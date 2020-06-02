If the USD continues to decline, other long-standing trends are likely to turn as well. The bear trend in Commodities since 2011 is likely one of them.

Introduction

One of the most important, if not even THE most important asset, is the level and direction of the US Dollar (UUP) relative to the rest of the world's currencies. As the undisputed world's reserve currency, the buck tends to set the stage for both sentiment towards risk assets and affects the relative performance of those assets versus each other.

There are as many views regarding the dollar as there are market participants. Many believe it should be lower due to the massive expansion of Quantitative Easing the Federal Reserve has embarked upon recently. Others believe the US Dollar is in deficit in global capital markets and believe it is going to rip higher like the Milkshake theory. I'll admit that I've tended to believe in the former view as the eventual destruction of the Fed's grand experiment with QE, but here, I'm not interested in debating theories as I am interested in what the implications are for a changing investment landscape.

At the end of last week, an important technical market signal I follow has alerted to a trend change for the US Dollar. Specifically, it's now saying the greenback has reversed from a Bull trend into a declining Bear trend on the US Dollar Index [DXY]. It's not infallible, but the implications are so significant that I want to review some key suggestions for asset exposure if we continue to see it weaken. If this levee is breaking, then key major trends, from US versus International equities, to Growth versus Value equities, are likely to reverse as well.

Source: Mississippi River flood of 1927: Mounds Landing, Mississippi

The Signal

If you've read any of my articles before, then you know I've been a practitioner of the form of technical analysis called Point & Figure. I've found it to be very useful in particular for determining direction and reversals of longer term trend relationships. Last week, the P&F chart for the DXY US Dollar Index not only reversed and broke its Bull trend line, but did so while forming a triple Sell signal. Triple signals tend to be more powerful than the standard double. I've marked the other recent Triple signals for DXY on the chart below.

Source

Outside of the Triple signal in April 2019 which reversed back into a column of O's before eventually continuing higher, all the other Triple signals had immediate follow-through in the same direction. This is the first Triple sell signal, though, that we've had in a while. I do think it is significant that it happens at the same time as breaking the Bull trend line.

There was a recent signal, though, that one could argue didn't work. Back on March 6th, the first reaction from the buck was to break down through the Bull trend line. However, it quickly reversed course and traded right back up through its Bear trend line only 12 days later on 3/18. I believe that the uniqueness of that period with the massive level of volatility across all markets likely means we should discount both of those signals. However, if one is inclined to still be worried about the current environment's ability to give head fakes, then waiting a couple of weeks might be prudent before adjusting course based on this signal. For now, I'm operating on the belief that it's an accurate tell. Let's take a look at a few implications I think this has for relative asset classes.

Domestic Versus International Equities

There's a clear connection between the exchange rate of the US dollar and the relationship between domestic and international equity performance. Below are two P&F charts showing the relative performance between the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG), and the Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Index Fund ETF (VEU), each versus the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP). Currently, both groups are still in clear Bear trends relative to domestic equal weighted equities. However, you can also clearly see that when the trends change, they tend to keep going for years, excluding the tumultuous '08-'09 period.

Source

Source

The relationship between how the dollar trades and these relative signals can be more easily seen on a long-term chart of the Dollar Index [DXY] itself. Below, I've placed lines indicating the first relative signal generated from the P&F charts for IEMG versus RSP. The red lines show the first Sell signal, and the green lines show the first relative Buy signals defining a trend change. Clearly, the signals are generated right at key major trend reversals for the dollar. Like I mentioned before, we haven't seen the relative Buy signal generate yet for these international equities versus domestic, but assuming the dollar signal is accurate, then I expect that to change soon as well.

Source: Fidelity Active Trader Pro

Broad Commodities Versus Equities

Arguably, the biggest asset relationship trend that could reverse with this signal is broad commodities versus equities. Commodities have been in a severe downtrend since their peak in 2008. Popular charts showing the relationship at multi-decade lows have been making the rounds on Twitter for years.

Source

Personally, I prefer a broader commodity index than those used for most commodity charts. Many indexes overweight Oil relative to the rest, but a fairly balanced index can be found in the Bloomberg Commodity Index. There is also a corresponding ETN that tracks it called the iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index (DJP). Below is just an overlay between DJP and DXY which shows the inverse relationship between the two.

Source: Fidelity Active Trader Pro

What we don't have here is a clear sign that commodities are going to turn yet. In fact, we're still a ways off from DJP being able to generate a Buy signal versus equities. Hence, I haven't pushed this trade yet, but will watch closely to see any signs that commodities are finally ready to change this trend. Given the economic impacts from the pandemic, it may be that the overarching forces of supply and demand outweigh the relative tail wind a declining dollar could provide. If history is any guide, though, then I might jump in as soon as we see the DJP turn up into a column of X's versus waiting the whole way to a Buy signal. This is a massive relative position between the two.

Source

Growth Versus Value

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article discussing the magnitude of the decline for Value versus Growth stocks. I showed the following chart depicting the small cap Value versus Growth relationship using the iShares Russell 2000 Value and Growth ETFs (IWN) vs. (IWO).

Source

Now, let's looks again at the US Dollar Index DXY with green and red lines showing the first Buy and Sell signals generated by our P&F chart from above. The timing isn't exactly on the turns as it was for international versus domestic equities, but it does look like a strong dollar does indeed favor growth over value for the most part. A declining dollar should lead to a shift in this relationship as well. Of course, the last time it was the equities themselves which turned before the trend change in the dollar. For this reason and others, I haven't jumped in front of this possible trend change yet, but will wait for the actual signal itself before over-weighting value. In fact, this may be reason to suspect a possible head fake here on the dollar signal itself. For now, I consider it just another piece of the investment mosaic to be monitored.

Source: Fidelity Trader Pro

Store-Of-Value Assets

This is a bit of a perfunctory section as probably most already understand the relationship between a Store-Of-Value asset like Gold (GLD), and the direction of the relative value of the denominator currency which in this case is the US dollar. Still, I just wanted to point out that Gold has been strong in recent years despite the dollar's relative strength, and thus, one could expect another leg to the upside if the dollar trend is turning down as well.

I'd also point out for those that are not negatively biased against Crypto and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) that, despite its short history, BTC's peak also occurred closely to a short-term bottom in the dollar index. Paul Tudor Jones recently admitted to adding BTC to his portfolio as a hedge against inflation, which is a perfect lead into the last section I'd like to discuss.

Source: Fidelity Trader Pro

Interest Rates And Bonds

I saved this section for last, because it's the most difficult relationship to see on a chart. Students of general economic theory will accept the relationship, but truth is we've been in a deflationary environment for such a long time that we don't have many examples of a reversal period in the last forty years.

Below is a chart from the St. Louis Federal Reserve that has both a trade weighted dollar index, and the Fed's stated preferred inflation metric: the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index. After the massive inflationary peak in the early 1980s, the few periods thereafter where any discernible up-trend in inflation existed did tend to overlap with general periods of a declining dollar. Again, this is intuitively similar to the commodities relationship with the dollar. Thus, while it is not a given that we will enter into an inflationary period similar to the 1970s if the dollar does decline materially, it is likely that we'll at least see an uptick to some degree versus our current persistently low state of inflation.

Source

If Paul Tudor Jones is correct that we could be entering into another era of inflation similar to the 1970s, then it stands to reason that the Fed would finally have to capitulate on their constantly accommodative stance in regards to interest rates. A pleasant way to state this is a lot of different asset valuations would need to be adjusted. That would also include Bonds though, and while we don't have very much recent history at all with rising rates and a declining dollar to look at, I'd point out that, even when we have seen the dollar decline, the general angle of descent for interest rates has at least moderated. Warning! Potential chart crime advancing!

Source: Fidelity Active Trader Pro

Skip ahead if the above chart has too many lines for you. I won't be offended, but please excuse me as this was the best way I could find to make my point. The yellow box is highlighting the clear declining period for the DXY during the 2000s. The primary chart is that of the 30Y US Treasury interest rate since 1993. The purple and pink lines are linear regressions of the 30Y rate. The pink is of the entire period, while the purple just shows the period inside the yellow box while the dollar was declining. Clearly, rates during that period were at least declining at a more moderate pace than when the dollar was advancing or stable. Thus, bonds as well may not work as a hiding place against risk assets in the next materially declining dollar phase.

Conclusion

How much weight an investor wishes to place on the significance of this signal regarding the dollar trend is clearly up to one's own investment process. Obviously, I have my view, and I am expressing more exposure now to non-domestic equities in portfolios, as well as continued exposure to various Store-Of-Value positions. I have not jumped on the Value over Growth trade yet, nor the broad commodities over equities position, but I am watching both for confirmation signals as potential setups. While I don't really have a bet on for higher interest rates, I have started to hedge some fixed income exposure through the use of Out-Of-The-Money put option spreads in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

I've been waiting a number of years for these trends to change course. At times I've tried to anticipate them clearly too early. However, a lot hinges on this relationship with the dollar, and if this signal is accurate, then I suspect, in the future, we'll be talking about how far these trend reversals can go.

If you're interested, I do try to keep up with previous themes discussed, and any current thoughts I have on my twitter profile. I hope you're all safe and healthy. Take care.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEMG, TLT PUT SPREAD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.