Based on the company's weak balance sheet and costs that are double the industry average, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid in favor of other silver names.

We’re now more than 90% through the Q1 earnings season for the precious metals sector, and it has been a tough couple of months for several names, with many hastening to wind down operations in late March. The miners operating out of Mexico were some of the ones hit the hardest, with the country continuing to fight a tough battle against COVID-19. Excellon Resources (OTCPK:EXLLF) is one of the names affected by the mine shutdowns in Mexico and is the most recent name to report earnings.

Unfortunately, Q1 was another ghastly quarter for the company with all-in sustaining costs [AISC] spending another quarter above $25.00/oz, more than 50% above the average spot silver price in Q1. Based on Excellon’s weak balance sheet and non-existent margins, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid, in favor of more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Website)

Excellon Resources released its Q1 results on Monday, and the company reported quarterly silver-equivalent production of 523,000 ounces, which was roughly flat over the same period last year. However, given the continued cost escalations with treatment & refining charges, all-in sustaining costs came in at $26.52/oz, up 4% from 2019 despite extremely easy year-over-year comps with Q1 2019 costs coming in near $25.00/oz. These figures are some of the highest costs in the sector, and significantly above spot silver prices, contributing to yet another quarter of net losses for the company. Unfortunately, this net loss has left the company’s balance sheet a little vulnerable, with less than $10 million in cash to finish Q1. Let’s take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis, Company Website)

As we can see from the table above, the company processed 19,000 tonnes in Q1, up 13% year-over-year, but this only works out to a rate of just over 200 tonnes per day. This figure of 210 tonnes per day is a meager throughput rate for a miner trying to achieve profitability. Meanwhile, while silver grades improved slightly by 1% year-over-year to 542 grams per tonne silver, zinc grades fell off a cliff, down from 8.00% to 6.78%, or 15% lower than the prior-year period. In addition, both silver and lead recoveries took a hit in Q1, with silver recoveries dropping 40 basis points to 89.3%, and zinc recoveries dropping 320 basis points to 74.9%.

The company noted that zinc recoveries were affected by ongoing adjustments to stabilize mill performance, including the use of different reagents. Therefore, while higher throughput in the quarter should have led to higher production, it was roughly flat year-over-year, given the significantly lower zinc grades and lower recoveries.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

As noted earlier, things are still not improving from a cost standpoint, as all-in sustaining costs came in at $26.52/oz, up over 4% year-over-year, and more than 70% above the average realized selling price per ounce for silver in Q1. This is a massive problem as the only point in owning a producer is if it is selling its product for more than it's getting it out of the ground for each quarter. While rare aberrations are excusable, due to higher sustaining capital in some quarters, we can see that this trend of insanely high costs has plagued Excellon Resources for several quarters now.

As shown in the chart below, the 2-year trailing average for all-in sustaining costs is $24.85/oz, and these costs are extremely volatile on a quarter by quarter basis compared to other producers. Meanwhile, the company's cash costs came in at $15.35/oz, and these cash costs which come before sustaining capital expenditures were higher than the average silver miner's all-in sustaining costs. As the chart below shows, the peer average for all-in sustaining costs in FY-2019 for silver producers was below $12.50/oz, so Excellon's costs are not only significantly higher than spot prices, but they're twice the peer average.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

(Source: Author's Chart)

It's worth noting that the company has suffered from some headwinds from rising treatment and refining costs for zinc and lead, and these costs tripled year-over-year to $1.78 million, which certainly didn't help cash costs. However, while this is unfortunate for Excellon and not the company's fault, suggesting that it's probably wiser to focus on primary silver producers without this headwind, and not buy Excellon out of sympathy for high treatment charges.

The one silver lining, fortunately, is that the company is expecting to materially reduce costs as it cut its workforce by 20%, and expects lower electricity costs going forward as Excellon is finalizing a new energy contract. However, the key will be how much lower the company can push these costs. While a material reduction in costs by 20% or more is excellent, it would still leave Excellon with non-existent margins unless silver starts finding a floor above $20.00/oz.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Unfortunately, due to Excellon's weak performance, the company finished Q1 with a cash balance of just $8.4 million and working capital of less than $2 million. With average G&A expenses of $1 million per quarter and lease obligations of $1 million through year-end, this is not an ideal position for any company. While this wouldn't be a massive deal for a silver miner that was enjoying 20% to 30% margins and was generating free cash flow, it's a much bigger issue for a company that is consistently posting net losses.

Therefore, given the weak balance sheet, investors are at risk of further dilution this year to raise capital. I've never found it makes any sense to own a producer that is consistently diluting shareholders, as the point of owning a producer is to avoid dilution and get excess capital returned to shareholders. However, while Excellon boasts that it's the highest-grade silver producer in Mexico, it's a somewhat moot point if they can't turn a profit.

The company most recently raised $11 million at C$1.06 with warrants in Q4, and we've already burned through a good chunk of that capital just nine months later. While the hope might have been that this could tide them over until they were operating at a profit, I would argue that it's unlikely we'll see any free cash flow this year unless silver heads above $22.00/oz.

(Source: Company Website)

Some investors might argue that Excellon Resources has a huge leverage to the silver price (SLV), and note that this is why it's a buy at current levels, as they could finally be profitable if silver keeps rallying. I think this is a strange way to invest, with the premise that I can buy an unprofitable company, and if a commodity rallies 70%, it will finally be profitable. This is akin to buying a business that can't make money at current prices, and hoping that the business might eventually benefit from pricing power so it can finally generate cash flow.

While anything is possible and this could work, it's generally not a great decision. Therefore, given that 90% of the silver producers are generating significant cash flow at current metals prices and have solid balance sheets, I see no reason to bet on Excellon, which has a fragile balance sheet and can't turn a profit, even at $18.00/oz. While a rising silver price could lift all miners, I would view any rallies to C$1.25 as selling opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.