%.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range of $108 to $132. My fair value range based on MARR analysis is $106-$128, while the reverse DCF valuation suggests a fair value around $120.

Broadridge is a interesting business in that they take care of a lot of the "dirty" work for publicly traded businesses. At the current price around $121 I'm very much considering initiating a position in this strong company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.